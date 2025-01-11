Jaas Interview: HIATUS from Music, Infidelity, Toxic Relationships, Self-Love & MORE | Sad Boy Radio

Sad Boys For Real. R&B Singer, Jaas, slides to PVTSCK, to discuss her hiatus from music after her Debut EP, non-traditional view on cheating, toxic relationships, and learning & practicing self-love. In the song, "Unavailable," Jaas sings, "Pain is love, you know you taught me first / So I think I'll wash my hands with." A feeling that is all too familiar to everyone; even those who are too prideful to admit it. Through this experience, we learn what we will accept from love, as well as reject from it. For Jaas, she realized that her self-worth comes from more than just relationships & wholeness won't come from solely another individual. Jaas explores the concept of love through her music, and allows it to tell her story to a T. She chases her passion to the very end, and won't let anybody stop her from being the star she's meant to be. Also discussed, working with Chris Classick, Briefly living in Atlanta, Influence of growing up around males, and Finding her Purpose in Chicago.