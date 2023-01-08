Knowing Your Worth with Casey Brown

On today’s episode, Jeff takes a deep dive into the world of pricing, asking the President of Boost Pricing, Casey Brown, all the questions we, as entrepreneurs, sometimes get caught on.Casey Brown is on a mission to help organizations be paid well for their excellence. She leads a team of experts who help organizations discover their true pricing power—and watch their profits rise as a result. With degrees in Chemical Engineering, Spanish, and Business and career experience in engineering, Six Sigma, and pricing strategy for multiple Fortune 500 companies, Casey brings unmatched expertise to help clients.Today, Jeff and Casey discuss the various factors that directly affect cost, even if we didn’t know it. They look at how you should be thinking about your competitor’s prices, how to turn a lost client into a learning opportunity, and the world of margins. Head to https://boostpricing.com/Casey Brown’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caseybrownboost