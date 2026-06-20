Will and Rider have cha cha’d across the ballroom, maneuvered through the castle, and survived the island, but now they face their biggest challenge yet: the Bravoverse. Our expert hosts are heading downtown to recap the inaugural season of the highly anticipated Summer House spinoff, “In the City.” Neither Will nor Rider have ever watched a Bravo show, or even followed an unscripted soap opera in general, so it goes without saying this is their first exposure to "Scamanda.” So join us for the debut episode and find how Rider references French philosophers AND learns the definition of “F boy” in the SAME episode. It's time for the unthinkable - it’s Pod Meets Twirl'd: Metropolitan Mess! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

There’s no turning back now, so Will and Rider head back downtown for another recap of In the City. But this time, Will made a pit stop at Summer House, so he’s prepared to dive even deeper into Scamanda. This week was loaded with ideas that seemed unbelievable, from a married couple’s 7-year dry spell to the starting age for Botox treatments. They have a controversial message for Kyle about mock-neck sweatshirts, along with some harsh truths about Amanda’s plans. Plus, Will and Rider wonder if every friend group thinks they’re as attractive as this cast is, on a new episode of Pod Meets Twirl'd: Metropolitan Mess! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Will and Rider’s exploration of the Bravo-verse continues with the inaugural season of “In the City,” this time with extra parmesan. They try their hardest to decipher if West is a genuine, supportive friend, or diabolical villain looking to scoop Amanda from her crumbling marriage. 50/50 chance. Will reveals his obsession with Frank, the man in the “milk and dairy industry,” and Rider’s mind is blown by reality TV green-screens. Plus, a detour into ‘90s feminist philosophy and the marital dangers of drinking a glass of milk - all on Pod Meets Twirl'd: Metropolitan Mess! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Will and Rider feel even more confident with their recaps of “In the City” after a recent pilgrimage to “THE” city! Rider admits that while in New York, he was constantly thinking about the show and his new parasocial besties: Lindsay, Kyle and Amanda. This week, the guys break down Lindsay’s date with the country singer, which leads to a full flirt evaluation compared to Frank the Milkman. A bet is placed on Kenny and Whitney’s future, and they try to define the true meanings of being “in” love and the word “murky.” Plus, Rider unsurprisingly finds another way to connect a Bravo drama to writings by a Russian theorist - on a new Pod Meets Twirl'd: Metropolitan Mess!! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Will and Rider continue their recap of Bravo’s “In the City” and the unthinkable may have happened…are they emotionally invested in the show?? While Rider finds himself drawn to Kenny’s storyline, Will promises you'll NEVER catch him sipping on a Loverboy. The boys are filled in on the adjacent Summer House drama to try and figure out why everyone is so obsessed with West while Will wonders if Amanda’s choice to name a bathing suit may come back to bite her in the crop top. Plus, Will and Rider take a long look in the mirror and try to find out if “Scrotox” is the right move, on an intimately rejuvenating Pod Meets Twirl'd: Metropolitan Mess! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Pod Meets Twirl'd

About Pod Meets Twirl'd

About Pod Meets Twirl'd

Pod Meets World's Will Friedle & Rider Strong were sitcom stars 30 years ago. The concept of reality TV is honestly pretty foreign to them. But when their best friend Danielle Fishel competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2025, the boys committed to watching their first TV dance competition, and quickly became addicted. And undeniable experts. That is, if you ask them. With their podcast, Pod Meets Twirl'd, they decided to share their newfound discovery, and self proclaimed expertise, of unscripted TV and now they'll continue their journey through the genre. The newly formed cultural thought leaders are ready to start recapping, reviewing and rehashing all the hottest reality shows! Even if they've never never seen it before. First up, the show Rider has never heard of and Will THINKS he can win - Traitors!