92. Effective Animal Advocacy with Milo Runkle

Learn how to make an impact for animals from one of the greatest farmed animal advocates of our time: Milo Runkle. Milo is a longtime changemaker who founded Mercy For Animals at the age of 15. For two decades, he oversaw the organization’s growth into a leading international force in the prevention of cruelty to farmed animals and the promotion of compassionate food choices and policies and raised over $130 million to help expand farm animal protection work across the globe. He shared his journey, experience, and advice based on his decades of experience with many different forms of advocacy and practicing effective altruism. Show notes: Milo’s story of growing up in a remote area and immediately connecting with animals What it was like to grow up in a family of hunters, trappers, and fisherman The life experiences that set Milo on the path of fighting for the wellbeing of animals The shocking school experience that ended up connecting Milo to one of his greatest supporters The importance of finding a support system to help you with your mission How Michelle was inspired by Mercy For Animals The early days of Mercy For Animals and how it grew from local to international over two decades Milo’s advice for people who have a hard time with change Why it’s important to listen to people who don’t agree with you How practicing compassion and unconditional love can help you find potential allies and partners where we might not have before What helped Milo to narrow the focus of the organization Why joy, love, and fun is at the core of the work at MFA Moving from talking about the WHY to the HOW when it comes to helping animals and ending factory farming The advice Milo has for anyone who feels lonely in their beliefs and doesn’t know where to start Thank you to our sponsors Caraway Home (carawayhome.com/plantpoweredkitchen or use code plantpoweredkitchen for 10% off at checkout) and Organifi (organifi.com/plantpower or code plantpower for 20% off your order) Resources: Mercy For Animals Instagram Mercy For Animals website Mercy For Animals Book