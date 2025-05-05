Powered by RND
  • May 4, 8p: Larry Summers on Trump's Economy
    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers gives his take on how the economy has fared since Trump took office, a Harvard professor on why she's suing the administration and comedian Chuck Nice talks about the Met Gala, focused this year on Black men's fashion.
    --------  
    40:43
  • May 4 7p: "I don't know" if I'll uphold the Constitution
    President Trump tells MTP's Kristen Welker that he doesn't know if he'll uphold the Constitution when it comes to immigration, the U.N. says the situation in Gaza has devolved into a "worst case scenario" and Trump tries to make the ancient papal conclave all about himself.
    --------  
    41:45
  • May 4 6p: Shrugging off the Constitution
    The ACLU's Lee Gelernt responds to Trump's shocking response when asked if he would uphold the Constitution. Plus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal joins to discuss the growing progressive resistance to Trump. 
    --------  
    41:15
  • The Trump Economy
    President Trump tells Meet the Press that the U.S. would be “okay” in the long term if there is a recession, James Carville and David Hogg’s feud finally erupts in public, and a new report says Tesla has started searching for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk.
    --------  
    40:50
  • “Detained for My Beliefs”
    Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi is released after being detained during his naturalization interview, the U.S. may be readying new sanctions against Russia, and President Trump may get a U.S. Army parade… on his birthday.
    --------  
    40:43

About The Weekend Primetime

Ayman Mohyeldin, Catherine Rampell, Antonia Hylton and Elise Jordan set the agenda for Saturday, Sunday, and the week ahead; fresh analysis of the week's biggest events.
