Steven Malanga joins John Hirschauer to discuss his feature article, “No, You’re Not Imagining a Migrant Crime Spree,” and the significance of illegal immigration in the 2024 presidential election.
20:10
Trump’s Big Win
Fred Bauer joins Brian Anderson to discuss the lessons of the 2024 presidential election. 2024-presidential-election
20:39
Alberta’s Addiction Solutions
Marshall Smith joins Charles Fain Lehman to discuss Alberta, Canada’s innovative, recovery-focused approach to the drug addiction crisis.
25:28
Analyzing China Exposure Risk
Jordan McGillis is joined by Isaac Stone Fish to discuss the ways in which exposure to China poses risks to US companies.
22:50
A Supreme Court Preview
Manhattan Institute scholars Ilya Shapiro and Jim Copland, along with Professor Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz, discuss prospects for the 2024–25 Supreme Court term, in a panel moderated by Judge Stephen Vaden of the Court of International Trade.
City Journal's 10 Blocks, a weekly podcast hosted by editor Brian C. Anderson, features discussions on urban policy and culture with City Journal editors, contributors, and special guests. Forthcoming episodes will be devoted to topics such as: predictive policing, the Bronx renaissance, reform of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, homelessness in Portland, Oregon, and more. City Journal is a quarterly print and regular online magazine published by the Manhattan Institute.