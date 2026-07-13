In this week’s Failure Friday segment, we hear from a seller of gift baskets for college alumni—or at least, that’s what she *tried* to sell. Unfortunately, buyer demand was non-existent.



Side Hustle School features a new episode EVERY DAY, featuring detailed case studies of people who earn extra money without quitting their job. This year, the show includes free guided lessons and listener Q&A several days each week.



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