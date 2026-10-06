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13 episodes
Frank Beamer: Building Virginia Tech, Beamer Ball & a Legacy of Leadership | On the Line with Jim Pyne10/06/2026 | 30 mins.Frank Beamer joins On the Line with Jim Pyne for a personal conversation about leadership, loyalty, adversity, and the remarkable rise of Virginia Tech football.
Coach Beamer looks back on his journey from growing up in Virginia and playing at Virginia Tech to returning as head coach and building the Hokies into a national powerhouse. He shares the principles that shaped his career: tell the truth, earn trust, hire good people, embrace hard work, and never back down from adversity. Pasted text
Jim and Coach Beamer also revisit their own history, including Beamer recruiting Jim out of Milford, Massachusetts, the difficult 1992 season, and the breakthrough 1993 team that went 9–3 and won the Independence Bowl. They discuss Mike Gentry, Bud Foster, the origins of Beamer Ball, Virginia Tech’s legendary emphasis on special teams, and the relationships that made the program special. Pasted text
Beamer also talks about his family, his pride in his son Shane, and why he believes relationships and trust remain at the heart of successful football programs—even as college football continues to change. Pasted text
It’s a conversation between a legendary coach and one of his former players about far more than football—leadership, character, relationships, resilience, and building something that lasts.
Subscribe to On the Line with Jim Pyne for more conversations with the biggest names in football, sports, leadership and business.
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Manny Diaz: Building a Winning Culture at Duke, Leadership & Lessons From a Life in Football09/29/2026 | 29 mins.Duke head coach Manny Diaz joins Jim Pyne on On The Line for a wide-ranging conversation about leadership, culture, adversity and a life spent in college football.
Diaz shares lessons from his journey through some of the biggest programs in the country, what he learned from the highs and lows along the way, and how those experiences have shaped the way he leads Duke today.
Jim and Manny talk about building trust with players, establishing a winning culture, developing toughness, handling pressure and why relationships remain at the heart of successful football programs.
It’s an inside look at the experiences and philosophy behind one of college football’s most respected coaches — and the lessons in leadership that extend well beyond the field.
🎙️ On The Line with Jim Pyne
Support the show
Connect with Jim Pyne
Thanks for listening to On the Line with Jim Pyne.
If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with a friend. Your support helps us bring you more conversations with the leaders, innovators, and game changers shaping sports, business, and entertainment.
Follow Jim on LinkedIn and social media for updates on future episodes, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive clips.
New episodes released often!
- UCLA head coach Bob Chesney joins Jim Pyne on On The Line to talk about the journey that took him from Division III football to leading one of college football’s most recognizable programs.
Chesney shares the lessons he learned growing up in a football family, working his way through the coaching ranks, and building winning programs at Salve Regina, Assumption, Holy Cross and JMU before taking over at UCLA.
They discuss his four pillars for success—attention to detail, positive attitude, urgency and relentlessness—along with building trust, creating competition, developing players and why he believes there is no job too small. Chesney also explains his philosophy that failure doesn’t define you, it refines you, and shares the simple advice from his mother that has stayed with him throughout his career: “Grow where you’re planted.”
A great conversation about leadership, relationships, preparation and the process behind building a winning culture.
🎙️ On The Line with Jim Pyne
Support the show
Connect with Jim Pyne
Thanks for listening to On the Line with Jim Pyne.
If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with a friend. Your support helps us bring you more conversations with the leaders, innovators, and game changers shaping sports, business, and entertainment.
Follow Jim on LinkedIn and social media for updates on future episodes, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive clips.
New episodes released often!
Todd Bowles: Leadership, Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield & Building a Winning Culture09/15/2026 | 30 mins.Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles joins Jim Pyne on On the Line for a candid conversation about leadership, preparation, coaching and what separates the great ones.
Bowles shares a fascinating inside look at Tom Brady’s legendary preparation — including how Brady studied the smallest details in a defender’s stance and body language to recognize what was coming before the ball was even snapped.
He also talks about Baker Mayfield’s leadership, competitiveness and ability to connect with everyone in the locker room, and why those qualities have made him such an important leader for Tampa Bay.
Todd and Jim also discuss the lessons Bowles has learned throughout his career, building trust with players, handling adversity, creating a winning culture and what it takes to lead at the highest level of the NFL.
It’s an inside look at football and leadership from one of the most respected coaches in the game.
🎙️ On the Line with Jim Pyne — conversations about leadership, culture, adversity, success and the lessons learned along the way.
Support the show
Connect with Jim Pyne
Thanks for listening to On the Line with Jim Pyne.
If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with a friend. Your support helps us bring you more conversations with the leaders, innovators, and game changers shaping sports, business, and entertainment.
Follow Jim on LinkedIn and social media for updates on future episodes, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive clips.
New episodes released often!
- Dabo Swinney joins Jim Pyne on On the Line for a wide-ranging conversation about leadership, culture, football, family, and building one of college football’s most successful programs.
Dabo shares lessons from his journey to Clemson, the people and experiences that shaped him, and the principles behind building a championship culture. He talks about developing players, creating belief, handling adversity, staying true to your values, and what leadership looks like when expectations are at their highest.
From his early days in coaching to winning national championships at Clemson, Dabo offers a candid look at the mindset, relationships, and culture that have defined his career.
A great conversation about leadership, perseverance, relationships, and what it takes to build something that lasts.
🎙️ On the Line with Jim Pyne
Subscribe and follow for conversations with some of the most accomplished leaders in sports, business, and beyond.
Support the show
Connect with Jim Pyne
Thanks for listening to On the Line with Jim Pyne.
If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with a friend. Your support helps us bring you more conversations with the leaders, innovators, and game changers shaping sports, business, and entertainment.
Follow Jim on LinkedIn and social media for updates on future episodes, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive clips.
New episodes released often!
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About On The Line with Jim Pyne
On the Line with Jim Pyne brings you authentic conversations with the leaders shaping sports, business, and entertainment.Hosted by former NFL player, coach, executive, entrepreneur, and Founder & CEO of PLS Aviation, Jim Pyne draws on decades of relationships to explore leadership, winning cultures, entrepreneurship, resilience, and the experiences that define extraordinary careers.From championship coaches and elite athletes to CEOs and innovators, each episode delivers candid insights and practical lessons from people who have performed at the highest levels.Leadership. Relationships. Success.Podcast website
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