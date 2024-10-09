111. A Brutally Honest Guide For People Who Feel Like They're Faking It
In this episode, you and I will discuss what it really feels like to look "successful" on the outside while battling imposter syndrome and anxiety on the inside. Through vulnerable conversations and ten practical strategies, we'll explore how to manage the weight of success when your brain keeps telling you you're a fraud. This isn't another toxic positivity pep talk – it's real talk about mental health, success, and learning to trust your journey, even when you're not sure you deserve to be here.
RESOURCES:
Make It Happen Journal - https://tyalexander.co/downloads/p/make-it-happen-journal
5 Day Gratitude Challenge - https://tyalx.com/gratitude-challenge
My debut book, Things I Wish I Knew Before My Mom Died, is available in bookstores everywhere - https://amzn.to/3M7BZ8h
CONNECT WITH US:
Join in on my intimate writings on Substack - https://tyalexander.substack.com/
Also. Consider subscribing on Apple Podcasts to unlock our besties subscriber only audio experience. You'll get exclusive audio, interviews, ad free episodes, and monthly guided meditations.
FOLLOW US:
Self Care IRL on IG: https://tyalx.com/selfcareirl-ig
Ty Alexander on IG: https://tyalx.com/instagram
--------
19:47
110. Why Being Nice Is Not Your Superpower
Today, we're going to have a real conversation about breaking free from these patterns that our mothers and grandmothers before us struggled with too. By the end of this episode, you'll have practical ways to set boundaries without guilt, specific phrases to use when you need to say no (and mean it), and most importantly, permission to put yourself first. Because contrary to what society might have told us, your well-being is not up for negotiation.
--------
23:37
109. Click here if you're always the one apologizing in your friendships
Today's episode is all about knowing when to fight for a friendship and when to love yourself enough to walk away. We're talking toxic dynamics, accountability (or the lack thereof), and how to know if your bestie is still your bestie or if they've become your frenemy.
--------
17:09
108. High-Maintenance vs. Low-Maintenance Friendships: What’s the Difference?
Friendship is a beautiful thing, but let’s be real—some friendships can be more work than others. We’ve all had those friends who need constant check-ins, and then there are the ones you don’t talk to for weeks (or months) and pick up right where you left off like no time has passed. Both types of friendships have their pros and cons, and understanding where they fall on the maintenance spectrum can save you a lot of headaches. Let’s dive into what makes a friendship high-maintenance versus low-maintenance, and how you can navigate both in a way that keeps your friendships thriving.
--------
28:45
107. Let’s Talk About Overcoming Unresolved Trauma
Today, you and I are going to discuss how to BEGIN to overcome unresolved trauma. Now I say begin because I recognize that (1) this isn't a one and done kinda of practice (2) with everything great and worthy you must at least just start. So this is the beginning for us. Now. This is a heavy topic, but I promise we will tackle it together. We might need to make this a series or even a live podcast with some special guests. Let me know on social media or in the reviews section.
Welcome to Self Care IRL, a brave space for you to create better wellness experiences. Join me, Ty Alexander, wellness blogger and best selling author of "Things I Wish I Knew Before My Mom Died", as I explore strategies and ideas for becoming your best self. This podcast will inspire you to take life by the horns and enjoy the ride despite your traumas or circumstances.
Topics include relationships (especially the one with self), transitions, inner growth, life purpose, spirituality, and whatever else the world throws our way. Sharing the most intimate parts of myself with you...this is Self Care IRL, a podcast by Ty Alexander.
Use the hashtag #SelfCareIRL to chat about each episode on the Innanets!
Website: http://selfcareirl.com
IG: @SelfCareIRL & @TyAlexander