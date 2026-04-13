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One Shot

Dillin Apelyan
ComedyGames
One Shot
Latest episode

678 episodes

  • One Shot

    646. Realis, Episode 1

    04/13/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    EPISODE SUMMARY

    Joined by the game’s designer, Austin Walker, and publisher, Tyler Crumrine, we build some perfect little freaks for a game of Realis and learn how this system works before we jump into adventure.

    SHOW NOTES


    REALIS


    One Shot News & Updates


    One Shot Patreon


    One Shot TWITCH


    ULTIMATE RPG VILLAIN BACKSTORY GUIDE

    Follow the cast here!

    Dillin Apelyan

    Austin Walker

    Tyler Crumrine

    Viditya Voleti

    Elliot Davis

    -----------------------------------------------------

    Know Your Rights Toolkits

    Find and call your representatives and be heard (US)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (Canada)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (UK)

    ----------------------------------------------------

    Music Used in This Episode

    Left for Dead, Wastelander

    Editing and sound design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shaghik Manè.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • One Shot

    645. The Session Zero System, Episode 2

    04/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    EPISODE SUMMARY

    After creating our world and characters with the Session Zero System, we jump into the world we created to play a little bit. Please PLEASE back Whole New World to hear more of Val and Poorna creating new and exciting worlds!

    SHOW NOTES


    Session Zero System


    WHOLE NEW WORLD KICKSTARTER


    One Shot News & Updates


    One Shot Patreon


    One Shot TWITCH


    ULTIMATE RPG VILLAIN BACKSTORY GUIDE

    Follow the cast here!

    Dillin Apelyan

    Poorna

    Valiant Dorian

    Aaron Catano-Saez

    Amaan HK

    -----------------------------------------------------

    Know Your Rights Toolkits

    Find and call your representatives and be heard (US)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (Canada)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (UK)

    ----------------------------------------------------

    Music Used in This Episode

    Path of Purposes, Cody Martin

    Editing and sound design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shaghik Manè.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • One Shot

    644. The Session Zero System, Episode 1

    03/30/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    EPISODE SUMMARY

    Using the Session Zero System, we create unique characters and build a world for them to live in.

    SHOW NOTES


    Session Zero System


    One Shot News & Updates


    One Shot Patreon


    One Shot TWITCH


    ULTIMATE RPG VILLAIN BACKSTORY GUIDE

    SUPPORT A WHOLE NEW WORLD

    Follow the cast here!

    Dillin Apelyan

    Poorna

    Valiant Dorian

    Aaron Catano-Saez

    Armaan Babu

    -----------------------------------------------------

    Know Your Rights Toolkits

    Find and call your representatives and be heard (US)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (Canada)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (UK)

    ----------------------------------------------------

    Music Used in This Episode

    Path of Purposes, Cody Martin

    Editing and sound design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shaghik Manè.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • One Shot

    643. Dragon Reactor, Episode 3

    03/25/2026 | 59 mins.
    EPISODE SUMMARY

    The Dragon Mech Pilots’ confront an explosive ending and face the consequences of their actions.

    SHOW NOTES


    Dragon Reactor


    One Shot News & Updates


    One Shot Patreon


    One Shot TWITCH


    ULTIMATE RPG VILLAIN BACKSTORY GUIDE

    Follow the cast here!

    Dillin Apelyan

    Nova

    Drak

    Brian Flaherty

    Lexi McQueen

    -----------------------------------------------------

    Know Your Rights Toolkits

    Find and call your representatives and be heard (US)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (Canada)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (UK)

    ----------------------------------------------------

    Music Used in This Episode

    Runaway Quartet, Moments

    Lurk, Wicked Cinema

    Salt in the Wound, Ender

    The Highest Order, Wicked Cinema

    The Dark, Wicked Cinema

    Editing and sound design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shaghik Manè.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • One Shot

    642. Dragon Reactor, Episode 2

    03/18/2026 | 55 mins.
    EPISODE SUMMARY

    The Dragon Mech Pilots’ fight is complicated by a blast from the past in Part Two of Dragon Reactor.

    SHOW NOTES


    Dragon Reactor


    One Shot News & Updates


    One Shot Patreon


    One Shot TWITCH


    ULTIMATE RPG VILLAIN BACKSTORY GUIDE

    Follow the cast here!

    Dillin Apelyan

    Nova

    Drak

    Brian Flaherty

    Lexi McQueen

    -----------------------------------------------------

    Know Your Rights Toolkits

    Find and call your representatives and be heard (US)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (Canada)

    Find and call your members of Parliament and be heard (UK)

    ----------------------------------------------------

    Music Used in This Episode

    Runaway Quartet, Moments

    Lurk, Wicked Cinema

    With Great Vengeance, Moments

    Shroud, Wicked Cinema

    Editing and sound design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shaghik Manè.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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About One Shot

One Shot is a podcast about role playing games. Every month, host and Game Master Dillin Apelyan leads a group of players on a self-contained adventure. Every adventure will be wrapped up in 4-5 episodes in time for a new story, in a new system, with new players the following month. One Shot will explore every RP system possible to give listeners a sampling of the possibilities in the wide, world of roleplaying.
Podcast website
ComedyGamesLeisure

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