Frank Beamer joins On the Line with Jim Pyne for a personal conversation about leadership, loyalty, adversity, and the remarkable rise of Virginia Tech football.

Coach Beamer looks back on his journey from growing up in Virginia and playing at Virginia Tech to returning as head coach and building the Hokies into a national powerhouse. He shares the principles that shaped his career: tell the truth, earn trust, hire good people, embrace hard work, and never back down from adversity. Pasted text

Jim and Coach Beamer also revisit their own history, including Beamer recruiting Jim out of Milford, Massachusetts, the difficult 1992 season, and the breakthrough 1993 team that went 9–3 and won the Independence Bowl. They discuss Mike Gentry, Bud Foster, the origins of Beamer Ball, Virginia Tech’s legendary emphasis on special teams, and the relationships that made the program special. Pasted text

Beamer also talks about his family, his pride in his son Shane, and why he believes relationships and trust remain at the heart of successful football programs—even as college football continues to change. Pasted text

It’s a conversation between a legendary coach and one of his former players about far more than football—leadership, character, relationships, resilience, and building something that lasts.

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