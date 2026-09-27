Although we paused on publishing narrated versions of WIRED articles in this feed, you will still hear the latest in tech from the WIRED team.On WIRED's Gadget Lab, you'll find hosts Lauren Goode and Michael Calore tackling the biggest questions in the world of tech with knowledgeable WIRED reporters.You can expect the best of WIRED's breaking news and tech analysis right here in this feed.Listen to WIRED's Gadget Lab: https://listen.wired.com/YDai_aaZ





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