Senator Tim Scott
This is a podcast aimed at inspiring and empowering the everyday American. Senator Tim Scott will speak with a variety of heavy hitters from all walks of life. ... More
  • School Choice Changes Lives
    Education is the closest thing to magic in this country! My belief has led me to be a huge supporter of school choice. For the fourth episode of “Opportunity with Tim Scott,” I speak with Walter Blanks, Jr., and his mom, Traci Woodard. We discuss how school choice has changed their lives for the better. When parents have a choice, kids have a chance to benefit from a wealth of opportunities. 
    10/7/2020
    16:31
  • Empowering Our Communities with Opportunities
    We are thrilled to have the man, the myth, the legend, Bishop T.D. Jakes joining us for our third episode of “Opportunity With Tim Scott.” He’s one of the most influential Christian leaders of our time, but what you may not know is that he is also leading investments in STEAM education and affordable housing for folks across the country. We talk about these efforts, wealth creation, opportunity zones, being the CEO of you, and much more!
    8/13/2020
    20:01
  • A Look Into COVID-19 with Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Linda Bell
    We take a look at COVID-19 and discuss reopening schools, vaccines, treatments, racial disparities, and protecting our most vulnerable with FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and Director of the South Carolina DHEC Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
    7/10/2020
    44:02
  • A Look Back at the Mother Emanuel Shooting and the Forgiveness and Love that Followed
    6/17/2020
    29:57

About Opportunity With Tim Scott

This is a podcast aimed at inspiring and empowering the everyday American. Senator Tim Scott will speak with a variety of heavy hitters from all walks of life. Nothing will be off-limits; all views are welcomed. Let’s explore the opportunities.
