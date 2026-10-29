In this solo Risky Business Features episode, James Wilson looks at the string of recent AI benchmark cheating escapades and how they’ve reshaped his thinking about LLMs and vulnerability research.



He explores the current benchmarks and exactly how agents go about gaming the testing system to achieve their tasks. And why understanding that has changed the way he interacts with his agents.







Show notes







OpenAI incident account and grading distinction





METR and Redwood independent assessment





FrontierCode original evaluation methodology





BrowseComp aggregation experiments





Sonnet 4 point 5 coding scaffold and parallel selection





Opus 4 point 6 BrowseComp setup





BrowseComp evaluation awareness and contamination investigation





Sonnet 5 point 5 effort and review subagents





FrontierCode 1 point 1 revision and rubric changes





Astra launch comparison and effort conditions





Original OSWorld task construction and worked examples





Sonnet 4 point 6 system card





Original OSWorld benchmark





OSWorld 2 environment and evaluation design





GPT 5 point 4 comparator table





GPT 5 point 5 comparator table





BrowseComp construction and grading paper





GPT 5 point 6 single model and Ultra configurations





METR investigation and artifact evidence





Released task definition





Released scorer for reference only





OpenAI paper sections 3 point 1 to 3 point 3





OpenAI accompanying explanation





Sycophancy to Subterfuge paper





Training a Misaligned Reward Seeker and evaluation appendix





GPT 5 point 2 AIME result