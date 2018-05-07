Powered by RND
Origins of Influence
Dina Fierro
  Influence with Integrity: Nicolette Mason on Pride, Creator Brands & Coalition-Building
    Nicolette Mason’s digital origin story began in the early 2000s, where platforms like LiveJournal and DIY outfit photos laid the foundation for what would become a pioneering career in fashion, media, and brand-building. Today, she’s a writer, strategist, and consultant, known for her trailblazing voice in conversations around size inclusion, queerness, and identity in fashion.In this episode of Origins of Influence, Nicolette reflects on her journey from anonymous blog posts to bylines at Marie Claire and Vogue Italia Curvy—and the evolution of digital culture, legacy media, and the creator economy along the way. She also shares the story behind launching and ultimately closing Premme, the cult-favorite plus-size fashion brand she co-founded with Gabi Fresh, and the critical lessons that experience taught her.We discuss:Nicolette’s early days on LiveJournal and the power of online communityHow identity, queerness, and body image shaped her storytellingLaunching—and closing—Premme, and what she learned as a founderWhy corporate Pride is in retreat and what brands should do insteadThe shifting influence of social media and the promise of emerging platforms like SubstackWhat creators need to know before launching a brand in 2025Resources & Mentions:Premme on Instagram (archive)Nicolette Mason on Substack and InstagramOrigins of Influence on Instagram, TikTok and YouTubeAbout Origins of InfluenceHosted by longtime fashion and beauty marketer Dina Fierro, Origins of Influence is a limited series exploring the past, present and future of the creator economy through intimate conversations with pioneering influencers, creators and founders. From the days of LiveJournal and Tumblr to the dawn of Instagram, each episode revisits the platforms, posts, and pivotal moments that shaped digital culture — long before the algorithm. New episodes drop weekly. Show notes and exclusive content on Substack. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    58:00
  From Tumblr to Tech: James Nord on Building Influence and Infrastructure
    James Nord’s story begins on Tumblr in 2007, where his cinematic photography earned him one of the largest followings on the platform. But his path from creator to CEO was just beginning. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of Fohr — a leading influencer and ambassador marketing company powering software, services, and strategy for some of the world’s top brands.In this episode of Origins of Influence, James reflects on the early internet, the turning points that shaped his path, and how his experience as a creator laid the foundation for Fohr. He shares candid insights on the evolution of the creator economy, what marketers still get wrong about influence, and what the future might hold.We discuss:The rise of Tumblr and James’ early creator successWhy his photography stood out in a sea of contentHow Fohr was born—and what it offers today’s brands and creatorsThe difference between influence and reachAdvice for marketers building long-term creator partnershipsWhat today’s creator economy can learn from the pre-algorithm eraResources & Mentions:FohrJames Nord on Instagram📲 Follow Origins of Influence on Instagram: @originsofinfluenceAbout Origins of InfluenceHosted by longtime fashion and beauty marketer Dina Fierro, Origins of Influence is a limited series exploring the past, present and future of the creator economy through intimate conversations with pioneering influencers, creators and founders. From the days of LiveJournal and Tumblr to the dawn of Instagram, each episode revisits the platforms, posts, and pivotal moments that shaped digital culture — long before the algorithm. New episodes drop weekly. Show notes and exclusive content on Substack. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    46:41
  Introducing Origins of Influence
    Origins of Influence is a limited podcast series exploring the untold stories of the internet’s earliest creators—and what happened next. Hosted by longtime marketer and early fashion blogger Dina Fierro, the show revisits a pre-algorithm era when influence was built through authenticity, community, and creativity on platforms like Blogger, Tumblr, and LiveJournal.But this isn’t just a nostalgic look back. Through intimate conversations with pioneering influencers, digital creators, and brand founders, Origins of Influence examines how early online visibility became a launchpad—for companies, consultancies, creative reinventions, and cultural impact.Each guest reflects on the evolution of their digital presence, the shifts they've navigated both online and off, and how they've used social media as a tool to chart their own path—whether through entrepreneurship, advocacy, or advisory work.Whether you're a creator, marketer, or digital culture enthusiast, this series offers insight into how influence is built—and rebuilt—over time.🎧 Listen to the trailer and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.📲 Follow along on Instagram: @originsofinfluenceAbout Origins of InfluenceHosted by longtime fashion and beauty marketer Dina Fierro, Origins of Influence is a limited series exploring the past, present and future of the creator economy through intimate conversations with pioneering influencers, creators and founders. From the days of LiveJournal and Tumblr to the dawn of Instagram, each episode revisits the platforms, posts, and pivotal moments that shaped digital culture — long before the algorithm. New episodes drop weekly. Show notes and exclusive content on Substack. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2:03

About Origins of Influence

Origins of Influence is a limited podcast series exploring the untold stories of the internet’s earliest creators. Hosted by marketing leader and onetime blogger Dina Fierro, this series revisits the era before the algorithm—when creators built communities on platforms like Blogger, Tumblr, and LiveJournal.Through intimate conversations with pioneering influencers, creators and founders, Origins of Influence unpacks the moments that defined their influence, the cultural (and algorithmic) shifts they witnessed, and how they've evolved—online and off.Together, we’ll explore how they built influence in an unfiltered, pre-algorithm online world—and reflect on what today’s creator economy might learn from this generation of digital trailblazers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
