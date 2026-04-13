EPISODE SUMMARY
Joined by the game’s designer, Austin Walker, and publisher, Tyler Crumrine, we build some perfect little freaks for a game of Realis and learn how this system works before we jump into adventure.
SHOW NOTES
REALIS
One Shot News & Updates
One Shot Patreon
One Shot TWITCH
ULTIMATE RPG VILLAIN BACKSTORY GUIDE
Follow the cast here!
Dillin Apelyan
Austin Walker
Tyler Crumrine
Viditya Voleti
Elliot Davis
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Music Used in This Episode
Left for Dead, Wastelander
Editing and sound design by Shaghik Manè.
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