There’s no turning back now, so Will and Rider head back downtown for another recap of In the City. But this time, Will made a pit stop at Summer House, so he’s prepared to dive even deeper into Scamanda.
This week was loaded with ideas that seemed unbelievable, from a married couple’s 7-year dry spell to the starting age for Botox treatments.
They have a controversial message for Kyle about mock-neck sweatshirts, along with some harsh truths about Amanda’s plans.
Plus, Will and Rider wonder if every friend group thinks they’re as attractive as this cast is, on a new episode of Pod Meets Twirl'd: Metropolitan Mess!
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