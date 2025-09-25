Liz Brown on the YWCA’s Impact in Columbus

In this episode, Betsy sits down with Liz Brown, President & CEO of the YWCA, to talk about how the YWCA is living out its mission to eliminate racism and empower women while making a tangible impact in the lives of thousands of people each year.From operating childcare centers that serve over 1,200 children to providing housing and shelter for women and families, the YWCA is meeting immediate needs while also working to change the systems that create inequity. Liz shares candid insights on the growing challenges families face in finding stable housing, what it’s really like for kids going back to school while experiencing homelessness, and the importance of preserving existing housing in Columbus.Alongside this frontline work, Liz highlights how the YWCA is advancing racial equity and advocacy - equipping leaders and community members to build a city rooted in opportunity and justice for all.