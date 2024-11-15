Manhattan Institute scholars Ilya Shapiro and Jim Copland, along with Professor Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz, discuss prospects for the 2024–25 Supreme Court term, in a panel moderated by Judge Stephen Vaden of the Court of International Trade.

Jordan McGillis is joined by Isaac Stone Fish to discuss the ways in which exposure to China poses risks to US companies.

Steven Malanga joins John Hirschauer to discuss his feature article, “No, You’re Not Imagining a Migrant Crime Spree,” and the significance of illegal immigration in the 2024 presidential election.

