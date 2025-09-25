In this episode, Betsy sits down with Liz Brown, President & CEO of the YWCA, to talk about how the YWCA is living out its mission to eliminate racism and empower women while making a tangible impact in the lives of thousands of people each year.From operating childcare centers that serve over 1,200 children to providing housing and shelter for women and families, the YWCA is meeting immediate needs while also working to change the systems that create inequity. Liz shares candid insights on the growing challenges families face in finding stable housing, what it’s really like for kids going back to school while experiencing homelessness, and the importance of preserving existing housing in Columbus.Alongside this frontline work, Liz highlights how the YWCA is advancing racial equity and advocacy - equipping leaders and community members to build a city rooted in opportunity and justice for all.
--------
34:25
--------
34:25
Allison Russo Shares Big News!
On this episode of Six One Forward, Former Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo joins us to share big news about her future and the vision she has for the state.Russo takes us through the path that led to her first election, the lessons she’s carried from her upbringing and her mom’s example, and the principles that drive her to keep showing up for the public. She offers candid advice for anyone considering a run for office, and speaks directly to Democrats who are ready to get involved.Personal and relevant for Ohio’s next chapter, this episode marks a defining moment in her career and in Ohio politics.
--------
28:29
--------
28:29
The State of Nonprofits in Central Ohio with Michael Corey
In this episode of Six One Forward, host Betsy Goldstein sits down with Michael Corey, Executive Director of the Human Service Chamber of Franklin County, for a frank conversation about the mounting pressures facing Central Ohio’s nonprofits.Michael shares his path to leading a network of over 200 organizations, and explains the growing challenges nonprofits face in 2025, from federal funding freezes and political targeting to rising demand and shrinking resources.They dig into how Columbus is responding, the ripple effects of disinvestment, and what everyday people can do to help.
--------
40:45
--------
40:45
Rick Wolfe on The North Market’s Past, Present, and 32-story Future
Rick Wolfe, Executive Director of North Market, joins us to talk about one of Columbus’s most iconic landmarks, and where it’s headed next. From the historic roots of the 149-year-old market to the ambitious new Merchant Building project rising 32 stories above it, this episode covers the balance between honoring legacy and embracing growth. Rick shares updates on the expansion, how tourism and local business intertwine, and what it means to incubate new food and retail concepts in the heart of the city.
What does it take to move a city forward? Hosted by Betsy Goldstein, this Central Ohio-based podcast features real conversations with community leaders shaping the future of our city. From developers and elected officials to grassroots changemakers, hear directly from those moving the needle on local issues. We’ll dive into the people, places, and projects driving growth in the region, discussing both the successes and the challenges along the way. If you care about where the city is headed and want to be part of the conversation, you’re in the right place.