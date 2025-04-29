Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsCookbook Club
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Cookbook Club
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Cookbook Club

Sara Gray & Renee Wilkinson
ArtsFood
Cookbook Club
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 93
  • 93: Breakfast for dinner
    Breakfast for dinner is a favorite weeknight hack for our families. You can take it in a hundred different directions, make it dead easy or make it fancy. Here’s our favorite recipes and hacks to make this fun meal!Recipes and resources mentioned in this episode:Multigrain pancake (Super Natural Every Day)Sour cream pancakes with roasted blueberries (Small Victories)Almond flour pancakes (King Arthur Flour)Cuisinart Belgian waffle maker with pancake plates Waffles (NYT)Simple yeasted waffles (NYT)Waffles (Kid in the Kitchen)Dutch baby (NYT)Dutch baby (Grand Central Baking Book)Crepes (Canelle et Vanille)Italian roasted potatoes (Nigella Lawson)Sheet pan full English breakfast (Dinner in One)Leek and red potato frittata with goat cheese and dill (Cooking in Real Life)Sweet potato quiche (Dinner in French)Pasta frittata (NYT)Joi plant-based milksShakshuka (Dinner in an Instant)Artichoke shakshuka (One Pan and Done)Sheet Pan Suppers, by Molly GilbertGreen shakshuka with avocado, chile & feta (Dinner in One)Huevos rancheros (Ama)Huevos rancheros (Smitten Kitchen)Baked eggs with crushed chickpeas, chorizo and bread crumbs (Dining In)Join our Cookbook Club!Our Instagram, @cookbookclubshowE-mail us: [email protected] Renee and Sara on Instagram: @hipchickdigs and @realtor_saragrayOur sponsors: Dropcloth SamplersCook along with us! Our next cookbook episode (airing 5/14/2025): My Everyday Lagos, by Yewande Komolafe
    --------  
    34:14
  • 92: Cravings: All Together
    This book is our first foray into the Chrissy Tiegen food universe, and it was a surprise to us — Renee enjoys Chrissy’s sense of humor and family-friendly dishes, Sara loves some of the fun treats and umami hacks. Recipes mentioned in this episode:Peanut butter and potato chip seven-layer bars (page 238)Two-berry crumble with HBO crumble (page 22)Orange chicken fried chicken sandwiches (page 161)Meatloaf Wellington (page 141)Sourdough Jack hamburger helper (page 68)Shortcut khao man gai (page 170)Spicy sausage pasta fagioli (page 120)Crispy chicken caesar wedge salad (page 129)Chicken tikka masala with “garlic naan” pita (page 188)Broccoli salad with creamy cashew dressing (page 93)Frosted circus animal cookies (page 240)Join our Cookbook Club!Our Instagram, @cookbookclubshowE-mail us: [email protected] Renee and Sara on Instagram: @hipchickdigs and @realtor_saragrayOur Amazon storefrontOur sponsors: Dropcloth SamplersCook along with us! Our next cookbook episode (airing 5/14/2025): My Everyday Lagos, by Yewande Komolafe
    --------  
    36:26
  • 91: Meringue & Pavlova
    We deeply love the magic that happens when you combine whipped egg whites with sugar. Join us as we fall down the rabbit hole of meringue treats, including one of our favorites, the pavlova.Recipes and resources mentioned in this episode:Salted lemon cream pie (Sweet Enough)Vanilla meringues (NYT)Marshmallowy meringues (Salt Fat Acid Heat)Strawberry pavlova (NYT)Cookies-and-cream pavlova (NYT)The best pavlova wreath (Food52)Pull-apart pavlova wreath (Simply Delicious)Roasted rhubarb pavlova with pomegranate molasses (Sweeter off the Vine)Mary Berry’s baking bible Join our Cookbook Club!Our Instagram, @cookbookclubshowE-mail us: [email protected] Renee and Sara on Instagram: @hipchickdigs and @realtor_saragrayOur sponsors: Dropcloth SamplersCook along with us! Our next cookbook episode (airing 4/16/2025): Cravings: All Together by Chrissy Tiegen
    --------  
    29:33
  • 90: The Woks of Life
    This cookbook brings the unique perspective of an entire family — a collaboration between parents and young adult children with personal stories, family history and some delicious Chinese recipes. Renee went for some weeknight-friendly easier recipes and Sara took on a big baking project.Recipes mentioned in this episode:Cantonese steamed fish (page 211)Mapo tofu (page 250)Chili oil wontons (page 87)Ultimate chili oil (page 275)Shredded potato & carrot salad (page 74)Fast sizzled cucumber salad (page 73)Beef and broccoli (page 194)Milk bread (page 284)Red bean pineapple buns (page 287)Char siu roast pork (page 173)Char siu mini bao (page 29)Lazy veggie noodles (page 115)Eggplant with garlic sauce (page 231)Join our Cookbook Club!Our Instagram, @cookbookclubshowE-mail us: [email protected] Renee and Sara on Instagram: @hipchickdigs and @realtor_saragrayOur Amazon storefrontOur sponsors: Dropcloth SamplersCook along with us! Our next cookbook episode (airing 4/16/2025): Cravings: All Together by Chrissy Tiegen
    --------  
    31:27
  • 89: Noodles
    We’ve talked about pasta recently, but in this episode, we dig into noodles. From noodle soups to a range of Asian noodle dishes, we talk about the delicious things we like to make. Just try to listen to this on without your mouth watering.Recipes and resources mentioned in this episode:The Kitchn guide to Chinese noodlesVietnamese rice noodle salad bowl (Vietnamese Food Any Day)Ever-Green Vietnamese, by Andrea NguyenUmami garlic noodles (Vietnamese Food Any Day)Sesame brown butter udon noodles (NYT)Pressure cooker miso chicken ramen with bok choy (NYT)Pressure cooker beef pho (NYT)Perfect instant ramen (NYT)Peanut butter noodles (NYT)Gochujang butter noodles (NYT)Super simple ramen (Japanese Cookbook for Beginners)Bulgogi with noodles (Maangchi’s Big Book of Korean Cooking)Noodle soup with kimchi seasoning (Maangchi’s Big Book of Korean Cooking)Join our Cookbook Club!Our Instagram, @cookbookclubshowE-mail us: [email protected] Renee and Sara on Instagram: @hipchickdigs and @realtor_saragrayOur sponsors: Dropcloth SamplersCook along with us! Our next cookbook episode (airing 3/19/2025): Woks of Life, by the Leung Family
    --------  
    23:46

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Cookbook Club

Join us as we cook from a different cookbook every month and deep dive into cooking topics, like finding the perfect meatball recipe and our favorite kitchen tools. New episodes are released every other Wednesday.
Podcast website
ArtsFood

Listen to Cookbook Club, Fantasy Fangirls and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/3/2025 - 3:24:13 AM