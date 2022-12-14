Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Red Elvis in the App
Listen to Red Elvis in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Red Elvis

Red Elvis

Podcast Red Elvis
Podcast Red Elvis

Red Elvis

iHeartPodcasts
add
Dean Reed's Hollywood career was brief, but he became an international superstar during the height of the Cold War, living in Latin America and communist Europe... More
HistoryTrue Crime
Dean Reed's Hollywood career was brief, but he became an international superstar during the height of the Cold War, living in Latin America and communist Europe... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Red Elvis: Episode Six - The Search
    What happened to Dean?    A warning, this episode discusses suicide, so please take care where and when you listen.  Red Elvis is a co-production of iHeart Podcasts and School of Humans and is part of the Curiosity Audio Network. It's based on the Curiosity Stream documentary Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy. Check out the doc at https://curiositystream.com Got tips, questions or comments? Email [email protected] omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    1/18/2023
    29:09
  • Red Elvis: Episode Five - Old Cowboys Never Die
    Dean considers moving back to the U.S. and relaunching his career there. But a promotional tour and a 60 Minutes profile exposes Dean to just how much America has changed since he left. Red Elvis is a co-production of iHeart Podcasts and School of Humans and is part of the Curiosity Audio Network. It's based on the Curiosity Stream documentary Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy. Check out the doc at https://curiositystream.com Got tips, questions or comments? Email [email protected] omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    1/11/2023
    29:02
  • Red Elvis: Episode Four - We Are The Revolutionaries
    Dean settles into a life of superstardom behind the Iron Curtain. His friends back in South America pay a horrific price for their political beliefs, while Dean's trip to the U.S. to promote a film lands him in jail. Red Elvis is a co-production of iHeart Podcasts and School of Humans and is part of the Curiosity Audio Network. It's based on the Curiosity Stream documentary Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy. Check out the doc at https://curiositystream.com Got tips, questions or comments? Email [email protected] omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    1/4/2023
    31:22
  • Red Elvis: Episode Three - Adiós, Sabata
    Dean and Patti relocate to Italy, where Dean emerges as a spaghetti western film star. But after his daughter Ramona is born, he inserts himself back into the political fray in Chile and Argentina, landing him in jail and his marriage in crisis. Red Elvis is a co-production of iHeart Podcasts and School of Humans and is part of the Curiosity Audio Network. It's based on the Curiosity Stream documentary Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy. Check out the doc at https://curiositystream.com Got tips, questions or comments? Email [email protected]  See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    12/21/2022
    24:03
  • Red Elvis: Episode Two - Our Summer Romance
    After struggling in Hollywood, Dean is a surprise hit in South America-even more popular there than Elvis. But he experiences a political awakening that brings him and his new wife Patti unwelcome attention. Red Elvis is a co-production of iHeart Podcasts and School of Humans and is part of the Curiosity Audio Network. It's based on the Curiosity Stream documentary Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy. Check out the doc at https://curiositystream.com Got tips, questions or comments? Email [email protected] omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    12/14/2022
    29:02

More History podcasts

About Red Elvis

Dean Reed's Hollywood career was brief, but he became an international superstar during the height of the Cold War, living in Latin America and communist Europe. After going public about wanting to return home to the United States, Dean's life came to a mysterious end. Decades later, his daughter Ramona is determined to find out what really happened to him.

Podcast website

Listen to Red Elvis, Freedomain with Stefan Molyneux and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Red Elvis

Red Elvis

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Red Elvis: Podcasts in Family