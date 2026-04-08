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Politics for Dummies

Scott
Government
Politics for Dummies
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Politics for Dummies

    Update on Hungary. Why it’s important.

    05/04/2020 | 2 mins.
    I forgot to mention...but this is important.
  • Politics for Dummies

    Nuances, nuances everywhere...and not a drop to drink

    04/30/2020 | 6 mins.
    Episode 1 selves into the definitions of key terms within my project and the main focus of my project.
  • Politics for Dummies

    Politics for Dummies - Beginning

    04/25/2020 | 0 mins.
    Welcome to Politics for Dummies! Everyone does have a curiosity about what goes on in their government, but never want to get into it. Here is a place where several topics will be discussed and explained for the general audience.
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About Politics for Dummies
Welcome to the place where most of your questions can be answered. Not only am I going to discuss current events and issues, but also cover some more in depth research that I have done. Don’t worry, I’ve made it so the average person can listen and understand. In the end, I hope you learn something!
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