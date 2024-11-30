PBS Washington Week with The Atlantic - Full Show

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/29/24
President-elect Donald Trump and his allies have plans to overhaul the federal government after winning the popular vote, but his victory was far from overwhelming. How will Americans react to Trump's changes? Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, The Washington Post’s Dan Balz, Elisabeth Bumiller of The New York Times, and Jonathan Karl of ABC News, as they discuss this and more.
22:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24
Controversy over former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination and withdrawal from President-elect Trump's cabinet soaked up headlines, but other nominees are equally improbable. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of the PBS News Hour, Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News, Zolan Kanno-Youngs from The New York Times and The Washington Post's Ashley Parker as they discuss this and more.
25:00
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Donald Trump hasn’t filled his Cabinet yet, but all evidence suggests he’s looking for two main qualities in his picks: loyalty to him and a loathing for what he calls the deep state. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Elisabeth Bumiller of The New York Times, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Washington Post Live, Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic and Francesca Chambers of USA Today to discuss this and more.
24:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Donald Trump is almost certainly the most important American political figure of the 21st century so far. He told voters that he would be a dictator on his first day and now has a chance to remake American government and society. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Tim Alberta and Helen Lewis of The Atlantic, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker and Asma Khalid of NPR to discuss this and more.
24:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/1/24
This is the closest presidential race in memory, and one of the strangest and most foreboding, as well. How did we get here, and where are we headed? Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, McKay Coppins of The Atlantic, Eugene Daniels of Politico and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.
