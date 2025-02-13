Single, Dating, Engaged, Married Podcast

Q&A with Ben Stuart: Desires, Dating, and Difficult Decisions

In this episode, Ben Stuart is joined by Elizabeth Staggers and Thomas Barr to answer questions about navigating relationships with wisdom and faith. What does it mean to trust God with the desire for marriage and family? Is it wise to stay friends with an ex? And when is the right time to talk about past mistakes while dating?Ben unpacks these questions and more with biblical wisdom and practical insights to help listeners approach relationships with clarity and confidence.For additional resources, including Ben's book, Single, Dating, Engaged, Married, visit singledatingengagedmarried.com and follow Ben on Instagram @ben_stuart_.