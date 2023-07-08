School counseling is one of the most rewarding professions on the planet, but also one of the most intense and misunderstood. Most school counseling resources c...
Empowering New School Counselors: Strategies for Success in Your First Year
Welcome to the club, new school counselors! What are the "secrets" for your first year? What are the things that everyone forgets to tell you? We'll dive into four important components of OWNING your first year.Plus, I'm thrilled to announce our upcoming New Counselor Academy—an event crafted to foster growth, encourage questions, and offer additional guidance for those fresh in the field.Mentioned in this Episode:New Counselors' Academy, August 23-25
8/14/2023
25:27
Ever Tried Capsule Counseling? Maybe You Should.
Picture this: You're a busy school counselor, juggling a multitude of tasks, feeling like there are never enough hours in the day. A new issue presents itself, you look around at all the binders and files and books and resources in your office, and you think, "What do I do??!!?"Ever been there? You're not alone. This week, I reveal how adopting a capsule wardrobe revolutionized my morning routine and, surprisingly, informed my counseling practice. Who thought getting dressed each day could teach us so much about organization and efficiency in school counseling?It's time to work smarter, not harder, utilizing our own expertise rather than being overwhelmed by a bajillion questionable resources. I'll share my journey of simplifying my counseling toolbox and how it's made me a more effective school counselor.
8/7/2023
33:40
Mapping Out Your Best Year Ever: A Guide for School Counselors
Imagine beginning your school year fully prepared, with a clear roadmap for success. That's what we're talking about in this episode of the School for School Counselors Podcast.We dissect the best ways to plan for the year ahead, reduce cognitive load, and create effective boundaries that will streamline your school year through insights from our recent "Best Year Ever!" event.As school counselors, we're well aware of the importance of calendar management. This episode contains valuable advice on keeping track of crucial dates such as local celebrations, test schedules, professional development opportunities, and more.We also discuss the logistics of blending paper and electronic calendars, as well as the importance of recognizing staff and the significant dates surrounding their appreciation weeks. Learn from our experiences and master the art of reverse engineering school events to make your year run smoother.Finally, we dive into the specifics of school counseling scheduling and planning, from lesson availability to individual student appointments and school-wide data efforts. We offer tips for maintaining flexibility in your schedule. If you're a new school counselor or a seasoned veteran, this episode is packed with insights that will make your coming school year run like clockwork.Mentioned in this Episode:"Best Year Ever!" Replays and ResourcesASCA Awareness Dates CalendarNew Counselor Academy
7/31/2023
35:58
Banish Imposter Syndrome: Easy Ways to Step Into School Counseling Confidence
Ever felt like a fraud in your own profession, plagued by the fear of being exposed as an imposter? Believe it or not, you're not alone. This episode takes a deep dive into the reality of imposter syndrome in the world of school counseling, a phenomenon surprisingly prevalent among all our colleagues. We dissect how factors like a new environment or a challenging atmosphere can amplify these feelings and emphasize the need for proactive management and understanding of each campus' unique dynamics.But that's not all! We then pivot towards strengthening the foundation of your counseling practice. Learn why a robust professional development community is vital, how to set boundaries to avoid burnout, and ways to deal with perfectionistic tendencies. We also make a compelling case for how maintaining good data can actually help eliminate imposter syndrome!And because we understand the demands of a new academic year, we're inviting you to our Best Year Ever Celebration, a four-night event designed to equip school counselors for the challenges ahead. Get ready for an episode crammed with insights, tips, and advice that will leave you feeling more confident and prepared in your school counseling journey.Mentioned in this Episode:School for School Counselors Mastermind"Best Year Ever!" Free Event
7/24/2023
28:38
The Secret to Getting Your Principal to Listen
Does it feel like your principal isn't listening to you? Is it difficult to inspire change on campus because it seems no one understands your role?In this episode, I highlight the power of social capital and the role it plays in school counseling advocacy efforts. It's a long game, and I talk about the value of understanding your environment and how it influences your counseling approach, as well as the importance of fostering strong bonds with your administrative team and the art of advocating for change "from the inside out." By the time you're done listening, you'll have a fresh perspective on your role as a school counselor and your professional relationships on campus. You'll have the secret for building the foundations of great communication and will finally have a roadmap for becoming heard.Mentioned in this Episode:School for School Counselors Mastermind
