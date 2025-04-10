Radically Pragmatic, a podcast from the Progressive Policy Institute

The Disengaged Teen, ft. Rebecca Winthrop

On this episode of Radically Pragmatic, PPI's Senior Advisor and Director of the What Works Lab, Bruno Manno is joined by Rebecca Winthrop, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Universal Education at The Brookings Institution.Winthrop discusses the motivation behind and premise of her and Jenny Anderson's new book, "The Disengaged Teen: Helping Kids Learn Better, Feel Better, and Live Better." She touches on the growing teen disengagement problem and explains her four modes of student engagement. She also discusses practical strategies for how parents and educators can engage students in learning. Rebecca's book can be ordered here.And check out Manno's recent Forbes article on the book and revisiting the K-12 student engagement cliff.