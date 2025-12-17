Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTrue CrimeOn the Case with Paula Zahn
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
On the Case with Paula Zahn
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

On the Case with Paula Zahn

On the Case with Paula Zahn
True Crime
On the Case with Paula Zahn
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • On the Case with Paula Zahn

    12: A Thin Disguise

    12/17/2025 | 48 mins.

    A mysterious stranger ambushes a family as they pull into their driveway.  Could the memories of a five year old girl be the key to solving the crime? 

  • On the Case with Paula Zahn

    11: Good Morning Goodnight and Goodbye

    12/10/2025 | 47 mins.

    A teenage girl disappears on her way to visit friends. As police retrace her last known movements they uncover a terrifying possibility: the 16-year-old may have been kidnapped by an international human trafficking ring. 

  • On the Case with Paula Zahn

    10: Driven To Kill

    12/03/2025 | 47 mins.

    A new father comes home to find his infant son and wife missing. Four months later their bodies are found in a remote wooded area. Can police solve the unthinkable crime. 

  • On the Case with Paula Zahn

    9: No Body Two Crimes

    11/26/2025 | 47 mins.

     When a popular woman disappears from her home, police work tirelessly to pick up her trail through her last known movements. But the biggest surprise on the case came after they thought they had found her. 

  • On the Case with Paula Zahn

    8: A Hero Betrayed

    11/19/2025 | 47 mins.

    A hero firefighter is found murdered in his home. Can police find the clue that will lead them to his killer. 

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About On the Case with Paula Zahn

ON THE CASE with Paula Zahn is a true crime podcast that explores some of the most fascinating cases within our justice system. Each episode takes the listener on an in-depth exploration of a single case, utilizing first person accounts, from family, witnesses and the key members of law enforcement. The show’s goal is to take the audience on a journey from the moments just before the terrifying crime, all the way through its climactic conclusion in the courtroom. The stories are woven together by Paula’s in-depth interviews, that take listeners through all the steps that led to solving a complex murder, including all its emotional twists and turns. All of the work is designed to give the victim, their family and those closest to the case a voice: an opportunity to share their experience, in hopes of helping others. The podcast also shines a light on the relentless spirit police bring to their work, sifting through the layers of deception in order to find the truth for those desperately seeking answers.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to On the Case with Paula Zahn, 48 Hours and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

On the Case with Paula Zahn: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/6/2026 - 7:04:04 PM