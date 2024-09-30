The Christians Who Want to Scrap the Constitution to Crown a King

Brad is joined by Dr. Jerome Copulsky, author of American Heretics, to discuss radical Catholic and Protestant movements that challenge democracy. The conversation spans from the colonial era to today's political landscape, shedding light on influential figures like Doug Wilson and JD Vance. The episode also dives into current Catholic intellectual trends inspired by thinkers like Bozell and Deneen, unraveling the complex interplay between orthodoxy and America's religious-political sphere.