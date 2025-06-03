---The Met Gala 2025----The **2025 Met Gala** celebrated **Black Dandyism** with its theme, *Superfine: Tailoring Black Style*, honoring 250 years of Black fashion history. This episode explores **the evolution of Black style—from enslavement to modern menswear**, highlighting fashion’s role in **identity, rebellion, and empowerment**. We break down iconic red carpet moments, like **Rihanna’s menswear-inspired masterpiece and Colman Domingo’s tribute to André Leon Talley**. Beyond the fashion, we uncover the **financial success of this year’s gala**, raising a record **$31 million** to fund **exhibitions, conservation, and education at the Met’s Costume Institute**. We examine the **power of Black spending**, the top 30 donors—including **Louis Vuitton, Jay-Z & Beyoncé, and Oprah Winfrey**—and how **Black creatives continue to shape arts and entertainment**. --From the Harlem Renaissance to hip-hop couture, this episode dives into **why Black fashion deserves institutional recognition** and how the Met Gala’s historic financial success strengthens **Black archives, museums, and cultural education**. Tune in to hear why **this gala changed fashion history and set a new standard for cultural preservation**. Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and follow us for more deep dives into **fashion, culture, and history**! 🎙✨----Join the conversation LiveChat as we raise the questions, give our opinions , and ask you the same questions... --Live Chat with Us Every week... -----Music: Audio Podcast : by Daniel Howse : www.youtube.com/ProfessorSoraMusic ** OneMicNite Theme Song "Chance" & Background Song "Kanye" Host:--Contact/ Follow Marcos on IG/Fb/IMdb/Twitter/TikTok: @MarcosLuis and www.MarcosLuis.com —Show: OneMicNite Podcast with Marcos Luis *Contact/Follow: IG/Fb/Twitter/Tumbler/LinkedIn/Youtube/TikTok @OneMicNite www.OneMicnite.com - - ** Listen to Audio Podcast: Available wherever you download , all digital platforms.. ** Support Us Now: http:www.Anchor.fm/onemicnitetalk ---Follow/Contact -- The Show: All Social Media Fb/Ig/Twitter/Tumbler/TikTok/ *** watch the episodes on Youtube @OneMicNite & www.OneMicNite.com****Please Support this Podcast: PayPal/ Zell Pay: [email protected]
