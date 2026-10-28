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#RENTStories The Podcast
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#RENTStories The Podcast

Fredi Walker-Browne
ArtsPerforming Arts
#RENTStories The Podcast
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • #RENTStories The Podcast

    Less than a month!

    10/07/2026 | 0 mins.
    Can you believe it? 18,720 minutes minutes until our premiere episode!
    Don’t forget to submit your #RENTStories for you chance to be a guest on the show!
  • #RENTStories The Podcast

    We're going to THE FESTIVAL!

    07/09/2026 | 0 mins.
    We'll be at there ALL 3 DAYS doing live bonus content (for subscribers only)! Oh, and did I mention the RENT REUNION Performance? Maybe we'll see you there!
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About #RENTStories The Podcast
Jonathan Larson said, "No story too boring." I agree. Because so many of you have stories about how RENT changed or enhanced your lives, this is your chance to tell your #RENTStories!
Podcast website
ArtsPerforming Arts

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