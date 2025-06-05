This week we’re covering all the essentials (and non-essentials) we’ve been obsessing over (and promptly returning). From designing the perfect custom dog bed to prepping for a European adventure with a baby in tow, we’re talking travel tips, pet décor, and the girl math of a good return. Links to everything we mention are HERE. Timestamps: 14:02 - Dog Beds21:00 - Maddie's Upcoming Trip to Europe 28:17 - Final Notes: What we are returning and what we have just purchased.
04. Gems and Madison Snider Podpirka of Fewer Finer
This week, Nan and Maddie sit down with their brilliant and stylish friend Madison Snider Podpirka—founder of the cult-favorite Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Fewer Finer. ✨We chat about the real behind-the-scenes of building a business: hiring a team, staying true to your brand, and how an abundance mindset can shift everything. Madison also shares the evolution of her work (and herself), what it takes to design truly personal jewelry, and how her approach has changed with motherhood.Plus, we get into everyday stuff—health routines, business dreams, mom life, and of course, the latest things she’s loving (and buying).Find links to all the products and things we discuss HERE. EPISODE GUIDE:00:00 Madison's Background and Business Introduction03:49 Sentimental Jewelry: The Fewer Finer Approach09:09 Building a Team and Company Culture14:29 Mindset and Business Philosophy16:42 Brand Integrity and Quality Craftsmanship20:52 Vision for the Future of Fewer Finer25:10 Navigating Motherhood and Business30:57 Madison’s Daily Routines 34:28 Current Favorites and Recommendations39:25 Building a Meaningful Jewelry Collection41:08 Final Thoughts and Recommendations
03. Shakes and Serums
This week we’re circling back on the protein powders we’ve been trying (and loving?), dishing on the beauty treatments that are actually worth it, and chatting through what’s sitting in our carts. From the impulsive to the investment-worthy. Think of it as a group chat catch-up, with a side of skincare and shopping.Links to everything we discuss can be found HERELink to Maddie's eyebrow microblading gal is HERE
02. This Week in Random
This week: our favorite products, a deep-ish dive into Ballerina Farm, and a grab bag of random thoughts. Chaos, opinions, and fun, in typical Maddie and Nan fashion.Links to everything we discuss can be found HERE. For more follow along on Instagram: Maddie: @gemsilovedNan: @Nan.Philip
01. Pilot Episode
Welcome to Gems & Friends!! Links to the products we discuss can be found HERE. For more follow along on Instagram: Nan: @Nan.Philip Maddie: @gemsiloved
Gems and Friends is your group chat in podcast form… talking interior design, fashion, dating, motherhood, and all the real-life stuff in between. Shop the gems that we cover in each episode here: https://shopmy.us/gemsandfriendspodcast