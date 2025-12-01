Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsHistoryOur Dyke Histories
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Our Dyke Histories
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Our Dyke Histories

Jack Gieseking with Sinister Wisdom
HistorySociety & Culture
Our Dyke Histories
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Tea, Anarchy, and the First Dyke Bar: Eve’s Hangout 1925
    In this episode of Our Dyke Histories, we follow the astonishing life of Eve Adams — the butch, Jewish, immigrant anarchist who opened Eve’s Hangout, a tea room in 1920s Greenwich Village that became one of the earliest proto–lesbian bars in the United States. Drawing on Jonathan Ned Katz’s groundbreaking research, Jack Jen Gieseking, Katz, and Julie Enszer trace Eve’s friendships with Emma Goldman and meeting Mae West; her bold self-published book Lesbian Love (about many of her exes, so delightfully gay); and the policewoman who entrapped her, triggering a sensational raid, trial, and her deportation.We track Eve from New York to Chicago, LA, and back.Through speakeasies, slumming cultures, rent parties, tea rooms, and censorship battles, this episode unearths how Eve Adams helped shape queer public life long before lesbian bars existed — and why her story still electrifies us a century later.**Join Our CommunityWant to be part of our community? We'd love to have you. 😏 Come comment, connect, and get your gayme on!Newsletter to your inbox: Jack's Queer Geographies newsletter with detailed takes on each episode, & more about lezbiqueertrans spaces across timeInstagram for more dyke visuals and stories @ourdykehistoriesRead and follow our co-producer and collaborator, Sinister WisdomEmail us questions and comments at [email protected]**CreditsProducer, Editor, Host, & Creative Director: Jack GiesekingCo-Producer: Julie Enszer & Sinister WisdomCo-Producer & Co-Editor: Cade WaldoAssistant Editor: Mel WhitesellSocial Media: Audrey WilkinsonInterns: Michaela Hayes and Sophie McClainConsulting Producer: Rachel FagenMusic: Our theme song: "Like Honey" by Kit Orion https://www.kitorion.com/CC-BY-NC-ND 2025. Write to us at [email protected] for permission to use any of our content.
    --------  
    34:52
  • When Paris and Berlin Were Dyke Bars*
    What if Paris and Berlin were the first great dyke bars*? In Episode Two of Our Dyke Histories, Jack Gieseking, Lillian Faderman, and Cookie Woolner follow the trail of queer women, trans patrons, and gender rebels from Harlem across the U.S. as well into the theaters and hotel parties of Black artists and performers in the U.S. We then head across the Atlantic to trace queer modernisms into the salons and show of Paris and cabarets and clubs of Berlin. This episode is brimming with Radclyffe Hall’s The Well of Loneliness, Natalie Barney’s infamous salon, and the urban legend behind Ma Rainey writing "Prove It on Me Blues" after getting bailed out of jail for lesbian pursuits. The 1920s to 1930s shimmer with both liberation and backlash. From Black vaudeville circuits and Bessie Smith’s private train car parties to the queer glamour of Paris’ Le Monocle, the episode captures the dazzling creativity—and the precarity—of queer life between the wars.**Join Our CommunityWant to be part of our community? We'd love to have you. 😏 Come comment, connect, and get your gayme on!Newsletter to your inbox: Jack's Queer Geographies newsletter with detailed takes on each episode, & more about lezbiqueertrans spaces across timeInstagram for more dyke visuals and stories @ourdykehistoriesRead and follow our co-producer and collaborator, Sinister WisdomEmail us questions and comments at [email protected]**CreditsProducer, Editor, Host, & Creative Director: Jack GiesekingCo-Producer: Julie Enszer & Sinister WisdomCo-Producer & Co-Editor: Cade WaldoAssistant Editor: Mel WhitesellSocial Media: Audrey WilkinsonInterns: Michaela Hayes, Syd Guntharp, Sophie McClain, Paige LeMay, and Sarah ParsonsConsulting Producer: Rachel FagenMusic: Our theme song: "Like Honey" by Kit Orion https://www.kitorion.com/CC-BY-NC-ND 2025. Write to us at [email protected] for permission to use any of our content.
    --------  
    51:32
  • The LezQueer World before Bars
    Before the first lesbian bars, there were queer worlds built in rented rooms, smoky clubs, and parlor parties. In our premiere episode of Our Dyke Histories, host Jack Gieseking joins historians Lillian Faderman and Cookie Woolner trace the roots of lesbian and queer nightlife to the 1920s—a time before the first official “lesbian bars” in the 1930s, when parties, salons, and underground theaters created fleeting but fierce shindigs as sanctuaries. We visit spaces like Harlem’s rent parties and salons, Los Angeles Jane Jones’ Club and Tess’ Café Internationale, San Francisco’s Finocchio’s, Eve Adams’s legendary Eve’s Hangout in Greenwich Village, and even fly off with Amelia Earhart to South Dakota. Through stories of performers like Gladys Bentley, Bessie Smith, and A’Lelia Walker, we reveal how queer women of color shaped nightlife, pleasure, and possibility even under segregation, censorship, and prohibition. These were the rooms and places where we made dykedom public.**Join Our CommunityWant to be part of our community? We'd love to have you. 😏 Come comment, connect, and get your gayme on!Newsletter to your inbox: Jack's Queer Geographies newsletter with detailed takes on each episode, & more about lezbiqueertrans spaces across timeInstagram for more dyke visuals and stories @ourdykehistoriesRead and follow our co-producer and collaborator, Sinister WisdomEmail us questions and comments at [email protected]**CreditsProducer, Editor, Host, & Creative Director: Jack GiesekingCo-Producer: Julie Enszer & Sinister WisdomCo-Producer & Co-Editor: Cade WaldoAssistant Editor: Mel WhitesellSocial Media: Audrey WilkinsonInterns: Michaela Hayes, Syd Guntharp, Sophie McClain, Paige LeMay, and Sarah ParsonsConsulting Producer: Rachel FagenMusic: Our theme song: "Like Honey" by Kit Orion https://www.kitorion.com/CC-BY-NC-ND 2025. Write to us at [email protected] for permission to use any of our content.
    --------  
    46:08
  • Teaser: Lez Dive into Our History
    Come for the history; stay for the revolution, gossip, and desire that built it. 🤌**About UsDecade by decade, Our Dyke Histories dives deep into the living, breathing past and present of lesbian, queer, trans, & nonbinary communities. Each season traces how we made space for ourselves—sometimes in bars, bookstores, and protests; sometimes in basements, alleyways, and prisons; & always against the odds.Our Dyke Histories is hosted by historian, geographer, and environmental psychologist Dr. Jack Jen Gieseking, and produced in collaboration with Sinister Wisdom, the oldest lesbian multicultural literary and art journal.**Season OneOur first season traces the history of dyke bars* - yes, with an asterisk - including lesbian bars, queer parties, & trans hangouts.Before Pride marches and hashtags, there were bars, parties, and whispered invitations that built whole worlds. Our Dyke Histories uncovers the stories of the women, trans, and nonbinary people who turned repression into resistance and nightlife into liberation.From the 1920s tearooms of Eve Adams to Harlem rent parties, from the Women’s House of Detention to 1970s consciousness-raising collectives and 1980s synthesizer-lit dance floors, each episode uncovers how we turned danger into joy, censorship into art, & survival into community.**Join Our CommunityWant to be part of our community? We'd love to have you. 😏 Come comment, connect, and get your gayme on!Newsletter to your inbox: Jack's Queer Geographies newsletter with detailed takes on each episode, & more about lezbiqueertrans spaces across timeInstagram for more dyke visuals and stories @ourdykehistoriesRead and follow our co-producer and collaborator, Sinister WisdomEmail us at [email protected]**CreditsProducer, Editor, Host, & Creative Director: Jack GiesekingCo-Producer: Julie Enszer & Sinister WisdomCo-Producer & Co-Editor: Cade WaldoAssistant Editor: Mel WhitesellSocial Media: Audrey WilkinsonInterns: Michaela Hayes, Syd Guntharp, Sophie McClain, Paige LeMay, and Sarah ParsonsConsulting Producer: Rachel FagenMusic:"Hot Water" by National Sweetheart1920s-1930s background:1940s-1960s background:1970s background:1980s background:Radio fade:CC-BY-NC-ND 2025. Write to us at [email protected] for permission to use any of our content.
    --------  
    4:27

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Our Dyke Histories

Come for the history; stay for the revolution, gossip, and desire that built it. 🤌About Us :: Decade by decade, Our Dyke Histories dives deep into the living, breathing past and present of lesbian, queer, bisexual, trans, & nonbinary communities. Each season traces how we made space for ourselves—sometimes in bars, bookstores, and protests; sometimes in basements, alleyways, and prisons; & always against the odds.Host :: Our Dyke Histories is hosted by historian, geographer, and environmental psychologist Dr. Jack Jen Gieseking, and produced in collaboration with Sinister Wisdom, the oldest lesbian multicultural literary and art journal.Season One :: Our first season traces the history of dyke bars* - yes, with an asterisk - including lesbian bars, queer parties, & trans hangouts. Before Pride marches and hashtags, there were bars, parties, and whispered invitations that built whole worlds. Our Dyke Histories uncovers the stories of the women, trans, and nonbinary people who turned repression into resistance and nightlife into liberation.Join Our Community :: Want to be part of our community? We'd love to have you. 😏 Come comment, connect, and get your gayme on!Newsletter to your inbox: Jack's Queer Geographies newsletter with detailed takes on each episode, & more about lezbiqueertrans spaces across timeInstagram for more dyke visuals and stories @ourdykehistoriesRead and follow our co-producer and collaborator, Sinister WisdomEmail us at [email protected] <3 :: Subscribe and/or donate to the fabulous, in-print Sinister Wisdom, a multicultural lesbian literary & art journal founded in 1976. Sinister Wisdom recognizes the power of language and art to create radical, empowering, resilient, and joyous sanctuaries that build and sustain vibrant lesbian futures.What Does Our Tarot Reading Say about What's Next? :: In future seasons, we will move decade by decade through other defining places, objects, and ideas in lesbian, bi, queer, and trans history—mapping the worlds we’ve made and the futures we’re still imagining.Funny and fierce, sexy and smart, and full of dyke spirit, this podcast isn’t nostalgia—it’s a survival guide disguised as a love letter.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & Culture

Listen to Our Dyke Histories, Short History Of... and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 12:13:20 AM