EPISODE SUMMARY



After creating our world and characters with the Session Zero System, we jump into the world we created to play a little bit. Please PLEASE back Whole New World to hear more of Val and Poorna creating new and exciting worlds!



SHOW NOTES





Session Zero System





WHOLE NEW WORLD KICKSTARTER





One Shot News & Updates





One Shot Patreon





One Shot TWITCH





ULTIMATE RPG VILLAIN BACKSTORY GUIDE



Follow the cast here!



Dillin Apelyan



Poorna



Valiant Dorian



Aaron Catano-Saez



Amaan HK



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Know Your Rights Toolkits



Find and call your representatives and be heard (US)



Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (Canada)



Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (UK)



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Music Used in This Episode



Path of Purposes, Cody Martin



Editing and sound design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shaghik Manè.

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