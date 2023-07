Episode 34: What is Happening at Skin Walker Ranch?

Imagine you've just purchased a big piece of land and are excited to move your young family into your new home. But then, strange things start to happen; things that can't be logically explained. You start to think you're crazy... until you realize that you're not the only one who has witnessed strange phenomena here. In fact, there's an entire legend from the Indigenous people explaining why this area is in fact doomed. The Skin Walker Ranch is one of the biggest hotspots for paranormal phenomena and today we'll talk about some of the bizarre things that have happened there.If you've been enjoying our podcast, please consider leaving a rating on whichever platform you're listening from :)If you'd like to help support the podcast through donation or subscription, visit our Patreon at:patreon.com/odditiesonelmstreetTo send in your stories for a chance to have them read on the podcast, send them to: [email protected] watch this episode on YouTube:https://youtu.be/AAC2QqZpmKwFollow on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/bobbiecurtislee/Main TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobbiecurtisleePersonal TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobbiecurtislee2.0House TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@odditiesonelmstreet?