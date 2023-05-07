About Oddities on Elm Street

Well hello oddballs! It’s your host Bobbie and your co-host Lexi, and this is Oddities on Elm Street; a podcast that covers all things spooky: from real life hauntings to true crime cases and everything in between. We discuss the mind-blowing, unexplainable, and the downright scary to satisfy our morbid curiosity. If this sounds like you, well...you’ve found the right place. Thank you so much for tuning in and remember to always keep it spooky!