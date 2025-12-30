Amanda and I Get Philosophical About Why We REALLY Invest in PropertyIn this week’s episode, Amanda and I slow things down and talk about something we rarely make space for:👉 Why we invest.What we’re actually chasing.And what we hope property helps us create.This isn’t about hot spots, yields or tax strategies.It’s about the deeper stuff:💬 the life we want to build💬 the freedom and security we’re working towards💬 the legacy we want for our families💬 the joy of creating stability where chaos once lived💬 and why property — not stocks, not speculation — aligns with who we are and what we valueWe unpack our own journeys, what shaped us, the mistakes that taught us, and the moments that changed how we think about wealth entirely.If you’ve ever felt like property is “more than numbers” to you… you’ll get a lot out of this one. 🔥 Listen to the full episode now.⚠️ Disclaimer: Everything discussed is general in nature and not intended as financial advice.🌐 buyersagencyaustralia.com.au📞 Book your free 15-minute call → https://propertysession.com.au/15📘 Order my book → buyersagencyaustralia.com.au/book 🎧 Listen to the Passive with Property Podcast:Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/2QZ6haVdzgLtqAqDsdpo9R?si=ca07fd2a18d248e3 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/passive-with-property/id1673633552 Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1673633552|