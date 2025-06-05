04. Gems and Madison Snider Podpirka of Fewer Finer

This week, Nan and Maddie sit down with their brilliant and stylish friend Madison Snider Podpirka—founder of the cult-favorite Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Fewer Finer. ✨We chat about the real behind-the-scenes of building a business: hiring a team, staying true to your brand, and how an abundance mindset can shift everything. Madison also shares the evolution of her work (and herself), what it takes to design truly personal jewelry, and how her approach has changed with motherhood.Plus, we get into everyday stuff—health routines, business dreams, mom life, and of course, the latest things she’s loving (and buying).Find links to all the products and things we discuss ⁠HERE. ⁠EPISODE GUIDE:00:00 Madison's Background and Business Introduction03:49 Sentimental Jewelry: The Fewer Finer Approach09:09 Building a Team and Company Culture14:29 Mindset and Business Philosophy16:42 Brand Integrity and Quality Craftsmanship20:52 Vision for the Future of Fewer Finer25:10 Navigating Motherhood and Business30:57 Madison’s Daily Routines 34:28 Current Favorites and Recommendations39:25 Building a Meaningful Jewelry Collection41:08 Final Thoughts and Recommendations