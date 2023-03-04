The Skip podcast helps tech professionals get ahead in their career. It’s hosted by Nikhyl Singhal, a successful founder, head of product, and executive. Nikhyl... More
How much money do product managers make?
In this episode of The Skip Podcast, host Nikhyl Singhal explains how he helps product managers negotiate compensation. An industry veteran in the tech sector, Nikhyl has worked with 50+ leading executives and dozens of companies to ensure they establish optimal pay packages. He unpacks the concept of equity in both public and private companies and offers a method for comparing job offers based on annual expected value and potential liquidity events. He then transitions into salary negotiation tactics, cautioning against pushing for the maximum offer and instead recommending a self-valuation approach. Nikhyl explores how companies establish compensation ranges using market data and explains how to compare early-stage, growth-stage and late-stage tech offers. . He later discusses the impact of a candidate's "eliteness" on negotiation power and offers a detailed guide on salary benchmarks in the tech industry. Finally, he concludes with tips on calibrating compensation expectations, hinting at the topic for the next compensation episode: negotiation strategies.Summary of PM Compensation chartPrevious Skip episodes on compensation:Tech compensation: Beyond the offer letterHow equity in tech companies worksExplaining Equity and Executive Compensation with Goodwin ProcterTime-codes:00:54: Nikhyl introduces compensation challenges and equity's role in public and private companies.02:20: Nikhyl recommends comparing job offers based on the annual expected value and potential for liquidity events.06:54: He warns about the pitfalls of over-negotiation in job offers.08:20: Suggests a "price to retain your services" approach to salary discussions.10:40: Discusses how companies use market data to determine compensation ranges.11:20: Advises asking about a company's compensation philosophy before discussing specific numbers.12:20: Highlights how a company's compensation philosophy impacts the quality of people they hire.13:37: Talks about the significance of a candidate's "eliteness" in negotiations and compensation command.16:07: Discusses salary buckets for product managers in the Bay Area tech industry as a strategy for ensuring fair compensation.21:16: Details average salaries for various roles in product management, from entry-level to executive positions.29:32: Shares his method of calibrating compensation expectations based on a candidate's background.30:34: Explains how he uses market ranges to ensure people are getting the right offer.33:33: Wraps up the discussion, teasing the next episode on negotiation strategies.
6/5/2023
34:43
Exploring Head of Product career choices: From founding a startup to growth phases
Get ready for an engaging episode of the Skip podcast, where host Nikhyl Singhal dives into the evolving world of startups, head of product roles, and the fascinating field of product management. Discover how the head of product role has transformed in response to growth and hypergrowth dynamics, gain insights into the current market shifts and challenges, and explore the diverse career paths available, including joining healthy growth companies, considering number two roles, or even founding your own startup. Whether you're a product management professional, an executive, or simply curious about the dynamic landscape of the tech industry, this episode offers valuable perspectives and guidance that will inspire and empower you on your career journey.Connect with The SkipThe Skip: Newsletter | Website | LinkedIn CPO GroupNikhyl Singhal: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook Full Show-notes:0:00 Introduction and setting the focus on the changing role of the Head of Product.3:10 Discussing the critical nature of the Head of Product role in hyper-growth companies.6:15 Explaining the shift from hyper growth to sustainability and its impact on the Head of Product role.8:17 Candid observations on the current Head of Product market.9:37 Offering guidance to those seeking top roles.11:43 Discussing the current state of companies and CEOs.13:08 Emphasizing the opportunities in healthy growth companies.16:00 Discussing the benefits of a number two role in a company.19:00 Sharing wisdom about shifting between startup companies and big tech roles.21:00 Discussing the challenges of big tech roles.22:00 Addressing the dilemma faced by Heads of Product. 23:36 Discussing the appeal of post-product market roles.25:32 Suggesting considerations for choosing roles at different quality companies.28:16 Addressing objections to starting a company.30:58 Sharing insights on finding a partner for a startup.31:57 Challenging the notion that startup work is harder than big company work.32:56 Providing advice for executives considering founding a startup.39:46 Discussing the changing job market and considering alternative career paths.
5/22/2023
40:39
Revisiting career frameworks: How Big Tech, management and IC roles have changed
Join host Nikhyl Singhal in this fascinating episode of ‘The Skip’ Podcast, as he explores the unique characteristics and opportunities of big tech companies in the current economic climate. Nikhyl discusses the challenges and advantages of working in big tech, defined by companies like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, and Amazon. Learn about the changing landscape of the industry and how professionals can make the most of their big tech experience, such as leveraging transferable skills, networking opportunities, and the chance to work on diverse projects. Additionally, Nikhyl shares insights into the increased number of individual contributor (IC) roles in the industry and why delaying managing teams can be highly career additive. Connect with The SkipThe Skip: Newsletter | Website | LinkedIn CPO GroupNikhyl Singhal: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook Full Show-notes:00:00 - Nikhyl explains why growth companies aren't as attractive and how big tech is different.02:07 - Defining big tech and examples of companies that fit this category.04:09 - The culture and hiring practices in big tech companies before 2022.10:30 - Challenges big tech companies face in creating new innovations… and their track record.11:27 - The changing environment and opportunities for working in big tech pre- and post-2022.13:03 - Transferable skills gained from working in big tech make employees attractive in the job market.15:46 - Networking opportunities available at big tech companies due to their large employee base.20:12 - The ease of distribution in big tech and the challenge of creating connected products.22:20 - Larger organizations require employees to stay longer to make a significant impact.23:50 - Challenges of building things in big tech companies, such as finding the right role.24:41 - Big tech companies are hiring fewer managers and pushing them closer to individual contributors (ICs).28:37 - Industry push for management roles led to weaker managers and less depth of craft.30:53 - Importance of building a strong skill set before becoming a manager.31:48 - Four major types of ambiguities in careers: growth, crafting and market, organizational complexities, and domain expertise.
5/8/2023
36:32
Should I join (or leave) an ex-hypergrowth company?
In this episode of 'The Skip' podcast, host Nikhyl Singhal discusses the challenges and implications of ex-growth companies in the current market landscape. He delves into the consequences of overvaluation, the impact on employees and company culture, and the emergence of a new crop of prudent, conservative growth companies. Nikhyl provides valuable insights for those considering joining or staying in ex-growth companies and emphasizes the importance of exploring other stages of companies for more lucrative opportunities.Time-codes:00:00:00 Introduction to the episode focused on growth companies and ex-growth companies.00:02:00 Explanation of the three main stages of companies: startups, growth companies, and big tech or late-stage technology companies.00:05:00 Market shift towards sustainability, impacting growth companies and their focus on innovation.00:07:00 The challenges faced by executive teams in ex-growth companies as they transition from growth to sustainability.00:10:00 - Executives are getting fired or layered in growth management teams due to skills mismatch or other factors, leading to organizational changes.00:12:00 - The cultures in hypergrowth companies are becoming more aggressive and toxic as CEOs exert pressure and anxieties increase.00:13:00 - Compensation was great in these companies, but with the drop in valuations, executives are making significantly less than they expected.00:17:00 - Advice for individuals in or considering joining an ex-growth company: the culture will likely worsen, equity may not generate expected returns, and exits may not happen easily.00:23:00 - Nikhyl discusses the consequences of overvaluation and adjusting expectations in terms of growth and valuation.00:25:00 - He highlights the potential resentment and frustration among employees who feel undervalued while contributing to the company's survival and eventual success.00:26:00 - Nikhyl points out the existence of a new crop of growth companies that are more prudent and conservative, offering a more attractive option for job seekers.00:28:00 - He emphasizes the need to be wary of ex-growth companies and consider other stages of companies that could be more lucrative.
4/24/2023
29:39
The Quest for Success: A Career Story in the Age of A.I. With Markie Wagner
On this episode, The Skip Podcast host Nikhyl Singhal interviews Markie Wagner, an AI expert and founder of Delphi Labs. Markie and Nikhyl discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape workflows. Markie shares her early experiences with computers and how her passion for building things and writing code led to her impact on the world through STEM education. The conversation explores the implications of AI for individuals at different stages of their careers and the boundless opportunities it presents.Markie Wagner is the founder of Delphi Labs (@delphi_labs), a research and advisory firm focused on applied AI and frontier technology. Her goal is to partner with companies to build ambitious applications of new technology and play a mission-critical role in the creation of institutions that matter in the human story.Prior to founding Delphi Labs, Markie worked as a researcher at Stanford and Waymo. Her interests include automating everything, new nations, psychographics, zk-proof applications, and artificial intelligence, particularly reinforcement learning and graph neural nets. Connecting with The SkipThe Skip: Newsletter | Website | LinkedIn CPO GroupNikhyl Singhal: LinkedIn | Twitter | FacebookMarkie Wagner: Twitter | Website Show Notes:00:18 - Introducing AI expert Markie Wagner and her unique story.03:12 - Markie's early days with computers and engagement with Yahoo Answers and online games.07:17 - The anonymity of the internet allowed Markie to interact with others without revealing her young age.11:34 - Markie's early experiences with website creation and learning through experimentation.16:10 - Markie's school project focused on her love for the iPhone.18:39 - Markie's middle school experience creating a charades game for the App Store.21:28 - Learning from tech greats and building an institution to change the world.25:56 - The difference between good and bad quests and why people tend to fall into bad quests by default.34:21 - Markie's transition to making a meaningful impact on the world through STEM education.36:56 - Markie's efforts to set up STEM programs in her high school and neighboring schools.41:53 - Markie's fascination with machine learning and artificial intelligence begins in high school.45:34 - Markie's love for startups and working with founders during her time at Stanford.47:30 - Setting up AI teams and orgs for public companies and those about to go public.48:00 - Markie's decision to leave Stanford and focus on Delphi Labs.49:12 - Markie's perspective on the hype around AI and its genuinely transformative nature.53:19 - Career guidance for those worried about the impact of AI on their careers.55:21 - The importance of individual contributor work and transitioning to management.56:53 - Markie discusses the secret to her success: judgment, interesting work, and grit.58:52 - Markie shares her experience with perseverance and grit in achieving her goals.01:02:01 - Reflecting on the impact of one's work and considering a change if it doesn't make a meaningful difference.
