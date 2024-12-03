Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeMurder in Apartment 12
Murder in Apartment 12

Podcast Murder in Apartment 12
NBC News
Nona Dirksmeyer is a young beauty queen. Smart and talented, her future is bright. But just days before her 20th birthday, Nona is murdered in her apartment. Po...
True Crime

  • Dateline presents: Deadly Mirage
    Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series, Deadly Mirage. The story takes place in the Silver Lakes, a lush manmade oasis in California’s Mojave Desert, where Rob and Sabrina Limon seem to have the perfect life: two young children, a beautiful home, and a tight-knit group of friends. But when Rob is found murdered, investigators uncover deep secrets about sex, friendship and religion that shatter carefully crafted illusions... If you like what you hear, just search Deadly Mirage to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free.
  • 6 - Another Night in December
    Nearly 13 years to the day after Nona’s murder, a woman has a chilling encounter with a predator in the night.
  • 5 - Receipts
    A new suspect says he has an alibi, but can he prove it?
  • 4 - Ozark
    A jury holds the fate of Nona’s boyfriend in its hands.
  • 3 - The Talk of the Town
    When police name a suspect, the court of public opinion all but convicts him.
About Murder in Apartment 12

Nona Dirksmeyer is a young beauty queen. Smart and talented, her future is bright. But just days before her 20th birthday, Nona is murdered in her apartment. Police quickly decide their primary suspect is the young man who found her – her boyfriend, Kevin. After all, his bloody palm print is at the crime scene. Case closed? Not by a long shot. In Dateline’s latest original podcast series, Keith Morrison tells the story of three trials, two suspects, and one small town where things are not always what they seem. Listen to all episodes of Murder in Apartment 12 now completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium to listen ad-free: DatelinePremium.com
