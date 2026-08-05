Most guitarists spend years practicing scales without seeing meaningful improvement because they're focusing on patterns instead of sounds. In this episode, we'll explore why scale practice often fails and how a few simple changes can transform it into a tool for ear training, phrasing, and real musical growth. Download Blues Solo Breakthrough and get the backing tracks, scale diagrams, and complete practice system that goes with today's lesson. https://www.playguitaracademy.com/bluessolobreakthrough SHOW NOTES - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/5-things-to-practice-every-single-day-save-decades-of-frustration PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A. https://www.playguitaracademy.com 1-on-1 Guitar Lessons - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching PLAY GUITAR PODCAST - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209 https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) - https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/ INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy

Many guitarists spend years learning new chords while overlooking the habits that actually make chords sound clean, confident, and musical. In this episode, we'll explore the three biggest reasons your chords aren't sounding their best and what you can do to fix them. Download the Guide to Clear Sounding Chords and learn the simple adjustments that make every chord cleaner, clearer, and easier to play. https://www.playguitaracademy.com/chordguide SHOW NOTES - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/5-things-to-practice-every-single-day-save-decades-of-frustration PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A. https://www.playguitaracademy.com 1-on-1 Guitar Lessons - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching PLAY GUITAR PODCAST - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209 https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) - https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/ INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy

Many guitarists believe better solos come from learning more scales, but great improvisation often starts somewhere else entirely. In this episode, we'll explore why the melody may be the most overlooked tool for creating solos that sound musical, memorable, and connected to the song. Discover how to use melody to create expressive blues solos with Blues Solo Breakthrough: https://www.playguitaracademy.com/bluessolobreakthrough SHOWNOTES: https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/5-things-to-practice-every-single-day-save-decades-of-frustration PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A. https://www.playguitaracademy.com 1-on-1 Guitar Lessons - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching PLAY GUITAR PODCAST - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209 https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) - https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/ INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy

For over 35 years I've watched guitar education evolve through private lessons, books, VHS tapes, DVDs, websites, YouTube, memberships, apps, and now AI. Information has never been easier to access. So why are so many guitar players still asking the same question... "What should I practice today?" In this episode I share why I believe guitar learning is entering a new era, why information alone isn't enough anymore, and why I completely rebuilt Play Guitar Academy around training instead of simply delivering more lessons. If this conversation resonates with you, I'd love to invite you to learn more about the Academy Training Dojo. 🎸 Learn more here: https://www.playguitaracademy.com/academy-training-dojo

The Five Pattern Scale System helps you stop seeing isolated scale shapes and start seeing one connected fretboard. In this episode, I'll explain why I recommend learning all five patterns and how they create the foundation for improvisation, intervals, arpeggios, CAGED, and so much more. Ready to connect the entire fretboard? Check out the Blues Elevation Toolkit, where I'll guide you step by step through the complete Five Pattern Scale System and show you exactly what to practice next. https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blues-elevation-toolkit FIVE PATTERN SYSTEM POST - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/guitar-scales-the-five-pattern-system PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A. https://www.playguitaracademy.com 1-on-1 Guitar Lessons - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching PLAY GUITAR PODCAST - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209 https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) - https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/ INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy

About Play Guitar Podcast

About Play Guitar Podcast

About Play Guitar Podcast

Have you been struggling with the guitar? You are not alone! For the past 30 years I have been helping beginner, intermediate, and advanced guitarists get out of the guitar rut and find their voice on the guitar. These FREE, FUN, and EASY guitar lessons give you the right mindset for guitar success, and keep you moving forward on the guitar. No matter if you are just starting out or have been playing for years, this is the show that will help you become the guitarist that you always wanted to be! For more lessons, or to just stop by and say hi, come on over to www.playguitarpodcast.com.