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78 episodes
- || My Future Self || Something in the Closet || The Footprints || || VBS Haunting || Baby Magazine || Is Daniel Home? ||
Join us for Creeping in the Comments!
https://www.patreon.com/c/odditiesonelmstreet
Submit your scary story to be featured on a future podcast episode; email it to us at:
listenertales@gmail.com
Music licensed through Soundstripe.
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- || The Face || Camping Horror || Rachel ||
|| Here Kitty Kitty || The Skylight || Crazy Stalker ||
Join us for Creeping in the Comments!
https://www.patreon.com/c/odditiesonelmstreet
Submit your scary story to be featured on a future podcast episode; email it to us at:
listenertales@gmail.com
Music licensed through Soundstripe.
Code: KMNL2LUNQMOTHKZM, 2NY9SYCTT1FFEWDW, R2X4HHAP5GOIIWRE, WMNIOPQTFZRKCRCE, XRIAW4XL2OMNC20E, 2CMF0ZD8FROWENFP, 8NDSJ2NQLXBUWFPF
- || The Ouija Board With a Spirit of its Own || The Man in the Window || The Voicemail || Forgotten Friend || Mother? || Cling Film ||
Join us for Creeping in the Comments!
https://www.patreon.com/c/odditiesonelmstreet
Submit your scary story to be featured on a future podcast episode; email it to us at:
listenertales@gmail.com
Music licensed through Soundstripe.
Code: J0ZPZ0B0L7R4NYV2, L8B2BRB2J8JVECLG, IWHSWQM0YAMSG9JT, J9HGLT4W2GFGW8IL, TCBUAVRT5CPSZ6LQ, EDACOIYFFJBSUA0E
- || The Ouija Board That Wouldn't Burn || Bloody Mary ||
|| Jumper Cables || Shush ||
|| The Obituary || The Peeper ||
Join us for Creeping in the Comments!
https://www.patreon.com/c/odditiesonelmstreet
Submit your scary story to be featured on a future podcast episode; email it to us at:
listenertales@gmail.com
Music licensed through Soundstripe.
Code: G2UH16XXXP6D3OAB, 9IN2VWVORWN0CLS9, HIHJCD0TA6YBA5PZ, LE80WXL2SMRFULZ3, U8XBAHSO0IQH9IVX, LIS8IL6YRNUQONQ0
- || The Bookbag || Glitch in the Matrix || The Being ||
|| A Premonition || Imaginary Friend || || A Living Doll ||
Join us for Creeping in the Comments!
https://www.patreon.com/c/odditiesonelmstreet
Submit your scary story to be featured on a future podcast episode; email it to us at:
listenertales@gmail.com
Music licensed through Soundstripe.
Code: 3BD4HVRORINZCGGP, P0YUDEJNI2SFYBZV, W3AVABFEP9RHV7WO, BYJMCMC69Y9CWOP5, ORUPLH2T202U0KZ8
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About Oddities on Elm Street
Well hello oddballs! It’s your host Bobbie and your co-host Lexi, and this is Oddities on Elm Street; a podcast that covers all things spooky: from real life hauntings to true crime cases and everything in between. We discuss the mind-blowing, unexplainable, and the downright scary to satisfy our morbid curiosity. If this sounds like you, well...you’ve found the right place. Thank you so much for tuning in and remember to always keep it spooky!Podcast website
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