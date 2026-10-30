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91 episodes
- Everett Stern took on the largest bank in the world, had terrorists and drug cartels coming after him, and still nobody went to jail — now he says Bank of America is doing the exact same thing all over again.
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Rob sits down with Everett Stern, the HSBC whistleblower whose evidence led to a $1.92 billion fine, to break down his viral open letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over Bank of America's $1.2 billion money-laundering fine, how banks manipulate wire filters to funnel money to terrorists and cartels, and why no banker has ever actually gone to prison for it. Everett also opens up about nearly losing his life after blowing the whistle, and makes the case for Bitcoin's transparency over a banking system he says is more corrupt than ever.
Here is what we cover:
• What Bank of America actually did, and how banks manipulate wire filters to launder cartel and terrorist money
• Why billion-dollar fines are just "a cost of doing business" with zero bankers ever prosecuted
• Everett's story: going undercover at 25, the 2 AM email to the CIA, and Hezbollah putting a target on his back
• Nearly losing everything, nearly taking his own life, and rebuilding through Tactical Rabbit and Whistleblowers of America
• Why Everett believes Bitcoin's transparency beats a bank KYC system he says has become politicized
Subscribe so you never miss an episode exposing what's really happening in Bitcoin and the global financial system.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 The $1.92 Billion Fine Nobody Went to Jail For
1:24 Why Everett’s Open Letter to Scott Bessent Went Viral
2:58 What Bank of America Actually Did
4:09 How Banks Manipulate the Wire Filter to Launder Money
5:41 Why Billion-Dollar Fines Are Just a Cost of Doing Business
6:56 The Banks Doing This Right Now
9:01 Why Bankers Are Never Prosecuted
12:00 How Trillions in Dirty Money Moves Through US Banks
14:41 Bessent’s Response to the Viral Letter
17:46 The Culture of Corruption Inside the Banks
20:00 Why No Banker Has Been Arrested
23:00 How Drug Money Becomes “Clean” Money
26:37 Blind Eye or Active Collaboration Inside the Banks
27:46 How a 25-Year-Old Ended Up Auditing HSBC
30:04 The 2 AM Email That Changed Everett’s Life
34:01 Hezbollah Put a Target on His Back
36:05 Nearly Taking His Own Life
39:52 Finding Hope: Whistleblowers of America
42:56 Why Everett Never Got the $500 Million Reward
46:08 Why Snowden Isn’t a Hero, But This Whistleblower Is
49:03 Making the Case for Bitcoin Over KYC Surveillance
53:01 Everett’s Message to Scott Bessent and Future Whistleblowers
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Ownership, custody, and what an investor actually holds," featuring insights from Lyn Alden, Ryan Rasmussen and Ric Edelman: https://report.rhinobitcoin.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=cpm&utm_campaign=bitcoinnewsyoutube
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❗ DISCLAIMER ❗
Bitcoin News is not a financial adviser. All opinions expressed by us or our guests in these videos is for informational purposes only, and should not be treated as investment or financial advice of any kind. Any information provided during the video is general in nature and does not take into account the viewers specific circumstances.
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Debt is growing exponentially in both the East and the West, and Michael Howell says there's only one way out: print more money — which is exactly why Bitcoin and gold are about to compound harder than ever.
Rob sits down with Michael Howell, author of Capital Wars, fresh off a trip to China, to break down the real scorecard in the US-China capital war, why China's ultra-low bond yields reveal a far weaker economy than the headlines suggest, and why Europe is caught dangerously in the middle with no safe asset of its own. Michael also explains why the current AI boom and the coming debt wave point straight toward a historic Bitcoin liquidity cycle.
Here is what we cover:
• How the US-China "capital war" works, and why bond yields reveal who's really winning
• What Michael saw on the ground in China, from overbuilt ghost cities to deep tech adoption
• Why Europe has no safe asset of its own and why France is the new flashpoint
• How the AI investment boom and a bifurcating world economy are reshaping capital flows
• Why rising global debt points to a historic Bitcoin and gold liquidity cycle ahead
Subscribe so you never miss an episode breaking down what's really happening with Bitcoin, the economy, and the global financial system.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Debt, Gold and Bitcoin's Next Cycle
4:15 China's Bond Yield Scorecard
6:07 China's Economy on the Ground
12:08 Gold and China's Monetary System
18:24 China's Household Savings
21:30 US Trade Deficits and Capital Flows
23:39 Who Is Winning the Capital War
26:38 Proxy Wars and a Divided World
31:16 Europe's Debt and Safe Haven Assets
39:28 Europe's China Trade Tensions
41:03 AI Investment and Capital Markets
47:59 Bitcoin and the Liquidity Cycle
55:00 Rising Debt and Monetary Inflation
57:55 Interview Wrap-Up and What's Next
SPONSORS
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Use Promo Code: "BITCOINNEWS" for $21 of FREE Bitcoin when you deposit the first $100 USD into your account.
🟢 Protect your Bitcoin with multi-institution custody from Onramp. Book your free consultation today at https://onrampbitcoin.com/bn
⚪ Ready to run Bitcoin yourself? Shop miners, hardware wallets, nodes and home servers at Solo Satoshi: https://www.solosatoshi.com/?utm_campaign=bitcoinnews&utm_source=bitcoinnews&utm_medium=bitcoinnews
🟣 Get Rhino’s new FREE research report, "Why Buy Real Bitcoin?
Ownership, custody, and what an investor actually holds," featuring insights from Lyn Alden, Ryan Rasmussen and Ric Edelman: https://report.rhinobitcoin.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=cpm&utm_campaign=bitcoinnewsyoutube
🔴 Subscribe to our newsletter Bitcoin News Weekly [FREE]👉 https://bitcoinnews.com/subscribe
bitcoin #bitcoinnews #finance
finance #macro #macroeconomics #bitcoinnews #crypto #cryptocurrencywallets
❗ DISCLAIMER ❗
Bitcoin News is not a financial adviser. All opinions expressed by us or our guests in these videos is for informational purposes only, and should not be treated as investment or financial advice of any kind. Any information provided during the video is general in nature and does not take into account the viewers specific circumstances.
Music Licenses:
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Everyone’s Missing The Best Investment of The Decade | Grant Cardone & Leon Wankum10/23/2026 | 38 mins.Grant Cardone says he's stealing real estate right now — buying trillion-dollar institutions' properties 30% below replacement cost — and then stacking Bitcoin on top of it.
🟢 Protect your Bitcoin with multi-institution custody from Onramp. Book your free consultation today at https://onrampbitcoin.com/bn
Rob sits down with real estate mogul Grant Cardone and Leon Wankum, author of Digital Real Estate, to break down why America's real estate market is really two markets in one, why developers are getting crushed by high rates while institutions discount distressed debt, and why both guests believe Bitcoin is quietly draining real estate's 50-year role as the world's monetary premium.
Here is what we cover:
• Why America's real estate market is really two split markets, and who's getting crushed in the middle
• Grant Cardone's strategy for buying institutional real estate 30% below replacement cost
• Why Leon Wankum believes Bitcoin is draining real estate's role as the world's monetary premium
• How Grant structures his real estate-Bitcoin hybrid funds, and why Bitcoin is now over 50% of the deal
• Why both guests think today's real estate companies could become tomorrow's dominant Bitcoin companies
Subscribe so you never miss an episode breaking down what's really happening with Bitcoin, real estate, and the economy.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Grant Cardone's "Stealing Real Estate" Thesis
2:15 Why Single-Family Prices Are Barely Moving
2:53 Why Commercial Real Estate Developers Are Getting Crushed
4:46 Germany's Real Estate Model and the Shift to Bitcoin
5:18 What 7.5% Mortgage Rates Really Cost You
5:55 How Grant Buys Real Estate 30% Below Replacement Cost
7:38 Distressed Debt vs. a Distressed Seller
9:12 Why Real Estate Keeps Repricing Higher in Dollars
10:42 The $230 Million Deal Bought Out of Bankruptcy
11:13 Why Real Estate "Gets Sick But Never Dies"
12:20 Leon's Thesis: Bitcoin Is Draining Real Estate's Monetary Premium
15:05 Why Real Estate Still Beats Gold and Bitcoin
16:13 The Biggest Tax Loophole Left in America
17:44 How $100 Million Could Become $500 Million in Bitcoin
21:07 Real Estate as the On-Ramp to a Bitcoin Treasury
22:11 Why Real Estate Is the Trojan Horse for Bitcoin
23:49 Why Bitcoin Treasury Companies Struggle in Bear Markets
25:50 Why Grant Pays Investors Every Month, Not Every Quarter
27:06 Grant Cardone vs. Michael Saylor
29:41 How Far Can the Bitcoin Allocation Go?
33:03 Staying Patient Through a Flat Bitcoin Market
35:08 The Amazon Parallel and Why Real Estate Still Wins Searches
SPONSORS
🟣 Download the Rhino App 👉 https://rhinobitcoin.onelink.me/66Ka/bnews
Use Promo Code: "BITCOINNEWS" for $21 of FREE Bitcoin when you deposit the first $100 USD into your account.
🟢 Protect your Bitcoin with multi-institution custody from Onramp. Book your free consultation today at https://onrampbitcoin.com/bn
⚪ Ready to run Bitcoin yourself? Shop miners, hardware wallets, nodes and home servers at Solo Satoshi: https://www.solosatoshi.com/?utm_campaign=bitcoinnews&utm_source=bitcoinnews&utm_medium=bitcoinnews
🟣 Get Rhino’s new FREE research report, "Why Buy Real Bitcoin?
Ownership, custody, and what an investor actually holds," featuring insights from Lyn Alden, Ryan Rasmussen and Ric Edelman: https://report.rhinobitcoin.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=cpm&utm_campaign=bitcoinnewsyoutube
🔴 Subscribe to our newsletter Bitcoin News Weekly [FREE]👉 https://bitcoinnews.com/subscribe
bitcoin #bitcoinnews #finance
finance #macro #macroeconomics #bitcoinnews #crypto #cryptocurrencywallets
❗ DISCLAIMER ❗
Bitcoin News is not a financial adviser. All opinions expressed by us or our guests in these videos is for informational purposes only, and should not be treated as investment or financial advice of any kind. Any information provided during the video is general in nature and does not take into account the viewers specific circumstances.
Music Licenses:
CODE: LD-085LLXOOUUG3L
CODE: LD-OFIGRY4YGPAKG
Jamie Dimon Called Bitcoin A Fraud. Now His Bank Just Embraced It | Brian Cubellis & André Dragosch10/21/2026 | 1h🔴 LIVE: Jamie Dimon spent years calling Bitcoin a fraud. Now JPMorgan Asset Management has included Bitcoin in its long-term capital market assumptions for the first time, forecasting 10% annualized returns that could beat stocks, bonds and gold over the next decade. Meanwhile, BlackRock’s IBIT just pulled in $665 million in a single day, its biggest inflow in over a year.
Phil Rosen (Opening Bell Daily), André Dragosch (Bitwise) and Brian Cubellis (Onramp) break down what this shift actually means, what the catch is, and why a 55% volatility assumption from America’s biggest bank is more bullish than most people realize. When the biggest critics become converts, the game has changed.
👉 Follow Bitcoin News for daily Bitcoin updates, institutional analysis, and the Wall Street moments that mark the turning points most people only recognize in hindsight.
Follow today’s guests:
Phil Rosen → @philrosenn
André Dragosch → @Andre_Dragosch
Brian Cubellis → @BackslashBTC
SPONSORS
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Use Promo Code: "BITCOINNEWS" for $21 of FREE Bitcoin when you deposit the first $100 USD into your account.
🟢 Protect your Bitcoin with multi-institution custody from Onramp. Book your free consultation today at https://onrampbitcoin.com/bn
⚪ Ready to run Bitcoin yourself? Shop miners, hardware wallets, nodes and home servers at Solo Satoshi: https://www.solosatoshi.com/?utm_campaign=bitcoinnews&utm_source=bitcoinnews&utm_medium=bitcoinnews
🟣 Get Rhino’s new FREE research report, "Why Buy Real Bitcoin?
Ownership, custody, and what an investor actually holds," featuring insights from Lyn Alden, Ryan Rasmussen and Ric Edelman: https://report.rhinobitcoin.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=cpm&utm_campaign=bitcoinnewsyoutube
🔴 Subscribe to our newsletter Bitcoin News Weekly [FREE]👉 https://bitcoinnews.com/subscribe
bitcoin #bitcoinnews #finance
finance #macro #macroeconomics #bitcoinnews #crypto #cryptocurrencywallets
❗ DISCLAIMER ❗
Bitcoin News is not a financial adviser. All opinions expressed by us or our guests in these videos is for informational purposes only, and should not be treated as investment or financial advice of any kind. Any information provided during the video is general in nature and does not take into account the viewers specific circumstances.
Music Licenses:
CODE: LD-085LLXOOUUG3L
CODE: LD-OFIGRY4YGPAKG
- ⚪ Ready to run Bitcoin yourself? Shop miners, hardware wallets, nodes and home servers at Solo Satoshi: https://www.solosatoshi.com/?utm_campaign=bitcoinnews&utm_source=bitcoinnews&utm_medium=bitcoinnews
There are roughly $6-7 trillion actual dollars in the system and $107 trillion in dollar-denominated debt — and no amount of growth fixes that math.
Rob sits down with Joe Consorti and Parker Lewis to break down why inflation and high rates are hitting at the same time, why Hank Paulson's "break the glass" warning should worry everyone, and why AI's coming deflationary wave will collide head-on with a financial system that depends on constant money printing. They also dig into what the Ledger supply chain attack means for self-custody, and go head-to-head on whether Bitcoin treasury companies are helping or confusing Bitcoin's path to adoption.
Here is what we cover:
• Why red-hot inflation and high rates are happening at the same time, and why that breaks the Fed's playbook
• The $107 trillion debt math problem that can't be grown out of
• Why AI's deflationary force collides with a financial system built on constant money printing
• What the Ledger attack means for self-custody, multisig, and eliminating single points of failure
• The debate over whether Bitcoin treasury companies and "digital credit" products help or distort Bitcoin's price
Subscribe so you never miss an episode breaking down what's really happening with the economy and Bitcoin.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro: The $107 Trillion Debt Problem
1:06 Inflation Comes In Red Hot
2:07 Bitcoin's Surprising Reaction to Inflation
3:13 Why Energy Prices Are Driving Inflation
3:47 Why Treasury Yields Are Falling Anyway
6:29 The Fed's Rate Hike Trap
10:01 Hank Paulson's "Break the Glass" Warning
11:48 Cracks Forming in the AI Trade
16:02 Boots on the Ground in the Texas AI Buildout
19:17 The $107 Trillion Debt Math Problem
21:19 Why the 2008 Crisis Never Really Ended
23:45 Why AI's Deflation Can't Save the Dollar System
27:02 What Happens When Deflation Meets a System That Needs Inflation
32:23 The Math Problem No One Can Grow Out Of
35:23 The Ledger Attack and the Case for Self-Custody
39:01 Why Decentralization Still Matters
41:55 Coldcard vs. Ledger: Comparing the Attacks
46:00 Eliminating Single Points of Failure
49:06 Could Insurance Fix Self-Custody's Weak Point?
52:34 The Digital Credit Debate: Is Bitcoin's Price Being Capped?
58:59 Do Bitcoin Treasury Companies Actually Drive Adoption?
1:03:10 What Parker and Joe Are Most Optimistic About
SPONSORS
🟣 Download the Rhino App 👉 https://rhinobitcoin.onelink.me/66Ka/bnews
Use Promo Code: "BITCOINNEWS" for $21 of FREE Bitcoin when you deposit the first $100 USD into your account.
🟢 Protect your Bitcoin with multi-institution custody from Onramp. Book your free consultation today at https://onrampbitcoin.com/bn
⚪ Ready to run Bitcoin yourself? Shop miners, hardware wallets, nodes and home servers at Solo Satoshi: https://www.solosatoshi.com/?utm_campaign=bitcoinnews&utm_source=bitcoinnews&utm_medium=bitcoinnews
🟣 Get Rhino’s new FREE research report, "Why Buy Real Bitcoin?
Ownership, custody, and what an investor actually holds," featuring insights from Lyn Alden, Ryan Rasmussen and Ric Edelman: https://report.rhinobitcoin.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=cpm&utm_campaign=bitcoinnewsyoutube
🔴 Subscribe to our newsletter Bitcoin News Weekly [FREE]👉 https://bitcoinnews.com/subscribe
bitcoin #bitcoinnews #finance
finance #macro #macroeconomics #bitcoinnews #crypto #cryptocurrencywallets
❗ DISCLAIMER ❗
Bitcoin News is not a financial adviser. All opinions expressed by us or our guests in these videos is for informational purposes only, and should not be treated as investment or financial advice of any kind. Any information provided during the video is general in nature and does not take into account the viewers specific circumstances.
Music Licenses:
CODE: LD-085LLXOOUUG3L
CODE: LD-OFIGRY4YGPAKG
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At Bitcoin News, we're dedicated to bringing you the latest insights and analysis on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Here you'll find in depth interviews and live streams on how macro, finance, capital markets and geopolitics are impacting Bitcoin. Join our host Rob Wallace as he interviews the most prolific Bitcoiners and learn about the factors shaping Bitcoin's emerging role as a new monetary revolution and financial system.Podcast website
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