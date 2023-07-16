It’s time to embark on a journey through history with "Oh What A Time…" a brand new comedy history podcast hosted by renowned comedians Elis James and Tom Crain...
Welcome to the inaugural episode of Oh What A Time… A history podcast presented by comedians Elis James and Tom Craine along with podcaster Chris Scull.
And welcome to our first subject: Fashion. This week we’ll be discussing how to look your best in Ancient Rome, how curly your shoes should be in medieval Britain and we’ll finally clear up why hardly anyone wears a Fez anymore.
Our first series will contain 12 episodes that we’ll be releasing weekly; coming soon, you can look forward to topics such as humour, marriage, sport, a life at sea, parenting, partying, pets, and lots more.
If you’d like to get in touch with the show you can email us at: [email protected]
We’re also on Twitter and Instagram @ohwhatatimepod
And thank you to Dr Daryl Leeworthy for his help with this week’s research.
And thank you for the artwork by Dan Evans (idrawforfood.co.uk).
And thank you for listening!
Welcome to Oh What A Time... - Launching on Monday 17th July!
Hello and welcome to "Oh What A Time…" a brand new comedy history podcast hosted by renowned comedians Elis James and Tom Craine along with award winning podcaster Chris Scull.
The podcast launches on Monday 17th July! And if you want to get in touch with the show before then, you can email us at: [email protected]
It’s time to embark on a journey through history with "Oh What A Time…" a brand new comedy history podcast hosted by renowned comedians Elis James and Tom Craine along with award winning podcaster Chris Scull.
Tackling a brand new subject each week, (from ‘childhood’ to ‘a life at sea’, ‘marriage’ to ‘holidays’) your hosts will dive into the very weirdest and worst that history has to offer, in an effort to answer the question… "Was the past as awful as it sounds?"
You can get in touch with the show by emailing: [email protected]