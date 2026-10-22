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62 episodes
Ep. 62: The State of Recycling in Canada with Allen Langdon and Elena Mantagaris10/02/2026 | 30 mins.In this episode of Recycled Content, host Kara Pochiro explores the state of plastic recycling in Canada with Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials, and Elena Mantagaris, Senior Advisor of Canadian Initiatives at APR. Together, they discuss market volatility, the impact of tariffs, the role of extended producer responsibility (EPR), and the policy solutions needed to build a more resilient and circular plastics economy in Canada.
Ep. 61: La nueva Ley de Economía Circular de México y el 80% de PET con Martha Ricardi08/27/2026 | 20 mins.Este año entró en vigor la Ley General de Economía Circular de México, el primer marco nacional obligatorio que establece nuevas reglas sobre cómo se diseñan, producen y recuperan los productos, incluidos los plásticos. En este primer episodio de Recycled Content en español, nuestra anfitriona invitada Jazlin Lopez, Gerente de Comunicaciones Digitales y Membresía para América Latina de APR, conversa con Martha Ricardi Velázquez, Directora de Estrategia para América Latina de APR, sobre lo que esta nueva ley significa para las empresas que operan en México y qué cambios aún son necesarios para lograr que más envases sean realmente reciclables.
Martha también habla sobre la sólida tasa de recolección de PET en México y por qué esto coloca al país en una buena posición para alcanzar la meta de recuperar el 80% del PET para 2030. A lo largo de la conversación, también hablan sobre cómo ha crecido el trabajo de APR en México y en toda América Latina durante el último año, incluyendo nuevas alianzas y programas que buscan fortalecer el reciclaje de plásticos y apoyar a la industria en toda la región.
Ep. 60: Inside the 2024 U.S. Post-Consumer Plastic Recycling Study with Megan Moore07/29/2026 | 29 mins.The 2024 U.S. Post-Consumer Plastic Recycling Study found that more than 5.1 billion pounds of plastic were recovered for recycling—but what's the real story behind these numbers? In this episode of Recycled Content, host Kara Pochiro sits down with APR Program Director for PET Packaging Megan Moore to explore what the latest recycling data reveals about the state of the industry and the road ahead. Megan also shares insights from her decades-long career in plastic packaging and highlights the policies and market solutions needed to strengthen demand for recycled materials.
Ep. 59: How GreenMantra Technologies is Turning Recycled Plastic into Performance06/24/2026 | 22 mins.In this episode, Domenic Di Mondo, CEO of GreenMantra Technologies, sits down with Host Kara Pochiro to explore the next frontier of plastics recycling. GreenMantra’s innovation converts recycled plastics into high-performance synthetic waxes that can be used in a variety of products that last 20-50+ years. Domenic explains why no single solution can solve the plastics waste challenge and how allowing ourselves to utilize as many complimentary pathways as possible is key.
Ep. 58: Inside APR’s USTR Testimony and the Critical State of the US PET Recycling Industry05/27/2026 | 29 mins.APR President and CEO Steve Alexander joins Recycled Content to discuss APR’s testimony before the Office of the United States Trade Representative and how low-priced imports are impacting domestic recyclers. Steve and Kara explore policy solutions, PCR certification, and why global conflict is not a long-term answer for the recycling industry.
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About Recycled Content
Where is plastics recycling really headed? Recycled Content, brought to you by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), goes beyond the headlines to unpack what's driving progress in plastics recycling. Each month, we sit down with industry leaders across the value chain, including brand owners, recyclers, policymakers, and innovators, to discuss the breakthroughs, roadblocks, and market shifts reshaping sustainable packaging. From design for recyclability to EPR laws and emerging technologies, this podcast offers real-world insights and honest conversations for anyone working to close the loop. New episodes drop monthly. Subscribe to stay informed and stay in the loop. Visit plasticsrecycling.org for more information.Podcast website
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