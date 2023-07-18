Druggist's Devil Boy

As a young child, George Remus immigrates from Germany to the United States. Living in Chicago, he finds the American dream, succeeding first as a pharmacist and then a defense attorney. But when Prohibition cuts Americans off from alcohol, Remus sees his chance to thrive as a bootlegger in Cincinnati with his new love Imogene. Remus: The Mad Bootleg King is a Curiosity Podcast and is a co-production of iHeart Podcasts and School of Humans. This podcast is based on Abbott Kahler’s book, “The Ghosts of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder That Shocked Jazz-Age America.” You can learn more about Abbott and her books here. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.