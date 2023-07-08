School for School Counselors Podcast

Banish Imposter Syndrome: Easy Ways to Step Into School Counseling Confidence

Ever felt like a fraud in your own profession, plagued by the fear of being exposed as an imposter? Believe it or not, you're not alone. This episode takes a deep dive into the reality of imposter syndrome in the world of school counseling, a phenomenon surprisingly prevalent among all our colleagues. We dissect how factors like a new environment or a challenging atmosphere can amplify these feelings and emphasize the need for proactive management and understanding of each campus' unique dynamics.But that's not all! We then pivot towards strengthening the foundation of your counseling practice. Learn why a robust professional development community is vital, how to set boundaries to avoid burnout, and ways to deal with perfectionistic tendencies. We also make a compelling case for how maintaining good data can actually help eliminate imposter syndrome!And because we understand the demands of a new academic year, we're inviting you to our Best Year Ever Celebration, a four-night event designed to equip school counselors for the challenges ahead. Get ready for an episode crammed with insights, tips, and advice that will leave you feeling more confident and prepared in your school counseling journey.