It's in the Code Ep 127: “The Purpose of Sex (Part 3)?”
Subscribe for $5.99 a month to get bonus content most Mondays, bonus episodes every month, ad-free listening, access to the entire 700-episode archive, Discord access, and more: https://axismundi.supercast.com/ Enter code “SWAJ40” for $40 for an entire year of premium!
In this episode, Dan takes on the “design argument” that the purpose of human sex is procreation. Here’s how the argument goes: If God created human beings, and therefore human sexuality, this means that the purpose of sex is procreation, because this is God’s intended purpose. But does the argument work? Dan argues that even if we presuppose human beings and their sexuality as a direct creation of God, the idea that the purpose of sex is procreation is STILL not compelling. Human sexuality is so ineffective at bringing about procreation that it is implausible to suggest that this is its “design.” Check out this week’s episode to hear more!
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/StraightWhiteJC
Order Brad's book: https://bookshop.org/a/95982/9781506482163
Check out BetterHelp and use my code SWA for a great deal: www.betterhelp.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:35
Crusades, Christendom, and Pete Hegseth’s Tattoos - A Deep Dive
Subscribe for $5.99 a month to get bonus content most Mondays, bonus episodes every month, ad-free listening, access to the entire 700-episode archive, Discord access, and more: https://axismundi.supercast.com/ Enter code “SWAJ40” for $40 for an entire year of premium!
Brad discusses the controversial tattoos of Pete Hegseth and their implications with Spencer Kunz, a PhD student at Florida State University. The conversation covers the history and modern context of Crusader symbols, their usage among alt-right groups, and the concept of sacred hierarchies. The episode also addresses concerns about Hegseth's affiliations with radical far-right ideologies and their potential impact on American society, especially in positions of power like the Department of Defense.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/StraightWhiteJC
Order Brad's book: https://bookshop.org/a/95982/9781506482163
Check out BetterHelp and use my code SWA for a great deal: www.betterhelp.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
44:11
Weekly Roundup: Luigi Mangione and the End of Civilization
Enter code “SWAJ40” for $40 for an entire year of premium! Subscribe for $5.99 a month to get bonus content most Mondays, bonus episodes every month, ad-free listening, access to the entire 700-episode archive, Discord access, and more: https://axismundi.supercast.com/
Brad and Dan critique Donald Trump's grocery store anecdotes and his failed claims on food prices. They then explore the concept of coalition-building to counter Trump's administration, touching upon current events including Luigi Mangione's radicalization by pain and the killing of CEO Brian Thompson, dissect a Adrienne LaFrance's article in the Atlantic on societal violence and 'de-civilization,' and analyze Pete Hegseth's controversial beliefs about the military.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/StraightWhiteJC
Order Brad's book: https://bookshop.org/a/95982/9781506482163
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:09:38
It's in the Code Ep 126: “The Purpose of Sex (Part 2)?”
Subscribe for $5.99 a month to get bonus content most Mondays, bonus episodes every month, ad-free listening, access to the entire 700-episode archive, Discord access, and more: https://axismundi.supercast.com/ Enter code “SWAJ40” for $40 for an entire year of premium!
If we accept that the human species is the end result of a long process of evolution, rather than the result of a unique act of divine creation, does it make sense to claim that the “purpose” of human sex is procreation? In this week’s episode, Dan makes his case (again!) for why a naturalistic, evolutionary account of human origins makes the claim that the purpose of sex is procreation non-sensical. Give this week’s episode a listen to find out why.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/StraightWhiteJC
Order Brad's book: https://bookshop.org/a/95982/9781506482163
Check out BetterHelp and use my code SWA for a great deal: www.betterhelp.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
25:41
The Christians Who Want to Scrap the Constitution to Crown a King
Subscribe for $5.99 a month to get bonus content most Mondays, bonus episodes every month, ad-free listening, access to the entire 700-episode archive, Discord access, and more: https://axismundi.supercast.com/
American Heretics: https://yalebooks.yale.edu/book/9780300241303/american-heretics/
Brad is joined by Dr. Jerome Copulsky, author of American Heretics, to discuss radical Catholic and Protestant movements that challenge democracy. The conversation spans from the colonial era to today’s political landscape, shedding light on influential figures like Doug Wilson and JD Vance. The episode also dives into current Catholic intellectual trends inspired by thinkers like Bozell and Deneen, unraveling the complex interplay between orthodoxy and America’s religious-political sphere.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/StraightWhiteJC
Order Brad's book: https://bookshop.org/a/95982/9781506482163
Check out BetterHelp and use my code SWA for a great deal: www.betterhelp.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
An in-depth examination of the culture and politics of Christian Nationalism and Evangelicalism by two ex-evangelical ministers-turned-religion professors. If you have ever wondered what social and historical forces led white evangelicals to usher Donald Trump into the White House this is the show for you. As former insiders and critical scholars of religion, Dan Miller and Bradley Onishi have a unique perspective on the Religious Right. Guests have included Chrissy Stroop, R. Marie Griffith, Janelle Wong, Randall Balmer, Katherine Stewart, and many others.