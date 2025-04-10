Radically Pragmatic, a podcast from the Progressive Policy Institute

Untapped Expertise: HBCUs as Charter Authorizers, Part 4
On this episode of RAS Reports, Curtis Valentine, the Director of PPI’s Reinventing America’s Schools Project, and Naomi Shelton, CEO of the National Charter Collaborative, sit down with Dr. Said Sewell, the President of Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina.They discuss Dr. Sewell's path to becoming the 11th President of Morris College, as well as how he sees his role in enhancing student success and the broader role of HBCUs as a whole.This episode is the 4th in a series titled Untapped Expertise: HBCUs as Charter Authorizers, based on the paper of the same title by Curtis Valentine and Dr. Karega Rausch, President and CEO of NACSA.
18:45
Who Needs College Anymore? ft. Kathleen deLaski
On this episode of Radically Pragmatic, PPI’s Senior Advisor and Director of the What Works Lab, Bruno Manno is joined by Kathleen deLaski, a Senior Advisor at the Project on Workforce at Harvard.The pair discuss deLaski's new book, “Who Needs College Anymore?”, which she describes as a blueprint for a world in which a college degree is not the only way to unlock professional success. She touches on the workarounds that could well become the “new normal” for how America prepares for work.Kathleen’s book can be ordered here.
37:47
The Disengaged Teen, ft. Rebecca Winthrop
On this episode of Radically Pragmatic, PPI's Senior Advisor and Director of the What Works Lab, Bruno Manno is joined by Rebecca Winthrop, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Universal Education at The Brookings Institution.Winthrop discusses the motivation behind and premise of her and Jenny Anderson's new book, "The Disengaged Teen: Helping Kids Learn Better, Feel Better, and Live Better." She touches on the growing teen disengagement problem and explains her four modes of student engagement. She also discusses practical strategies for how parents and educators can engage students in learning. Rebecca's book can be ordered here.And check out Manno's recent Forbes article on the book and revisiting the K-12 student engagement cliff.
32:12
Untapped Expertise: HBCUs as Charter Authorizers, Part 3
On this episode of RAS Reports, Curtis Valentine, the Director of PPI’s Reinventing America’s Schools Project, and Naomi Shelton, CEO of the National Charter Collaborative, sit down with Dr. Yolanda W. Page, the President of Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.They discuss Dr. Page's journey in becoming the 8th President of Stillman College, as well as how she sees the role of HBCU administrators in higher education evolving in today's environment.Learn more about the Reinventing America's Schools Project here.Learn more about the Progressive Policy Institute here.
22:48
Untapped Expertise: HBCUs as Charter Authorizers, Part 2
On this episode of RAS Reports, Curtis Valentine, the Director of PPI’s Reinventing America’s Schools Project, and Naomi Shelton, CEO of the National Charter Collaborative, sit down with Dr. Lester McCorn, a graduate of Morehouse College and President of Paine College in Augusta, GA.The group discusses Paine's role in preparing African-American K-12 students for college, as well as what it would mean for schools like Paine to create schools on campus as an authorizer of public charter schools.Learn more about the Reinventing America's Schools Project here.Learn more about the Progressive Policy Institute here.
About Radically Pragmatic, a podcast from the Progressive Policy Institute
Radically Pragmatic is a podcast from the Progressive Policy Institute that brings together pragmatic policy experts, leaders in Congress, and advocates for change for dynamic conversations aimed at moving America beyond ideological and partisan deadlock. PPI has been spearheading radically pragmatic ideas since 1989.