NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Pat McAfee sit down with Ari Emanuel and Ben Persky to build the definitive Mount Rushmore of Greatest NFL Comebacks.

There are only four spots on the mountain. From Tom Brady erasing a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI to Frank Reich’s 32-point comeback against the Houston Oilers, the Minnesota Miracle, and Damar Hamlin’s miraculous return to football, the panel debates which four moments stand above the rest.

Along the way, Roger Goodell reveals what it was like facing a hostile Indianapolis Colts locker room before the 2011 lockout, his secret basement CBA sessions with Jeff Saturday, and why he refused security orders to leave his seat during the Minnesota Miracle. Pat McAfee breaks down his high school kicking origin story, Peyton Manning’s neck injury, and the time he checked into a rogue fake punt against the Dallas Cowboys.

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CHAPTERS:

00:00 The Pat McAfee Football Origin07:21 Roger Goodell Walks Into the Lion’s Den!13:40 28-3 The Greatest Comeback in Super Bowl History!15:40 Andrew Luck’s Unbelievable 38-10 Playoff Miracle!17:46 The Game That Created Steel City’s Iconic Song!20:06 Damar Hamlin’s Impossible 7-Month Comeback22:16 The INSANE Comeback You Forgot Existed!24:05 Beating 0.6% WIN Probability for NFL History26:11 10 Seconds Left and Zero Hope!28:58 Peyton Manning Breaks an Impossible Defense!34:44 Joe Burrow’s Iceman Run to the Super Bowl!38:18 Pat Saw Peyton’s Neck Stems & Panicked!40:07 Pat McAfee vs The Dallas Cowboys46:07 The Definitive Comeback Rushmore!46:30 Ranking the Best Football Songs!48:50 The Greatest Football Movies Ever Made!

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