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Play Guitar Podcast

Lee Anderson
EducationMusic
Play Guitar Podcast
Latest episode

477 episodes

  • Play Guitar Podcast

    Why I Recommend Learning the Five Pattern Scale System - 477

    08/05/2026 | 15 mins.
    The Five Pattern Scale System helps you stop seeing isolated scale shapes and start seeing one connected fretboard. In this episode, I'll explain why I recommend learning all five patterns and how they create the foundation for improvisation, intervals, arpeggios, CAGED, and so much more.
    Ready to connect the entire fretboard? Check out the Blues Elevation Toolkit, where I'll guide you step by step through the complete Five Pattern Scale System and show you exactly what to practice next. https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blues-elevation-toolkit
    FIVE PATTERN SYSTEM POST - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/guitar-scales-the-five-pattern-system
    PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A.
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com
    1-on-1 Guitar Lessons -
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching
    PLAY GUITAR PODCAST -
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209
    https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt
    YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) -
    https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy
    FACEBOOK -
    https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/
    https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/
    INSTAGRAM -
    https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy
    Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy
  • Play Guitar Podcast

    The Future of Guitar Learning (And Why Everything Is Changing) - 476

    07/30/2026 | 17 mins.
    For over 35 years I've watched guitar education evolve through private lessons, books, VHS tapes, DVDs, websites, YouTube, memberships, apps, and now AI.
    Information has never been easier to access.
    So why are so many guitar players still asking the same question...
    "What should I practice today?"
    In this episode I share why I believe guitar learning is entering a new era, why information alone isn't enough anymore, and why I completely rebuilt Play Guitar Academy around training instead of simply delivering more lessons.
    If this conversation resonates with you, I'd love to invite you to learn more about the Academy Training Dojo.
    🎸 Learn more here: https://www.playguitaracademy.com/academy-training-dojo
  • Play Guitar Podcast

    Why The Best Solos Don't Start With Scales - 475

    07/22/2026 | 27 mins.
    Many guitarists believe better solos come from learning more scales, but great improvisation often starts somewhere else entirely. In this episode, we'll explore why the melody may be the most overlooked tool for creating solos that sound musical, memorable, and connected to the song.

    Discover how to use melody to create expressive blues solos with Blues Solo Breakthrough: https://www.playguitaracademy.com/bluessolobreakthrough

    SHOWNOTES: https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/5-things-to-practice-every-single-day-save-decades-of-frustration

    PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A.
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com

    1-on-1 Guitar Lessons -
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching

    PLAY GUITAR PODCAST -
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209

    https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt

    YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) -
    https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy

    FACEBOOK -
    https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/

    INSTAGRAM -
    https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy

    Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy
  • Play Guitar Podcast

    Why Your Chords Don't Sound As Good As They Should - 474

    07/15/2026 | 24 mins.
    Many guitarists spend years learning new chords while overlooking the habits that actually make chords sound clean, confident, and musical. In this episode, we'll explore the three biggest reasons your chords aren't sounding their best and what you can do to fix them.

    Download the Guide to Clear Sounding Chords and learn the simple adjustments that make every chord cleaner, clearer, and easier to play.
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com/chordguide

    SHOW NOTES - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/5-things-to-practice-every-single-day-save-decades-of-frustration

    PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A.
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com

    1-on-1 Guitar Lessons -
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching

    PLAY GUITAR PODCAST -
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209

    https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt

    YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) -
    https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy

    FACEBOOK -
    https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/

    INSTAGRAM -
    https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy

    Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy
  • Play Guitar Podcast

    Why Most Guitarists Never Benefit From Scale Practice - 473

    07/08/2026 | 32 mins.
    Most guitarists spend years practicing scales without seeing meaningful improvement because they're focusing on patterns instead of sounds. In this episode, we'll explore why scale practice often fails and how a few simple changes can transform it into a tool for ear training, phrasing, and real musical growth.

    Download Blues Solo Breakthrough and get the backing tracks, scale diagrams, and complete practice system that goes with today's lesson.
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com/bluessolobreakthrough

    SHOW NOTES - https://www.playguitaracademy.com/blog/5-things-to-practice-every-single-day-save-decades-of-frustration

    PLAY GUITAR ACADEMY - Instant access to the tabs, backing tracks, and guitar pro files from all my lick videos, Monthly masterclasses, and weekly Q&A.
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com

    1-on-1 Guitar Lessons -
    https://www.playguitaracademy.com/play-guitar-coaching

    PLAY GUITAR PODCAST -
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/play-guitar-podcast/id1341900209

    https://open.spotify.com/show/0MxjU2Y0L8PoYiTKmCtvpt

    YOUTUBE (SUBSCRIBE) -
    https://www.youtube.com/@playguitaracademy

    FACEBOOK -
    https://www.facebook.com/PlayGuitarAcademy/

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/playguitargroup/

    INSTAGRAM -
    https://www.instagram.com/playguitaracademy

    Copyright ©2026 Play Guitar Academy
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About Play Guitar Podcast
Have you been struggling with the guitar? You are not alone! For the past 30 years I have been helping beginner, intermediate, and advanced guitarists get out of the guitar rut and find their voice on the guitar. These FREE, FUN, and EASY guitar lessons give you the right mindset for guitar success, and keep you moving forward on the guitar. No matter if you are just starting out or have been playing for years, this is the show that will help you become the guitarist that you always wanted to be! For more lessons, or to just stop by and say hi, come on over to www.playguitarpodcast.com.
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