Single, Dating, Engaged, Married Podcast

In this episode, Ben Stuart interviews three friends, Reyna Grier, Thomas Barr, and Anna Newton, who are each preparing to be married in April. Each individual shares their unique story of how they met their significant other, what dating looked like for them, and ways they’ve learned to trust God throughout their journey.This episode provides real-life insights and encouragement, sharing practical tips on how to approach relationships with intentionality, faith, and wisdom.For additional resources, including Ben's book, Single, Dating, Engaged, Married, visit singledatingengagedmarried.com and follow Ben on Instagram @ben_stuart_.
--------
45:05
Q&A with Ben Stuart: Chemistry, Connection, and Commitment
Does chemistry really matter in a romantic relationship? How can someone tell the difference between a lack of assurance about getting married and a fear of commitment that requires courage? And is it possible for couples to keep their relationship a priority while balancing family life?In this episode, Ben Stuart is joined by Elizabeth Staggers and Thomas Barr and answers these real life questions. With wisdom and practical insights, this conversation will help listeners navigate relationships with confidence, intentionality, and faith.For additional resources, including Ben's book, Single, Dating, Engaged, Married, visit singledatingengagedmarried.com and follow Ben on Instagram @ben_stuart_.
--------
1:01:09
Q&A with Ben Stuart: Desires, Dating, and Difficult Decisions
In this episode, Ben Stuart is joined by Elizabeth Staggers and Thomas Barr to answer questions about navigating relationships with wisdom and faith. What does it mean to trust God with the desire for marriage and family? Is it wise to stay friends with an ex? And when is the right time to talk about past mistakes while dating?Ben unpacks these questions and more with biblical wisdom and practical insights to help listeners approach relationships with clarity and confidence.For additional resources, including Ben's book, Single, Dating, Engaged, Married, visit singledatingengagedmarried.com and follow Ben on Instagram @ben_stuart_.
