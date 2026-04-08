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About Politics for Dummies
Welcome to the place where most of your questions can be answered. Not only am I going to discuss current events and issues, but also cover some more in depth research that I have done. Don’t worry, I’ve made it so the average person can listen and understand. In the end, I hope you learn something!Podcast website
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