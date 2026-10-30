Everett Stern took on the largest bank in the world, had terrorists and drug cartels coming after him, and still nobody went to jail — now he says Bank of America is doing the exact same thing all over again.



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Rob sits down with Everett Stern, the HSBC whistleblower whose evidence led to a $1.92 billion fine, to break down his viral open letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over Bank of America's $1.2 billion money-laundering fine, how banks manipulate wire filters to funnel money to terrorists and cartels, and why no banker has ever actually gone to prison for it. Everett also opens up about nearly losing his life after blowing the whistle, and makes the case for Bitcoin's transparency over a banking system he says is more corrupt than ever.



Here is what we cover:



• What Bank of America actually did, and how banks manipulate wire filters to launder cartel and terrorist money



• Why billion-dollar fines are just "a cost of doing business" with zero bankers ever prosecuted



• Everett's story: going undercover at 25, the 2 AM email to the CIA, and Hezbollah putting a target on his back



• Nearly losing everything, nearly taking his own life, and rebuilding through Tactical Rabbit and Whistleblowers of America



• Why Everett believes Bitcoin's transparency beats a bank KYC system he says has become politicized



Subscribe so you never miss an episode exposing what's really happening in Bitcoin and the global financial system.



TIMESTAMPS



0:00 The $1.92 Billion Fine Nobody Went to Jail For



1:24 Why Everett’s Open Letter to Scott Bessent Went Viral



2:58 What Bank of America Actually Did



4:09 How Banks Manipulate the Wire Filter to Launder Money



5:41 Why Billion-Dollar Fines Are Just a Cost of Doing Business



6:56 The Banks Doing This Right Now



9:01 Why Bankers Are Never Prosecuted



12:00 How Trillions in Dirty Money Moves Through US Banks



14:41 Bessent’s Response to the Viral Letter



17:46 The Culture of Corruption Inside the Banks



20:00 Why No Banker Has Been Arrested



23:00 How Drug Money Becomes “Clean” Money



26:37 Blind Eye or Active Collaboration Inside the Banks



27:46 How a 25-Year-Old Ended Up Auditing HSBC



30:04 The 2 AM Email That Changed Everett’s Life



34:01 Hezbollah Put a Target on His Back



36:05 Nearly Taking His Own Life



39:52 Finding Hope: Whistleblowers of America



42:56 Why Everett Never Got the $500 Million Reward



46:08 Why Snowden Isn’t a Hero, But This Whistleblower Is



49:03 Making the Case for Bitcoin Over KYC Surveillance



53:01 Everett’s Message to Scott Bessent and Future Whistleblowers



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❗ DISCLAIMER ❗



Bitcoin News is not a financial adviser. All opinions expressed by us or our guests in these videos is for informational purposes only, and should not be treated as investment or financial advice of any kind. Any information provided during the video is general in nature and does not take into account the viewers specific circumstances.



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