109. Click here if you're always the one apologizing in your friendships

Today's episode is all about knowing when to fight for a friendship and when to love yourself enough to walk away. We're talking toxic dynamics, accountability (or the lack thereof), and how to know if your bestie is still your bestie or if they've become your frenemy.