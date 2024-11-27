Whether your mortgage demands it or you’re just proactive, having insurance is a good thing — but what if it’s not enough? In this episode of OIC Answers we ask, what does it mean if I’m underinsured?
Recurring guest David Forte joins the hosts to dive into the claims data from last year’s Gray and Oregon Road fires, discuss wildfire mitigation efforts, and review how to make sure your home has enough coverage in the event of a worst case scenario.
Check out the OIC’s Wildfire Symposium: https://www.insurance.wa.gov/wildfire-symposium
--------
32:13
How does flood insurance work?
Flood Awareness Week just wrapped up, but you should never stop being prepared for a flood. Most of the flood insurance in Washington comes through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Plan and more than 90% of Washington’s communities participate in the NFIP, meaning homes in those areas are eligible for coverage.
On this episode, Scott Van Hoff, a Federal Flood Risk Management Standard Specialist with FEMA, discusses how the program works, why it exists, and FEMA’s role in helping people after a natural disaster.
--------
24:03
What to expect when you’re open(ly) enrolling in Medicare
Medicare open enrollment starts on October 15 and runs through December 7. What’s new with Medicare this year? What should you do to get ready? What questions do you need to ask and who can you call if you don’t have all the answers? Tim Smolen from the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors Program returns to the podcast for an open enrollment preview.
About SHIBA: Washington’s Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteers provide free, unbiased and confidential help with Medicare. Call 1-800-562-6900 or visit www.insurance.wa.gov/how-we-can-help-you-medicare.
--------
18:47
The pros and cons of getting a life (insurance policy)
The basic concept of a life insurance policy is simple, but the details can be complicated. On this episode of OIC Answers, insurance analyst Sharon Daniel joins the hosts to explain the different types of life insurance and answer hypothetical questions about dangerous hobbies, beneficiaries, and the combination of failed marriages and suspicious deaths.
--------
21:54
What’s going on with home insurance?
Opening the mailbox and finding a letter from your home insurance company can be a scary moment. There might be higher premiums waiting in that envelope or, even worse, the insurance version of a “Dear John” letter — a non-renewal notice. On this episode of OIC Answers, policy analyst David Forte discusses why rates have gone up recently, how rating factors like location and construction type impact premiums, the availability of home insurance in Washington, what impact wildfires are having on the market, and whether or not your insurance company can use drones to check out your roof.
Insurance is confusing, but we’re here to help. This podcast from the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) answers all kinds of questions about insurance in the Evergreen State, from Medicare to homeowners insurance claims to car insurance premiums. Hosts Aaron and Matt interview OIC staffers with expertise in different types of insurance to help make a complicated subject a little more easy to understand.