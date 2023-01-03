Life is always easier and more exciting when you have friends to share in your journey, and the path to plant-based living is no exception! On the Plant-Powered... More
95. Preventing Alzheimer’s & Cognitive Decline with The Brain Doctors
Can we prevent Alzheimer's? It turns out our genes only account for about 3-5% of dementia cases, and we have a lot more control of our long-term cognitive health than we once thought. World-renowned Alzheimer’s researchers Dr. Dean Sherzai and Dr. Ayesha Sherzai join us on the podcast to share how food—most notably plant-based whole foods—play a huge role in preventing the onset of Alzheimer's. Show Notes: How to take care of your cognitive health long term with a well-planned plant-based diet Why and how Dean and Ayesha decided to become neurologists Why it’s a privilege to take care of your family members in need A personal story from Toni about the devastating effects of dementia The shocking, growing statistics of Alzheimer’s and dementia The difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia Genetics vs. lifestyle as dementia risk factors A discussion on treatments for dementia The encouraging statistics on how effective lifestyle factors can be for preventing dementia How to effectively support people who are living with dementia The cost-effectiveness of a more holistic preventative approach to dementia treatment Blue zones and how the brain doctors take them into account in their work What you can and should do to optimize your brain health and well-being over time Remember: NEURO - Nutrition, Exercise, Unwind, Restorative sleep, Optimize cognitive activity Toni’s tips for managing stress and getting better sleep The importance of community and socializing for our health Why positive stress, challenges, and discomfort are valuable for our brain health The Neuro 9: Greens Beans/lentils Berries Nuts and seeds Herbs and spices Cruciferous vegetables Whole grains Tea Caraway Home (use code plantpoweredkitchen at checkout for 10% off) Organifi (use code plantpower at checkout for 20% off ) Resources: Book: The 30-Day Alzheimer's Solution Follow the Brain Doctors on Instagram The Brain Doctor’s Website Join The Neuro Academy
94. Cat Rescue With the Kitten Lady
Hannah Shaw aka "The Kitten Lady," is a kitten rescuer, humane educator, and New York Times bestselling author who has dedicated her life to finding innovative ways to protect animals. She strives to create global change in the way we perceive and treat the tiniest and most vulnerable felines, and has grown a community 1+ million strong on Instagram eagerly awaiting her daily adorable rescued kitten photos and educational videos. She is an incredible example of what one person can do. Show Notes: How Hannah developed innovative ways to rescue animals Hannah’s experience fostering kittens and piglets The moment that Hannah decided not to eat animals anymore as a young child Hannah’s journey from deciding not to consume animals to actively helping to rescue and raise animals How Hannah navigated her family not understanding her lifestyle change The importance of connecting with a community that has shared values and interests Hannah’s passion for baking and cooking delicious vegan food Transitioning out of anger and into compassion and solutions How Hannah got started rescuing kittens The many different careers that you can have within animal welfare How to find what you are passionate about and become an expert in that field Why neo-natal kittens aren’t able to be adopted The truth about finding kittens outside, why you shouldn’t immediately bring them to the shelter The importance of spaying/neutering pets The shocking stats about kittens in the USA How to help community cats get sterilized through community programs The risks of not intervening when you see stray kittens/cats The importance of a full circle approach when finding kittens What’s the best way to go about acquiring a breed specific cat? The issue with de-clawing cats The reality of no-kill shelters & why we need to support all types of shelters What you should do if you find a kitten How to meet your animals’ dietary needs, how to navigate feeding your animals other animal products Caraway Home (use code plantpoweredkitchen at checkout for 10% off) Organifi (use code plantpower at checkout for 20% off ) Resources: Hannah’s Instagram Hannah’s Facebook Page Hannah’s Twitter Hannah’s Books Hannah’s website
93. How Not to Die & The Daily Dozen
Many of the leading causes of death are preventable through a plant-based diet. But how exactly do we optimize our diet? Dr. Michael Greger, the bestselling author of How Not to Die, shares his top tips for how to minimize our chances of premature death and eat healthfully with the help of the Daily Dozen checklist. Show Notes: The amazing story that led Dr. Greger onto the path of lifestyle medicine and plant-based eating How a plant-based diet helped Dr. Greger’s grandmother recover from end-stage heart disease Chronic diseases that are lifestyle related rather than genetic-based What most chronic diseases have in common How to incorporate the daily dozen into your life for improved health The spices that are superfoods, and how to consume more of them What you might not have known about garlic and turmeric The difference between fresh and dried herbs and spices Dr. Greger’s technique for consuming spices daily without taking lots of capsules/pills How Dr. Greger decided on what to include in the daily dozen Caraway Home (use code plantpoweredkitchen at checkout for 10% off) Organifi (use code plantpower at checkout for 20% off ) Resources: Dr. Greger’s Website The Daily Dozen Resources Dr. Greger’s Books
92. Effective Animal Advocacy with Milo Runkle
Learn how to make an impact for animals from one of the greatest farmed animal advocates of our time: Milo Runkle. Milo is a longtime changemaker who founded Mercy For Animals at the age of 15. For two decades, he oversaw the organization’s growth into a leading international force in the prevention of cruelty to farmed animals and the promotion of compassionate food choices and policies and raised over $130 million to help expand farm animal protection work across the globe. He shared his journey, experience, and advice based on his decades of experience with many different forms of advocacy and practicing effective altruism. Show notes: Milo’s story of growing up in a remote area and immediately connecting with animals What it was like to grow up in a family of hunters, trappers, and fisherman The life experiences that set Milo on the path of fighting for the wellbeing of animals The shocking school experience that ended up connecting Milo to one of his greatest supporters The importance of finding a support system to help you with your mission How Michelle was inspired by Mercy For Animals The early days of Mercy For Animals and how it grew from local to international over two decades Milo’s advice for people who have a hard time with change Why it’s important to listen to people who don’t agree with you How practicing compassion and unconditional love can help you find potential allies and partners where we might not have before What helped Milo to narrow the focus of the organization Why joy, love, and fun is at the core of the work at MFA Moving from talking about the WHY to the HOW when it comes to helping animals and ending factory farming The advice Milo has for anyone who feels lonely in their beliefs and doesn’t know where to start Thank you to our sponsors Caraway Home (carawayhome.com/plantpoweredkitchen or use code plantpoweredkitchen for 10% off at checkout) and Organifi (organifi.com/plantpower or code plantpower for 20% off your order) Resources: Mercy For Animals Instagram Mercy For Animals website Mercy For Animals Book
91. Save Time & Money While Living Plant-Based
A few years and many lifestyle changes have gone by since the last time we’ve done an episode all about budgeting, and it was time for an update! Inspired by Toni’s new book, this episode covers our newly updated tips for saving time and money while encouraging a healthy, plant-based lifestyle for the whole family. Show Notes: The story of how Toni has become budget conscious How to be smarter and more efficient in the kitchen What changes when you are cooking and budgeting for a family instead of just yourself Time and budget-friendly planted-based meal and snack ideas for the whole family Leave a podcast review and send a screenshot to [email protected] for a chance to win 1 of 3 copies of Toni’s new book Plant-based myth busting: you do not have to be wealthy in order to live a healthy plant-based life The cheapest foods on the planet - they’re all plant-based! Toni and Michelle’s best tips for budget-friendly plant-based grocery shopping The best items to buy from bulk bins & how to store them Which items are actually more expensive from bulk bins Toni’s favorite mindset tip for sticking to a budget + a story from her new book The one thing that has saved Michelle and Toni the most amount of money on food The price difference at different stores & organic vs. conventional prices Toni’s top tip for creating meal plans that don’t waste leftover ingredients Toni & Michelle’s best tips for saving time in the kitchen Why a pressure cooker is life-changing The importance of learning how to store your fruits, vegetables & herbs properly Why you should be checking the price per ounce when buying food Why you should consider buying store brands Cooking and meal swapping with friends Thank you to our sponsors Caraway Home (https://www.carawayhome.com/plantpoweredkitchen/ or use code plantpoweredkitchen at checkout for 10% off) and Organify (https://www.organifishop.com/pages/plantpower or use code plantpower at checkout for 20% off) Resources: Michelle’s YouTube video: Bulk Bin vs. Packaged FACE-OFF! Budget Grocery Shopping Check out out budget-friendly meal plans YouTube Video: How to Make Produce Last Longer & Reduce Waste 7 Days - Fast Food Vegan Pre-Order Toni’s new book until March 6th, 2023! Leave a podcast review and email a screenshot to [email protected] for a chance to win 1 of 3 copies of Toni’s new book!
Life is always easier and more exciting when you have friends to share in your journey, and the path to plant-based living is no exception! On the Plant-Powered People Podcast, you’ll hear from folks who’ve embraced plant-based living while they share their experiences overcoming obstacles in the most graceful (and sometimes not-so-graceful) ways.
Join hosts Michelle Cehn (founder of World of Vegan) and Toni Okamoto (founder of Plant Based on a Budget) every other week as they tackle challenges like being the only vegan in the family, what it’s like to be plant-based while working at a non-veg restaurant job, and more!