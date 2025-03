Off Limits to the Public - Pt 2

In this mind-blowing continuation of our series, we dive headfirst into the secrets hidden within the Library of Ashurbanipal and the British Museum. With 30,000 clay tablets unearthed in the 1800s, yet locked away from public view, what truths are being preserved—and what narratives are being protected? Explore the layers of control, the monumental artifacts kept out of sight, and the shocking connections to a civilization more advanced than we've ever been told. This episode unravels the enigma of the Epic of Gilgamesh, the 53 miles of hidden texts beneath Vatican City, and the staggering 7.92 million items buried behind closed doors.