Listen to Qalam Seerah: Life of the Prophet (pbuh) in the App

Welcome to Seerah Pearls by Shaykh Abdul Nasir Jangda, which aims to highlight some tantalizing learning points from each episode of the Seerah - Life of the Pr...

EP125 – The Battle of Ahzab; The digging of the Trench

Seerah: EP125 – The Battle of Ahzab; The digging of the Trench

About Qalam Seerah: Life of the Prophet (pbuh)

Welcome to Seerah Pearls by Shaykh Abdul Nasir Jangda, which aims to highlight some tantalizing learning points from each episode of the Seerah - Life of the Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam). The series includes everything from the occurrences in the life of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam), from his daily practices, attributes, physical characteristics, mannerisms, and expeditions, to family life.