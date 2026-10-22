APR President and CEO Steve Alexander joins Recycled Content to discuss APR’s testimony before the Office of the United States Trade Representative and how low-priced imports are impacting domestic recyclers. Steve and Kara explore policy solutions, PCR certification, and why global conflict is not a long-term answer for the recycling industry.

In this episode, Domenic Di Mondo, CEO of GreenMantra Technologies, sits down with Host Kara Pochiro to explore the next frontier of plastics recycling. GreenMantra’s innovation converts recycled plastics into high-performance synthetic waxes that can be used in a variety of products that last 20-50+ years. Domenic explains why no single solution can solve the plastics waste challenge and how allowing ourselves to utilize as many complimentary pathways as possible is key.

The 2024 U.S. Post-Consumer Plastic Recycling Study found that more than 5.1 billion pounds of plastic were recovered for recycling—but what's the real story behind these numbers? In this episode of Recycled Content, host Kara Pochiro sits down with APR Program Director for PET Packaging Megan Moore to explore what the latest recycling data reveals about the state of the industry and the road ahead. Megan also shares insights from her decades-long career in plastic packaging and highlights the policies and market solutions needed to strengthen demand for recycled materials.

In this episode of Recycled Content, host Kara Pochiro explores the state of plastic recycling in Canada with Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials, and Elena Mantagaris, Senior Advisor of Canadian Initiatives at APR. Together, they discuss market volatility, the impact of tariffs, the role of extended producer responsibility (EPR), and the policy solutions needed to build a more resilient and circular plastics economy in Canada.

About Recycled Content

About Recycled Content

About Recycled Content