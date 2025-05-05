Once Upon a Time in Hollywood North

Story Girl | Episode 8 | The Bosom Friends Affair

In this episode, we explore queer interpretations of Anne of Green Gables. In conversation with playwright Rosemary Rowe and cartoonist Kathleen Gros, we delve into the deep bond between Anne and Diana, often dubbed the "Bosom Friends Affair." For more: Carousel Summer by Kathleen GrosI Hated You in High School by Kathleen GrosAnne and Diana Were Totally Doing It by Rosemary RoweFollow us on our socials: Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube & SubstackAbout This Series:Discover the life and legacy of L.M. Montgomery in this insightful 7-part podcast, in which we explore her childhood, literary journey, and the timeless impact of Anne of Green Gables on generations of readers.Written & Hosted by Ryan BarnettProduced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia GemmitiAssociate Producers Maia Foster-Sanchez & Kristi ProphetRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Kate Macdonald Butler, Kate Scarth, Jessica Young, Laura Robinson, Yuko Matsumoto, Rosemary Rowe & Kathleen Gros.A Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Canada.*This program and all relevant content is for educational purposes only and to the best of our knowledge is being used under Fair Dealing/Fair Use Act guidelines and within Canadian and United States standards of fair dealing/fair use* Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.