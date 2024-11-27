What’s it mean to be underinsured?

Whether your mortgage demands it or you’re just proactive, having insurance is a good thing — but what if it’s not enough? In this episode of OIC Answers we ask, what does it mean if I’m underinsured? Recurring guest David Forte joins the hosts to dive into the claims data from last year’s Gray and Oregon Road fires, discuss wildfire mitigation efforts, and review how to make sure your home has enough coverage in the event of a worst case scenario. Check out the OIC’s Wildfire Symposium: https://www.insurance.wa.gov/wildfire-symposium