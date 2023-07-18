Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts
George Remus was a teetotaling bootlegger, erudite madman, and a real-life inspiration for Jay Gatsby. His wife, Imogene, was his crown jewel. Together they ruled their empire from Cincinnati, bribing officials and living the life of luxury.
George Remus was a teetotaling bootlegger, erudite madman, and a real-life inspiration for Jay Gatsby. His wife, Imogene, was his crown jewel. Together they rul...
  • Druggist's Devil Boy
    As a young child, George Remus immigrates from Germany to the United States.  Living in Chicago, he finds the American dream, succeeding first as a pharmacist and then a defense attorney.  But when Prohibition cuts Americans off from alcohol, Remus sees his chance to thrive as a bootlegger in Cincinnati with his new love Imogene.   Remus: The Mad Bootleg King is a Curiosity Podcast and is a co-production of iHeart Podcasts and School of Humans.  This podcast is based on Abbott Kahler’s book, “The Ghosts of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder That Shocked Jazz-Age America.”    You can learn more about Abbott and her books here.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/18/2023
    24:40
  • Introducing: Remus: The Mad Bootleg King
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/11/2023
    2:30

About Remus: The Mad Bootleg King

George Remus was a teetotaling bootlegger, erudite madman, and a real-life inspiration for Jay Gatsby. His wife, Imogene, was his crown jewel. Together they ruled their empire from Cincinnati, bribing officials and living the life of luxury. But Remus’ world came crashing down when a pioneering prosecutor named Mabel Walker Willebrand went after him, his wife betrayed him, and he was sent to prison. It sent Remus spiraling into madness — with deadly results.
Remus: The Mad Bootleg King: Podcasts in Family