Right and Left Politics

John Gregory Vincent
Deb Cake Fortin leans left, and John Gregory Vincent is not quite right. This wife and husband team brings humor, unbiased research and often differing views to...
NewsPolitics

  • tRUMP's Economics
    Our economy should be measured by how the bottom 30% are doing in the supermarket NOT how the top 1% are doing in the stock market. As always we keep it real with insights you will hear nowhere else. Let us filter the noise for you!
    24:38
  • What Does DEI and Tariffs Have To Do With The Cost of Food Gas And Rent
    The Trump administration has zeroed in on DEI as the root of all things wrong with Defense and the Federal Government. Why? Listen and you will find out. Now added to this are the Tariffs just announced. This weeks podcast grabs both and as always our unique views and insights that you cannot get anywhere else runs through the entire episode.
    25:39
  • It's Not About The Pardon it is About The Militia
    Many of the people who POTUS pardoned showed appreciation, said outload they were sorry for what they did and really just wanted to move on. A disturbing minority talked about POTUS "righting the wrong", "getting back in the fight" and literally "buy me some guns". Unlike much of what President Trump does, this is not theatre these are people he truly likes. Listen and learn the real danger here.
    22:19
  • What Can We Expect on Day One Of The Trump Presidency?
    A brief summary of this episode
    25:55
  • TRAILER for Right and Left Politics
    Yes, it is a political podcast, but not an echo chamber podcast saying what you already know or complaining about... without any thoughts on what to do about it. 11,000,000 people voted for President Trump despite thinking he was too extreme and leading us towards Authoritarianism. Why? Listen. The first episode launches in mid-January. Join the movement!
    2:22

About Right and Left Politics

Deb Cake Fortin leans left, and John Gregory Vincent is not quite right. This wife and husband team brings humor, unbiased research and often differing views to political issues done in 30 minutes or less.
