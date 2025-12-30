Queensland’s New Vendor Disclosure Laws Explained (What Buyers Must Know Now)
Today Amanda Breaks Down Queensland's NEW Vendor Disclosure Laws — Already in Force ⚖️🏡🔥With Amanda Calabria, Property Educator at Buyers Agency AustraliaIf you're buying or selling in Queensland, you need to watch this.The new vendor disclosure laws have officially come into effect — and they've completely changed what sellers must reveal, and what buyers are now entitled to know before signing a contract.In this video, Amanda explains exactly what these changes mean in practical terms:👉 what sellers must disclose upfront👉 what buyers should now expect to receive👉 and how these new rules affect negotiations and due diligenceThese reforms are designed to improve transparency —but with any major legal shift, there are new risks, new obligations, and new things buyers can miss if they're not paying attention.If you're buying in Queensland right now, this isn't optional knowledge.🔥 Watch this before you trust anyone to "represent" you.
Not All Buyers Agents Are the Same — Some Aren’t on Your Side
Today Amanda Exposes the Truth About "Buyers Agents" — And Why Most Aren't What You Think 👀🔥In this video, Amanda dives into something most buyers never realise:👉 There isn't just one kind of buyers agent.There are multiple business models in the market — all calling themselves BAs — and they each work VERY differently.Some genuinely advocate for you.Some are actually aligned with the seller.Some are tied to developers.Some operate under "wealth creation" brands.And some are… something else entirely.Amanda breaks down how these models work, how they're incentivised, and how easily buyers can get caught in the wrong one without even knowing.If you're about to hire a buyers agent, or even just thinking about it, you need to understand this first.🔥 Watch this before you trust anyone to "represent" you.
More Than Numbers: The Emotional Side of Property Investing
Amanda and I Get Philosophical About Why We REALLY Invest in PropertyIn this week's episode, Amanda and I slow things down and talk about something we rarely make space for:👉 Why we invest.What we're actually chasing.And what we hope property helps us create.This isn't about hot spots, yields or tax strategies.It's about the deeper stuff:💬 the life we want to build💬 the freedom and security we're working towards💬 the legacy we want for our families💬 the joy of creating stability where chaos once lived💬 and why property — not stocks, not speculation — aligns with who we are and what we valueWe unpack our own journeys, what shaped us, the mistakes that taught us, and the moments that changed how we think about wealth entirely.If you've ever felt like property is "more than numbers" to you… you'll get a lot out of this one. 🔥 Listen to the full episode now.
How Smart Investors Buy Low & Sell High Without Risking Everything
The Insider Secrets to Buying Low & Selling High (Before Everyone Else Figures It Out)Amanda pulls back the curtain on how smart investors lock in undervalued properties and ride growth for maximum profit.She dives into:How to spot hidden opportunities before the market catches onWhy timing, suburb selection, and value drivers matter more than luckThe key mistakes that turn potential profits into missed opportunities💡 It's not guesswork — it's strategy, research, and knowing exactly what to watch for in every market.
Auction Scam Tactics Exposed: How Buyers Get Misled (Stu Benson Reveals the Truth)
In this episode of Passive with Property, Dragan Dimovski hosts Amanda Calabria and their special guest Stu Benson, auctioneer at Benson Auctions, to talk about auction scam tactics you see in the media — and separate fact from fiction.Stu tackles some of the most talked-about practices, including:✅ Dummy bidding — how it works, why it gets attention, and how rare it actually is✅ Common misconceptions in the media versus the reality on the ground✅ Tips for buyers to stay informed, protected, and confident at auctions✅ What to look for to avoid being misled by myths or hype💡 While scams make sensational headlines, the truth is auctions remain a transparent and highly regulated process — and knowing what's real versus media hype can save buyers stress and money.
