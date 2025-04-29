Breakfast for dinner is a favorite weeknight hack for our families. You can take it in a hundred different directions, make it dead easy or make it fancy. Here’s our favorite recipes and hacks to make this fun meal!Recipes and resources mentioned in this episode:Multigrain pancake (Super Natural Every Day)Sour cream pancakes with roasted blueberries (Small Victories)Almond flour pancakes (King Arthur Flour)Cuisinart Belgian waffle maker with pancake plates Waffles (NYT)Simple yeasted waffles (NYT)Waffles (Kid in the Kitchen)Dutch baby (NYT)Dutch baby (Grand Central Baking Book)Crepes (Canelle et Vanille)Italian roasted potatoes (Nigella Lawson)Sheet pan full English breakfast (Dinner in One)Leek and red potato frittata with goat cheese and dill (Cooking in Real Life)Sweet potato quiche (Dinner in French)Pasta frittata (NYT)Joi plant-based milksShakshuka (Dinner in an Instant)Artichoke shakshuka (One Pan and Done)Sheet Pan Suppers, by Molly GilbertGreen shakshuka with avocado, chile & feta (Dinner in One)Huevos rancheros (Ama)Huevos rancheros (Smitten Kitchen)Baked eggs with crushed chickpeas, chorizo and bread crumbs (Dining In)Join our Cookbook Club!Our Instagram, @cookbookclubshowE-mail us: [email protected]
