In this episode, John begins his improv career on the main stage of Second City Chicago, where he befriends Bill Murray. Then, just as he's settling into his new surroundings, he's called back to Toronto to help launch a new incarnation of the Toronto troupe.John Candy: The Lou Gehrig of Comedy is a series that honours the timeless humour and heartfelt performances of John Candy, star of hits like Splash, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Home Alone.Follow us on our socials: Instagram, Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube & SubstackWritten & Hosted by Ryan BarnettProduced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia GemmitiRecorded by Tyler RaumanAdditional voices by Matthew Barnett & Sean QuinlanA Knockabout Media Production
John Candy | Acting Chops
John Candy: The Lou Gehrig of Comedy is a series that honours the timeless humour and heartfelt performances of John Candy, star of hits like Splash, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Home Alone.In this episode, we explore John's beginnings, growing up in the Toronto area, and his early days working in children's theatre, which eventually leads to his first big audition: Second City Toronto.Follow us on our socials: Instagram, Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube & SubstackWritten & Hosted by Ryan BarnettProduced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia GemmitiRecorded by Tyler RaumanAdditional voices by Matthew Barnett & Sean QuinlanA Knockabout Media Production
Dropping May 22 | John Candy: The Lou Gehrig of Comedy
Starting May 22, 2025, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood North is back with a new season in which we deep dive into the life and career of comedy legend John Candy. And I won't just cover Uncle Buck or Planes, Trains and Automobiles. I'm looking at the whole enchilada, from the stage of Second City Toronto to heights of Hollywood stardom, and a brief detour into Canadian Football. So, whether you're a long-time fan or just discovering the magic that John brought to both the big and smalls screens, join me for this new 6-part series.
Story Girl | Episode 8 | The Bosom Friends Affair
In this episode, we explore queer interpretations of Anne of Green Gables. In conversation with playwright Rosemary Rowe and cartoonist Kathleen Gros, we delve into the deep bond between Anne and Diana, often dubbed the "Bosom Friends Affair." For more: Carousel Summer by Kathleen GrosI Hated You in High School by Kathleen GrosAnne and Diana Were Totally Doing It by Rosemary RoweFollow us on our socials: Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube & SubstackAbout This Series:Discover the life and legacy of L.M. Montgomery in this insightful 7-part podcast, in which we explore her childhood, literary journey, and the timeless impact of Anne of Green Gables on generations of readers.Written & Hosted by Ryan BarnettProduced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia GemmitiAssociate Producers Maia Foster-Sanchez & Kristi ProphetRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Kate Macdonald Butler, Kate Scarth, Jessica Young, Laura Robinson, Yuko Matsumoto, Rosemary Rowe & Kathleen Gros.A Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Canada.
Story Girl | Episode 7 | Anne Shirley in Japan
How did Anne of Green Gables become an icon in Japan? This is the story of Hanako Muraoka, the writer who faced grave danger in translating Maud's book—an enemy text—for future generations of Japan.Follow us on our socials: Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube & SubstackAbout This Series:Discover the life and legacy of L.M. Montgomery in this insightful 7-part podcast, in which we explore her childhood, literary journey, and the timeless impact of Anne of Green Gables on generations of readers.Written & Hosted by Ryan BarnettProduced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia GemmitiAssociate Producers Maia Foster-Sanchez & Kristi ProphetRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Kate Macdonald Butler, Kate Scarth, Jessica Young, Laura Robinson & Yuko Matsumoto.Additional voices by Candace Amarante & Junko YamakawaFor more information on Hanako Muraoka, read Anne's Cradle by Eri MuraokaA Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Canada.
