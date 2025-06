onemicnite Podcast with Marcos Luis

S6Ep.8 OMNT Navigating Loss: Reflections on Death, Grief, & the Legacy of Pope Francis

Navigating Loss: Reflections on Death, Grief, and the Legacy of Pope Francis***In this deeply moving episode, host Marcos Luis sits down with renowned Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist Shane M. Tull to explore the profound themes of death, grief, and the recent World event: The passing of Pope Francis.-- Together, they delve into the universal experience of loss, offering insights and tools to navigate the complexities of mourning while reflecting on the life and legacy of one of the most influential spiritual leaders of our time.Key Discussion Points:-Understanding Grief:-The stages of grief and how they manifest differently for everyone.Coping mechanisms for dealing with personal loss.-The importance of community and support during times of mourning.-The Passing of Pope Francis:-A reflection on Pope Francis' life, his contributions to the Catholic Church, and his global impact.-How his passing resonates with people of faith and beyond.-The role of spiritual leaders in guiding communities through grief.-Death as a Universal Experience:-How different cultures and religions approach death and mourning.-Finding meaning and growth in the face of loss.-The intersection of spirituality and psychology in healing.--Practical Advice from Shane M. Tull:--Tips for supporting loved ones who are grieving.--Strategies for self-care during periods of loss.--The role of therapy and counseling in processing grief.Takeaways for Listeners:-A deeper understanding of grief and how to navigate it.-Inspiration from Pope Francis' legacy and his message of compassion and hope.-Practical tools for finding peace and resilience in the face of loss.***Listeners are encouraged to share their own experiences with grief and loss by reaching out to the podcast. Marcos and Shane invite you to join the conversation and continue exploring these important topics together.**National Mental Health Hotline: Available 24/7 for confidential support. Call 866-903-3787.**Crisis Text Line: Text "HELLO" to 741741 for free, confidential support at any time.**Friends for Survival: Specifically for those coping with the suicide of a loved one. Call 800-646-7322.***These hotlines are staffed by trained professionals who can provide guidance and a listening ear. Let me know if you'd like more information or additional resources.Co-Host--Shane Mark Tull LCSW-RBook: "The Mental Health Pandemic" Available on AmazonIf you need help or feeling suicidal there are people you can call..*** MentalHealthAmerica.org (MHA)1-800-273-TALK (8255)--support groups--therapists----Join the conversation LiveChat as we raise the questions, give our opinions , and ask you the same questions... --Live Chat with Us Every week... -----Music: Audio Podcast : by Daniel Howse : www.youtube.com/ProfessorSoraMusic ** OneMicNite Theme Song "Chance" & Background Song "Kanye" Host:--Contact/ Follow Marcos on IG/Fb/IMdb/Twitter/TikTok: @MarcosLuis and www.MarcosLuis.com —Show: OneMicNite Podcast with Marcos Luis *Contact/Follow: IG/Fb/Twitter/Tumbler/LinkedIn/Youtube/TikTok @OneMicNite www.OneMicnite.com - - ** Listen to Audio Podcast: Available wherever you download , all digital platforms.. ** Support Us Now: http:www.Anchor.fm/onemicnitetalk ---Follow/Contact -- The Show: All Social Media Fb/Ig/Twitter/Tumbler/TikTok/ *** watch the episodes on Youtube @OneMicNite & www.OneMicNite.com****Please Support this Podcast: PayPal/ Zell Pay: [email protected] Venmo @ Marcoso-Luis-1 CashApp : $MarcosLuis1 Please Visit: The AzulesEn Online store to find Products that Compliment your Lifestyle: Link : https://azulesen.myshopify.com/products/onemicnite-signature-logo-unisex-talk-live-pod-tee