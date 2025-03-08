Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsHistoryMy Lunch Break
Listen to My Lunch Break in the App
Listen to My Lunch Break in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

My Lunch Break

Podcast My Lunch Break
MY LUNCH BREAK
I recap my daily life on my lunch break, talk about historical interests. - Private Investigator of History.
History

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • A Little Season in the East?
    Are we in the Little Season? Why are so many structures so out of place? Shouldn't construction be getting better as time goes on? This is what we have been told. Evolving and Advancing. This isn't happening. New York City is filled with palaces that were constructed in a year. Stories that don't make any sense. Who is deceiving us? What is going on? Let's go deeper today than ever before.Thank you all for your support of this channel!Every Subscriber, every Like, All Comments are huge in helping spread this research to new people every single week. Every Badge Member and every Patreon Member help keep this channel running. I appreciate all of the support and I can't wait for every Saturday to expose even more information to the world. And we are just getting started!---- TO BECOME A BADGE MEMBER & HELP GROW THIS CHANNEL ----HERE IS THE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Za5DiASIbqT8fuhiDBU6Q/joinJoin this channel to get access to perks!TOP EPISODES PLAYLIST:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsFQI9PYz0b27yHR3V7di34AoFxT5NXWcLINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.htmlLINK TO TIKTOK CHANNEL: https://www.tiktok.com/@themylunchbreakLINKS:BECOME A SPONSOR OF MY LUNCH BREAK:Shout-Outs For the next Month's Episodes!Patreon: https://patreon.com/MyLunchBreakX: https://twitter.com/MYLUNCHBREAK_LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.htmlWe are also on TikTok, Spotify & InstagramT-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.com/tartaria+my+lunch+break-A644da062cabffc5328538705?productType=111&sellable=yrpy4VgZADuvGXd0Gj02-111-22&appearance=2Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640This is all in my own opinion. Entertaining as always, and of course, you are free to believe whatever you want. I do not claim to know any of this to be 100% true. It is all based on my personal research and simply sharing what I find with you all.Thank you for your support.My Lunch Break Disclaimer: The content on My Lunch Break is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed in the videos are those of the creators and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organization or institution. I strive to present accurate and well-researched information, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise critical thinking. Theories discussed on this channel may be speculative, controversial, or unverified. My Lunch Break is not a substitute for professional advice, and I do not provide legal, medical, financial, or any other type of advice. Consult with qualified experts for such matters. Viewers should be aware that information and opinions may change over time, and my content may become outdated. We are not responsible for any consequences resulting from reliance on our content. By using this channel, you agree to the terms and conditions of this disclaimer. We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove content at any time. My Lunch Break disclaims any liability for actions taken based on the information provided on our channel.
    --------  
    1:13:01
  • Off Limits to the Public - Pt 3
    Hidden beneath the world’s largest cemetery in Najaf, Iraq, a massive necropolis has been uncovered—burial chambers, royal tombs, and ancient inscriptions that date back far beyond what we’re told. And yet, entire sections are off-limits, sealed away, restricted from the public. What are they protecting? Why were excavations ramped up after 2003—the same year the National Museum of Iraq was looted, and priceless artifacts, including the Sumerian King’s List, vanished without a trace? This wasn’t just pottery—this was evidence that could shatter the mainstream historical narrative. What did they find beneath Wadi Al-Salaam? What truth is so dangerous that it had to be buried—again? The answers are right here. But once you see them, there’s no going back.Thank you all for your support of this channel!Every Subscriber, every Like, All Comments are huge in helping spread this research to new people every single week. Every Badge Member and every Patreon Member help keep this channel running. I appreciate all of the support and I can't wait for every Saturday to expose even more information to the world. And we are just getting started!---- TO BECOME A BADGE MEMBER & HELP GROW THIS CHANNEL ----HERE IS THE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Za5DiASIbqT8fuhiDBU6Q/joinJoin this channel to get access to perks!TOP EPISODES PLAYLIST:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsFQI9PYz0b27yHR3V7di34AoFxT5NXWcLINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.htmlLINK TO TIKTOK CHANNEL: https://www.tiktok.com/@themylunchbreakLINKS:BECOME A SPONSOR OF MY LUNCH BREAK:Shout-Outs For the next Month's Episodes!Patreon: https://patreon.com/MyLunchBreakX: https://twitter.com/MYLUNCHBREAK_LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.htmlWe are also on TikTok, Spotify & InstagramT-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.com/tartaria+my+lunch+break-A644da062cabffc5328538705?productType=111&sellable=yrpy4VgZADuvGXd0Gj02-111-22&appearance=2Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640This is all in my own opinion. Entertaining as always, and of course, you are free to believe whatever you want. I do not claim to know any of this to be 100% true. It is all based on my personal research and simply sharing what I find with you all.Thank you for your support.My Lunch Break Disclaimer: The content on My Lunch Break is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed in the videos are those of the creators and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organization or institution. I strive to present accurate and well-researched information, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise critical thinking. Theories discussed on this channel may be speculative, controversial, or unverified. My Lunch Break is not a substitute for professional advice, and I do not provide legal, medical, financial, or any other type of advice. Consult with qualified experts for such matters. Viewers should be aware that information and opinions may change over time, and my content may become outdated. We are not responsible for any consequences resulting from reliance on our content. By using this channel, you agree to the terms and conditions of this disclaimer. We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove content at any time. My Lunch Break disclaims any liability for actions taken based on the information provided on our channel.
    --------  
    26:30
  • The Nephilim Are Here
    What if the missing hands, the shattered feet, the headless statues were never accidents, but deliberate cover-ups? The Nephilim—giants of legend, rulers of an erased world—are more than just ancient myths. Across history, across continents, the same pattern emerges: six fingers, six toes, towering stature. They were the builders, the leaders, the ones with knowledge beyond explanation. And now, their presence has been found—not in crumbling ruins, but in undeniable evidence buried beneath our very feet. What happens when you put the pieces together? The truth isn’t just shocking—it’s world-altering.Thank you all for your support of this channel!Every Subscriber, every Like, All Comments are huge in helping spread this research to new people every single week. Every Badge Member and every Patreon Member help keep this channel running. I appreciate all of the support and I can't wait for every Saturday to expose even more information to the world. And we are just getting started!---- TO BECOME A BADGE MEMBER & HELP GROW THIS CHANNEL ----HERE IS THE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Za5DiASIbqT8fuhiDBU6Q/joinJoin this channel to get access to perks!TOP EPISODES PLAYLIST:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsFQI9PYz0b27yHR3V7di34AoFxT5NXWcLINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.htmlLINK TO TIKTOK CHANNEL: https://www.tiktok.com/@themylunchbreakLINKS:BECOME A SPONSOR OF MY LUNCH BREAK:Shout-Outs For the next Month's Episodes!Patreon: https://patreon.com/MyLunchBreakX: https://twitter.com/MYLUNCHBREAK_LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.htmlWe are also on TikTok, Spotify & InstagramT-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.com/tartaria+my+lunch+break-A644da062cabffc5328538705?productType=111&sellable=yrpy4VgZADuvGXd0Gj02-111-22&appearance=2Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640This is all in my own opinion. Entertaining as always, and of course, you are free to believe whatever you want. I do not claim to know any of this to be 100% true. It is all based on my personal research and simply sharing what I find with you all.Thank you for your support.My Lunch Break Disclaimer: The content on My Lunch Break is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed in the videos are those of the creators and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organization or institution. I strive to present accurate and well-researched information, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise critical thinking. Theories discussed on this channel may be speculative, controversial, or unverified. My Lunch Break is not a substitute for professional advice, and I do not provide legal, medical, financial, or any other type of advice. Consult with qualified experts for such matters. Viewers should be aware that information and opinions may change over time, and my content may become outdated. We are not responsible for any consequences resulting from reliance on our content. By using this channel, you agree to the terms and conditions of this disclaimer. We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove content at any time. My Lunch Break disclaims any liability for actions taken based on the information provided on our channel.
    --------  
    22:27
  • Timeline Begins in 1800? - Pt 1 & 2
    Today we revisit this insane narrative that we are told, that everything happens within the last 300 years. We go further than ever before, exposing so many lies. Showing that it is not mathematically possible for the mainstream narrative to be true! Thank you all for your support of this channel! Every Subscriber, every Like, All Comments are huge in helping spread this research to new people every single week. Every Badge Member and every Patreon Member help keep this channel running. I appreciate all of the support and I can't wait for every Saturday to expose even more information to the world. And we are just getting started! ---- TO BECOME A BADGE MEMBER & HELP GROW THIS CHANNEL ---- HERE IS THE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Za5DiASIbqT8fuhiDBU6Q/join Join this channel to get access to perks! TOP EPISODES PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsFQI9PYz0b27yHR3V7di34AoFxT5NXWc LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL: Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.html LINK TO TIKTOK CHANNEL: https://www.tiktok.com/@themylunchbreak LINKS: BECOME A SPONSOR OF MY LUNCH BREAK: Shout-Outs For the next Month's Episodes! Patreon: https://patreon.com/MyLunchBreak X: https://twitter.com/MYLUNCHBREAK_ LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL: Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.html We are also on TikTok, Spotify & Instagram T-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.com/tartaria+my+lunch+break-A644da062cabffc5328538705?productType=111&sellable=yrpy4VgZADuvGXd0Gj02-111-22&appearance=2 Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640 This is all in my own opinion. Entertaining as always, and of course, you are free to believe whatever you want. I do not claim to know any of this to be 100% true. It is all based on my personal research and simply sharing what I find with you all. Thank you for your support. My Lunch Break Disclaimer: The content on My Lunch Break is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed in the videos are those of the creators and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organization or institution. I strive to present accurate and well-researched information, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise critical thinking. Theories discussed on this channel may be speculative, controversial, or unverified. My Lunch Break is not a substitute for professional advice, and I do not provide legal, medical, financial, or any other type of advice. Consult with qualified experts for such matters. Viewers should be aware that information and opinions may change over time, and my content may become outdated. We are not responsible for any consequences resulting from reliance on our content. By using this channel, you agree to the terms and conditions of this disclaimer. We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove content at any time. My Lunch Break disclaims any liability for actions taken based on the information provided on our channel.
    --------  
    37:18
  • Off Limits to the Public - Pt 2
    In this mind-blowing continuation of our series, we dive headfirst into the secrets hidden within the Library of Ashurbanipal and the British Museum. With 30,000 clay tablets unearthed in the 1800s, yet locked away from public view, what truths are being preserved—and what narratives are being protected? Explore the layers of control, the monumental artifacts kept out of sight, and the shocking connections to a civilization more advanced than we've ever been told. This episode unravels the enigma of the Epic of Gilgamesh, the 53 miles of hidden texts beneath Vatican City, and the staggering 7.92 million items buried behind closed doors. Visit http://cbdistillery.com and use code: MLB -- For 20% off! Thank you all for your support of this channel! Every Subscriber, every Like, All Comments are huge in helping spread this research to new people every single week. Every Badge Member and every Patreon Member help keep this channel running. I appreciate all of the support and I can't wait for every Saturday to expose even more information to the world. And we are just getting started! ---- TO BECOME A BADGE MEMBER & HELP GROW THIS CHANNEL ---- HERE IS THE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Za5DiASIbqT8fuhiDBU6Q/join Join this channel to get access to perks! TOP EPISODES PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsFQI9PYz0b27yHR3V7di34AoFxT5NXWc LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL: Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.html LINK TO TIKTOK CHANNEL: https://www.tiktok.com/@themylunchbreak LINKS: BECOME A SPONSOR OF MY LUNCH BREAK: Shout-Outs For the next Month's Episodes! Patreon: https://patreon.com/MyLunchBreak X: https://twitter.com/MYLUNCHBREAK_ LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL: Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-not-ours-pt-5.html We are also on TikTok, Spotify & Instagram T-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.com/tartaria+my+lunch+break-A644da062cabffc5328538705?productType=111&sellable=yrpy4VgZADuvGXd0Gj02-111-22&appearance=2 Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640 This is all in my own opinion. Entertaining as always, and of course, you are free to believe whatever you want. I do not claim to know any of this to be 100% true. It is all based on my personal research and simply sharing what I find with you all. Thank you for your support. My Lunch Break Disclaimer: The content on My Lunch Break is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed in the videos are those of the creators and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organization or institution. I strive to present accurate and well-researched information, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise critical thinking. Theories discussed on this channel may be speculative, controversial, or unverified. My Lunch Break is not a substitute for professional advice, and I do not provide legal, medical, financial, or any other type of advice. Consult with qualified experts for such matters. Viewers should be aware that information and opinions may change over time, and my content may become outdated. We are not responsible for any consequences resulting from reliance on our content. By using this channel, you agree to the terms and conditions of this disclaimer. We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove content at any time. My Lunch Break disclaims any liability for actions taken based on the information provided on our channel.
    --------  
    23:33

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About My Lunch Break

I recap my daily life on my lunch break, talk about historical interests. - Private Investigator of History.
Podcast website

Listen to My Lunch Break, Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/29/2025 - 1:58:22 AM