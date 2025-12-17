12: A Thin Disguise
12/17/2025 | 48 mins.
A mysterious stranger ambushes a family as they pull into their driveway. Could the memories of a five year old girl be the key to solving the crime?
11: Good Morning Goodnight and Goodbye
12/10/2025 | 47 mins.
A teenage girl disappears on her way to visit friends. As police retrace her last known movements they uncover a terrifying possibility: the 16-year-old may have been kidnapped by an international human trafficking ring.
10: Driven To Kill
12/03/2025 | 47 mins.
A new father comes home to find his infant son and wife missing. Four months later their bodies are found in a remote wooded area. Can police solve the unthinkable crime.
9: No Body Two Crimes
11/26/2025 | 47 mins.
When a popular woman disappears from her home, police work tirelessly to pick up her trail through her last known movements. But the biggest surprise on the case came after they thought they had found her.
8: A Hero Betrayed
11/19/2025 | 47 mins.
A hero firefighter is found murdered in his home. Can police find the clue that will lead them to his killer.
On the Case with Paula Zahn