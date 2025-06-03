Powered by RND
OneMicNite Podcast with Marcos Luis
Arts
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 175
  • S6Ep.10 OMNT Diddy’s Court Case & Domestic Violence Awareness: The Urgent Conversation We Need
    #onemicnitetalk Co-Host: Lic. Clinical Psychotherapist Shane M. Tull--In this episode of OneMicNite Podcast host Marcos Luis sits down with licensed clinical psychotherapist Shane M. Tull to discuss the latest developments in the Diddy court case and the broader implications of domestic violence awareness. As new details emerge, the conversation shifts to the importance of holding public figures accountable, the impact of domestic violence on survivors, and how society can better support victims. Shane M. Tull brings expert insights on the psychological effects of abuse, warning signs, and strategies for education and prevention. The episode also explores the role of media and the justice system in shaping public perception of these cases. This critical discussion sheds light on why domestic violence awareness remains essential and how listeners can help drive change. Tune in now! 🎙---- Shane M. Tull LSCW-RQ: Listeners what do you think? Comment Section below! -Co-Host--Shane Mark Tull LCSW-RBook: "The Mental Health Pandemic" Available on Amazon If you need help or feeling suicidal there are people you can call..*** MentalHealthAmerica.org (MHA)1-800-273-TALK (8255)--support groups--therapists
    --------  
    29:03
  • S6.Ep9 Superfine:The Met Gala, Black Dandyism, &The Money Behind The Magic
    ---The Met Gala 2025----The **2025 Met Gala** celebrated **Black Dandyism** with its theme, *Superfine: Tailoring Black Style*, honoring 250 years of Black fashion history. This episode explores **the evolution of Black style—from enslavement to modern menswear**, highlighting fashion's role in **identity, rebellion, and empowerment**. We break down iconic red carpet moments, like **Rihanna's menswear-inspired masterpiece and Colman Domingo's tribute to André Leon Talley**. Beyond the fashion, we uncover the **financial success of this year's gala**, raising a record **$31 million** to fund **exhibitions, conservation, and education at the Met's Costume Institute**. We examine the **power of Black spending**, the top 30 donors—including **Louis Vuitton, Jay-Z & Beyoncé, and Oprah Winfrey**—and how **Black creatives continue to shape arts and entertainment**. --From the Harlem Renaissance to hip-hop couture, this episode dives into **why Black fashion deserves institutional recognition** and how the Met Gala's historic financial success strengthens **Black archives, museums, and cultural education**. Tune in to hear why **this gala changed fashion history and set a new standard for cultural preservation**.
    --------  
    13:30
  • S6Ep.8 OMNT Navigating Loss: Reflections on Death, Grief, & the Legacy of Pope Francis
    Navigating Loss: Reflections on Death, Grief, and the Legacy of Pope Francis***In this deeply moving episode, host Marcos Luis sits down with renowned Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist Shane M. Tull to explore the profound themes of death, grief, and the recent World event: The passing of Pope Francis.-- Together, they delve into the universal experience of loss, offering insights and tools to navigate the complexities of mourning while reflecting on the life and legacy of one of the most influential spiritual leaders of our time.Key Discussion Points:-Understanding Grief:-The stages of grief and how they manifest differently for everyone.Coping mechanisms for dealing with personal loss.-The importance of community and support during times of mourning.-The Passing of Pope Francis:-A reflection on Pope Francis' life, his contributions to the Catholic Church, and his global impact.-How his passing resonates with people of faith and beyond.-The role of spiritual leaders in guiding communities through grief.-Death as a Universal Experience:-How different cultures and religions approach death and mourning.-Finding meaning and growth in the face of loss.-The intersection of spirituality and psychology in healing.--Practical Advice from Shane M. Tull:--Tips for supporting loved ones who are grieving.--Strategies for self-care during periods of loss.--The role of therapy and counseling in processing grief.Takeaways for Listeners:-A deeper understanding of grief and how to navigate it.-Inspiration from Pope Francis' legacy and his message of compassion and hope.-Practical tools for finding peace and resilience in the face of loss.***Listeners are encouraged to share their own experiences with grief and loss by reaching out to the podcast. Marcos and Shane invite you to join the conversation and continue exploring these important topics together.**National Mental Health Hotline: Available 24/7 for confidential support. Call 866-903-3787.**Crisis Text Line: Text "HELLO" to 741741 for free, confidential support at any time.**Friends for Survival: Specifically for those coping with the suicide of a loved one. Call 800-646-7322.***These hotlines are staffed by trained professionals who can provide guidance and a listening ear. Let me know if you'd like more information or additional resources.Co-Host--Shane Mark Tull LCSW-RBook: "The Mental Health Pandemic" Available on AmazonIf you need help or feeling suicidal there are people you can call..*** MentalHealthAmerica.org (MHA)1-800-273-TALK (8255)--support groups--therapists
    --------  
    45:53
  • S6Ep.7 Building Smarter: Alexander’Grumazescu’s Take on Biela.dev’s Game-Changing Platform
    Our Guest: Alexander Grumazescu for https://www.Biela.devX: @DevBiela YouTube:  @biela-dev  --Alexander is currently operating marketing operations at Biela where he is spearheading marketing strategies for a cutting-edge no code AI platform designed to empower businesses in the digital age.--With an official launch April 15,2025---Beila.dev is a cutting-edge AI-driven platform tailored to streamline web and mobile development. It empowers developers by automating repetitive tasks, accelerating code generation, and enhancing collaboration. Its intuitive tools simplify complex workflows, making development faster and more efficient for beginners and seasoned professionals alike. Whether you're starting a project from scratch or refining existing applications, Beila.dev provides a user-friendly interface and robust features that boost productivity while fostering creativity. Designed to make coding more accessible, it enables developers to focus on innovation and problem-solving, transforming the development process into a seamless and enjoyable experience.
    --------  
    1:03:43
  • S6Ep.6 Unbreakable: Caitlin Greenglass on Healing, Hope, and Strength
    ---Our Guest: Caitlin Greenglass Fb: https://www.facebook.com/caitlin.russell2Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/TheHealingLightNHPodcast: The Healing Light PodcastHere ---Over 30 years experience reading Tarot cards. I am a spiritual healer using the Usui Reiki method. Check out The Healing Light podcast on Spreaker. https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-healing-light-podcast Find me on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok as The Healing Light NH. -"I suffered years of childhood assault and abuse for years by my step-father. This left me permanently scarred. Diagnosed with anxiety, PTSD , bi- polar and ADHd, I thought all hope was lost and was ready to end my life. I never gave up and climbed my way out of darkness to a shining light. My mission in life is to help others like me grow , evolve, and heal , and teach valuable lessons to parents and caregivers so this never happens to another child."
    --------  
    38:12

About OneMicNite Podcast with Marcos Luis

Inspiring interviews and conversations with artists and dynamic people who are pushing boundaries and making a difference in their respective fields. From renowned painters and musicians to innovative entrepreneurs and activists, we delve deep into their personal journeys, creative processes, and insights to share with you the stories behind their success. Come explore the human experience through the eyes of these remarkable individuals, and discover how their passion and perseverance can inspire and empower us all.
Arts

