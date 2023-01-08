Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals to transform their lives, make a positive impact in their communities, and enhance the well-being of those the...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Knowing Your Worth with Casey Brown
On today’s episode, Jeff takes a deep dive into the world of pricing, asking the President of Boost Pricing, Casey Brown, all the questions we, as entrepreneurs, sometimes get caught on.Casey Brown is on a mission to help organizations be paid well for their excellence. She leads a team of experts who help organizations discover their true pricing power—and watch their profits rise as a result. With degrees in Chemical Engineering, Spanish, and Business and career experience in engineering, Six Sigma, and pricing strategy for multiple Fortune 500 companies, Casey brings unmatched expertise to help clients.Today, Jeff and Casey discuss the various factors that directly affect cost, even if we didn’t know it. They look at how you should be thinking about your competitor’s prices, how to turn a lost client into a learning opportunity, and the world of margins. Head to https://boostpricing.com/Casey Brown’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caseybrownboost
8/8/2023
50:51
International Growth with Ryan Margolin
Today, Ryan Margolin, CEO at Professional Hair Labs, joins Jeff for an in-depth discussion on what it takes to take a business to the next level.As an International Business Leader and Entrepreneur, Ryan helps create sustainable services and products for industries that are full of subpar options. He understands how to effectively take concepts and formulate strategies for success in various industries. Today, they discuss the journey Ryan’s family-founded business has taken him on, the differences between the European and US markets, and the keys for success when you’re scaling your business to those high figure ranges.To learn more about Ryan, connect with him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanmargolin/
8/1/2023
47:04
Disruptive Thinking and Radical Results
In this episode, Jeff sits down with Ryan Alford; speaker, author, marketing powerhouse, and founder of Radical and Social House.Ryan Alford has built a name, a global network, and countless brands through his approach to disruptive thinking that generates radical results. From selling ads on Madison Avenue to growing an 8-figure marketing agency and a Top 10 podcast, he has worked hard to crack the code on what drives real success. On the show, Jeff and Ryan have a candid conversation about the transformative nature of good content when it comes to building a personal brand. They discuss the nature of podcasting as an accompanying driver for a business and the incredible byproducts of building trust with your audience.To learn more about Ryan, head to his website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-alford/
7/25/2023
45:58
The Transformative Power of Wellness
On this episode, Jeff chats with Eric Hinman, an Endurance Athlete (5x Ironman), content creator, and social media influencer.Exploring Eric’s enlightening journey through the health and wellness world, Jeff and Eric discuss the unsung benefits of wellness that aren’t always top of mind for those stepping out on their new fitness journey. They look at the specific elements of sleep, diet, movement, and being present and how they directly correlate with a fulfilling life, both personally and in our entrepreneurial endeavors.To learn more about Eric and find out when he’s coming to a place near you, head to his Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/erichinman/?hl=en) or website (https://www.erichinman.com/about/)
7/18/2023
44:09
Iron Man Athlete and Founder Mark Sisson
Today, American Fitness Author, Food Blogger, and former triathlete and Ironman competitor Mark Sisson joins Jeff On The Homefront.With roots in pre-med and a biology degree under his belt, Mark’s life has taken him through many aspects of the health and wellness market, leading to the creation of Primal Kitchen - an authentic, premium, and growing brand that offers health-conscious consumers the best possible choices for condiments, sauces, dressings and snacks.Mark and Jeff discuss the many turning points of Mark’s life leading him to where he is today, the importance of consistency in how you live your life, and Mark’s reluctance to give in to retirement at the age of 69.To learn more about Mark, head to https://www.marksdailyapple.com/
Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals to transform their lives, make a positive impact in their communities, and enhance the well-being of those they cherish most through responsible franchising and entrepreneurship. Tune in as we discuss enterprise-level solutions for local business owners and provide valuable insights for anyone looking to build their dynasty on the homefront. If you're ready to take the next step towards greatness, visit homefrontbrands.com. We'll be waiting for you!
On The Homefront is brought to you by Homefront Brands and hosted by Jeff Dudan.