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150 episodes
- I opened my mailbox this week and found two letters Gary Halbert would've cringed at. Nobody believes your fake handwriting. Write to one person.
Show notes: https://deanjackson.com/podcasts/tol/150-mailbox-blunders-that-would-make-gary-halbert-cringe/
Join me live on the next free 50-Minute Profit Finder call: https://50minuteprofitfinder.com/podcast
- Offer maxxing starts with one question: what would I do if I only got paid when they got the result? Build the best, then price it. Certainty sells.
Show notes: https://deanjackson.com/podcasts/tol/149-offer-maxxing-more-certainty-more-money-period/
Join me live on the next free 50-Minute Profit Finder call: https://50minuteprofitfinder.com/podcast
- In lead conversion there are only two timeframes: now or not now. You're not creating five star prospects. You're discovering them. Bake them a cookie.
Show notes: https://deanjackson.com/podcasts/tol/148-conversion-maxxing-find-now-buyers/
Join me live on the next free 50-Minute Profit Finder call: https://50minuteprofitfinder.com/podcast
- The biggest mistake in lead conversion is treating every lead as guilty until proven ready. Flip it. Treat each one like a five star prospect.
Show notes: https://deanjackson.com/podcasts/tol/147-lead-conversion-maxxing-start-here/
Join me live on the next free 50-Minute Profit Finder call: https://50minuteprofitfinder.com/podcast
- Jerry Seinfeld gave the best advice on consistency. Write every day, mark an X on the calendar, and don't break the chain. Day 130 for me.
Show notes: https://deanjackson.com/podcasts/tol/146-gamifying-consistency-my-best-advice-from-jerry-seinfeld/
Join me live on the next free 50-Minute Profit Finder call: https://50minuteprofitfinder.com/podcast
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About Thinking Out Loud with Dean Jackson
Dean Jackson thinks out loud about marketing, referrals, positioning, and the small ideas that quietly change how a business grows. Short, unscripted episodes. The raw thinking behind BreakthroughDNA and the 8 Profit Activators.Podcast website
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