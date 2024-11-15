Powered by RND
Manhattan Institute
City Journal's 10 Blocks, a weekly podcast hosted by editor Brian C. Anderson, features discussions on urban policy and culture with City Journal editors, contr...
  • Voting on the Border
    Steven Malanga joins John Hirschauer to discuss his feature article, “No, You’re Not Imagining a Migrant Crime Spree,” and the significance of illegal immigration in the 2024 presidential election. 
    --------  
    20:10
  • Trump’s Big Win
    Fred Bauer joins Brian Anderson to discuss the lessons of the 2024 presidential election.  2024-presidential-election
    --------  
    20:39
  • Alberta’s Addiction Solutions
    Marshall Smith joins Charles Fain Lehman to discuss Alberta, Canada’s innovative, recovery-focused approach to the drug addiction crisis.  
    --------  
    25:28
  • Analyzing China Exposure Risk
    Jordan McGillis is joined by Isaac Stone Fish to discuss the ways in which exposure to China poses risks to US companies.
    --------  
    22:50
  • A Supreme Court Preview
    Manhattan Institute scholars Ilya Shapiro and Jim Copland, along with Professor Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz, discuss prospects for the 2024–25 Supreme Court term, in a panel moderated by Judge Stephen Vaden of the Court of International Trade. 
    --------  
    52:54

About City Journal's 10 Blocks

