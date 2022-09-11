Welcome to The Indigenous Approach, a podcast where we examine the role of the Nation's Premier Partnership Force across the competition continuum - from cooper... More
Available Episodes
5 of 63
Black History Month
In this episode, Staff Sgt. Amanda Baker discusses Black History Month with Col. Tavi Brunson and Lt. Col Burton Furlow, the brigade commander and special troop battalion commander of 528th Sustainment Brigade Special Operations Airborne. Listen as these two leaders explore what Black History Month means to them and several key insights on leadership serving in Special Operations.
2/21/2023
23:00
Irregular Warfare with Sean McFate
In this episode of the Indigenous Approach, we are joined by Dr. Sean McFate, author of the 2019 book The New Rules of War. Sean is currently a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and a professor at National Defense University, Georgetown University, and Syracuse University. We discuss with Sean the role of SOF in Irregular Warfare and Strategic Competition.
1/23/2023
32:15
Transitioning
Master Sgt. Chris Copper, Master Sgt. Jim Rooney, and Sergeant First Class (Retired) Bill O'Brian discuss transition from military service to civilian life. Navigation from military service to civilian life can be a struggle for some, and this discussion will hopefully enlighten those who need guidance and direction moving forward. Your transitioning phase will be determined by what you want out of it.
12/19/2022
1:01:38
Human Performance and Wellness: Impact of Sleep on the Human Body
In this episode, Staff Sgt. Thomas sits with Major Christopher Pierce, Performance and Wellness Sleep Program Manager and Mr. Ryan Carroll, HPW Coordinator, to discuss how the lack of adequate sleep can affect mental health, physical fitness, and critical thinking. They also discuss programs and technologies utilized within 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) to monitor and optimize sleep habits.Major Pierce is also author of "Self-Health Andragogy: Self-Directed Learning Approach to Mental and Physical Self-Care." His book can be found on Google books or Amazon.If you have suggestions for topics or guests please let us know through the survey link below.1SFC(A) - Indigenous Approach Podcast Survey (surveymonkey.com)
11/25/2022
56:18
The Science of Fighting
SSG Thomas sits down with SFC H.E., SPC Lat, and SFC T for a conversation on the art of fighting and how to maintain your peak performance. SFC H.E. is the senior combatives instructor for the 95th Civil Affairs advanced skills detachment. SPC Lat is an amateur boxer and public affairs Soldier for 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne). SFC T is a MMA champion and communications sergeant for 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne).
Welcome to The Indigenous Approach, a podcast where we examine the role of the Nation's Premier Partnership Force across the competition continuum - from cooperation to conflict, and everything in between.