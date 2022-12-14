Dean Reed's Hollywood career was brief, but he became an international superstar during the height of the Cold War, living in Latin America and communist Europe... More
Red Elvis: Episode Six - The Search
What happened to Dean?
A warning, this episode discusses suicide, so please take care where and when you listen.
1/18/2023
29:09
Red Elvis: Episode Five - Old Cowboys Never Die
Dean considers moving back to the U.S. and relaunching his career there. But a promotional tour and a 60 Minutes profile exposes Dean to just how much America has changed since he left.
1/11/2023
29:02
Red Elvis: Episode Four - We Are The Revolutionaries
Dean settles into a life of superstardom behind the Iron Curtain. His friends back in South America pay a horrific price for their political beliefs, while Dean's trip to the U.S. to promote a film lands him in jail.
1/4/2023
31:22
Red Elvis: Episode Three - Adiós, Sabata
Dean and Patti relocate to Italy, where Dean emerges as a spaghetti western film star. But after his daughter Ramona is born, he inserts himself back into the political fray in Chile and Argentina, landing him in jail and his marriage in crisis.
12/21/2022
24:03
Red Elvis: Episode Two - Our Summer Romance
After struggling in Hollywood, Dean is a surprise hit in South America-even more popular there than Elvis. But he experiences a political awakening that brings him and his new wife Patti unwelcome attention.
Dean Reed's Hollywood career was brief, but he became an international superstar during the height of the Cold War, living in Latin America and communist Europe. After going public about wanting to return home to the United States, Dean's life came to a mysterious end. Decades later, his daughter Ramona is determined to find out what really happened to him.