About On the Case with Paula Zahn

ON THE CASE with Paula Zahn is a true crime podcast that explores some of the most fascinating cases within our justice system. Each episode takes the listener on an in-depth exploration of a single case, utilizing first person accounts, from family, witnesses and the key members of law enforcement. The show’s goal is to take the audience on a journey from the moments just before the terrifying crime, all the way through its climactic conclusion in the courtroom. The stories are woven together by Paula’s in-depth interviews, that take listeners through all the steps that led to solving a complex murder, including all its emotional twists and turns. All of the work is designed to give the victim, their family and those closest to the case a voice: an opportunity to share their experience, in hopes of helping others. The podcast also shines a light on the relentless spirit police bring to their work, sifting through the layers of deception in order to find the truth for those desperately seeking answers.