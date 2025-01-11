Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicSad Boy Radio
Listen to Sad Boy Radio in the App
Listen to Sad Boy Radio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Sad Boy Radio

Podcast Sad Boy Radio
Mathew A
Sad Boy Radio is the #1 music podcast in Chicago! We interview your favorite artists around the world, and discuss everyday life problems through the universal ...
MusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 145
  • Demetri Wiley Interview: Talks Lost Loverboy Podcast, WANTING Love, Mental Health | Sad Boy Radio
    Sad Boys For Real! Chicago Artist, Demetri Wiley, visits PVTSTCK to discuss his early love for music, becoming a cultural voice with his "Lost Loverboy," podcast, the experiences he's dealt with when searching for love from others & himself, and overcoming the darkest period in his life. In the song, "Lost Loverboy," Demetri says, "“I think it’s time I finally try find myself / I been running from love / just trynna hide Fromm all this pain I felt." Demetri often searched for love from others, due to the lack of love he felt for himself. Constantly pouring into others from a cup that was more than half empty. It wasn't until he was questioning his purpose in life; when he truly searched for the love he needed, and found it from himself. Also discussed, the importance of becoming a father, a 10+ year love story that left him heartbroken, and learning to let go of relationships that don't serve him.
    --------  
    1:13:43
  • Gado 2X Interview: Talks Fatherhood, BREAKING Generational Curses, G Herbo & MORE | Sad Boy Radio
    Sad Boys For Real! Chicago rapper, Gado 2x, slides to PVTSTCK to discuss the highs & lows of his journey. From receiving features from G Herbo & Valee, to getting locked up for a weekend and being forced to reflect. Gado has faced many of his own struggles, but has continued to look for ways to elevate throughout his life. In the song, "First Day Out," Gado says, “Ain’t no criminal, I’m just misunderstood." A feeling that is consistently discussed for many creatives; for Gado, this feeling runs deeper than the surface. Gado allows his music to tell the stories he usually keeps silent about. Also discussed, Impact of Father's Incarceration, Losing A Child, and Reflecting On What Could've Been had he stayed in Chicago.
    --------  
    41:26
  • BigKayBeezy Interview: Dropped MURDER Charge, LEAVING Street Life, Polo G & MORE | Sad Boy Radio
    Sad Boys For Real! Interscope signed recording artist, Big Kay Beezy, slides to PVTSTCK to discuss overcoming a murder charge, singing to Interscope, becoming a dad, and being the role model that he never had. In the song, "Set The Record Straight," Beezy raps, "Screaming what’s up now / but deep inside I’m breaking down / and they not trynna see me smile." Beezy has endured more than most in this lifetime. From fighting for his life, losing close friends, and reaching the lowest point of his life at what should've been the highest. Often, people are forced to put on a smile when all they want to do is stop and breakdown. Through it all, Beezy has embodied the definition of resilience; not allowing anything to stop him from being the role model he didn't have growing up. Also discussed, impact of parents' divorce, why he continued to pursue street life, working with Polo G, and maintaining mental health even at his lowest.
    --------  
    1:23:57
  • Sergio Esparza Interview: Talks Sexxy Redd, No More Heroes, QUITTING School & MORE | Sad Boy Radio
    Sad Boys For Real! No More Heroes Videographer, Sergio Esparza, slides to PVTSTCK to talk about his decision to quit school & pursue videography, Regrets from past decisions, and working with some of the biggest artists in Hip-Hop at this moment! In the song, "Eastside," Halsey says, "Seventeen and we got a dream to have a family / A house and everything in between / And then, oh, suddenly we turned twenty-three / Now we got pressure for taking our life more seriously." A feeling that every young 20 year old goes through. There becomes a pressure to succeed, and make sacrifices in your personal life. Sometimes, these sacrifices aren't even worth your happiness. Fortunately Sergio has been blessed to work with No More Heroes, and shoot for artists such as Sexxy Red, Mello Buckz, DCG Bros & MORE! Also discussed, MISSING dad's birthday, Trying to Sneak Into G Herbo Show, Building Community In Chicago.
    --------  
    46:00
  • Jaas Interview: HIATUS from Music, Infidelity, Toxic Relationships, Self-Love & MORE | Sad Boy Radio
    Sad Boys For Real. R&B Singer, Jaas, slides to PVTSCK, to discuss her hiatus from music after her Debut EP, non-traditional view on cheating, toxic relationships, and learning & practicing self-love. In the song, "Unavailable," Jaas sings, "Pain is love, you know you taught me first / So I think I'll wash my hands with." A feeling that is all too familiar to everyone; even those who are too prideful to admit it. Through this experience, we learn what we will accept from love, as well as reject from it. For Jaas, she realized that her self-worth comes from more than just relationships & wholeness won't come from solely another individual. Jaas explores the concept of love through her music, and allows it to tell her story to a T. She chases her passion to the very end, and won't let anybody stop her from being the star she's meant to be. Also discussed, working with Chris Classick, Briefly living in Atlanta, Influence of growing up around males, and Finding her Purpose in Chicago.
    --------  
    1:09:05

More Music podcastsMore Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Sad Boy Radio

Sad Boy Radio is the #1 music podcast in Chicago! We interview your favorite artists around the world, and discuss everyday life problems through the universal language of music! Tune in every Friday for a new episode! Youtube: Sad Boy Radio IG: Sad.boy.radio
Podcast website

Listen to Sad Boy Radio, Dem Vinyl Boyz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Sad Boy Radio: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:16:55 AM