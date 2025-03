About Gehre Jazbaat

Born and raised in Delhi and now based in Singapore, Tanuj Khosla is an investment professional by the day and a writer by the night.He is a playwright, scriptwriter, lyricist and poet. In 2019, Tanuj was awarded the National (and probably global) Record for 'Most Short Plays By A Playwright Performed Consecutively' by both Singapore Book of Records and India Book of Records. His plays have been performed to good audience response in Singapore, Toronto, New Delhi, Mumbai, Washington DC and Chicago. Tanuj wrote 8 short films during the lockdown in Singapore in 2020, all of which were shot without any cast or crew leaving their house. Some of them streamed on OTT platforms like Disney+Hotstar and MX Players. He writes lyrics in both Hindi and English. A song penned by him was backed by T-Series and released on their YouTube channel. In English, he writes in ‘Country Music’ genre and multiple of his songs have made it to the semi-finals of the prestigious UK Songwriting Contest.