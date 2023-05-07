Well hello oddballs! It’s your host Bobbie and your co-host Lexi, and this is Oddities on Elm Street; a podcast that covers all things spooky: from real life ha...
Episode 36: Listener Tales (Part 2)
Well, hello oddballs! Welcome to the second installment of our listener tales series. On today's episode, we share some true haunts, one listener's account of an almost kidnapping, an intruder caught on camera, and more! Enjoy :)
7/26/2023
1:03:25
Episode 35: Unsolved Mysteries (Part 7) Disappeared on a Cruise Ship | The Case of Amy Lynn Bradley
Amy Lynn Bradley was a 23 year old college graduate with a new and exciting life ahead of her. To celebrate her accomplishments, she joins her family on a cruise in the Caribbean. On the second night, after a night of dancing and drinking, she vanishes with absolutely no trace. Leading up to the event, there are so many clues that things weren't right and that Amy was possibly targeted; and years later, sightings of her are still pouring in. Is Amy Lynn Bradley still out there?
7/19/2023
47:34
Episode 34: What is Happening at Skin Walker Ranch?
Imagine you've just purchased a big piece of land and are excited to move your young family into your new home. But then, strange things start to happen; things that can't be logically explained. You start to think you're crazy... until you realize that you're not the only one who has witnessed strange phenomena here. In fact, there's an entire legend from the Indigenous people explaining why this area is in fact doomed. The Skin Walker Ranch is one of the biggest hotspots for paranormal phenomena and today we'll talk about some of the bizarre things that have happened there.
7/12/2023
30:55
Episode 33: The Reddit Chronicles | True SCARY Stories
Sister skinned, decapitated, dismembered + more in front of children, a police officer's disturbing suicide discovery, a camping trip gone wrong, and more. In today's episode, we tell the terrifying stories of different Reddit users around the world.
7/5/2023
45:14
Episode 32: The Craigslist Killer | The Horrific Case of Brooke Slocum & Charles Oppenneer
In the early morning hours of July 13, 2014, police find the abandoned car of Charles Oppenneer in Gezon Park, located in Wyoming, Michigan. When police return 3 days later, the car is still there. They decide to look into it and quickly come to the realization that Charles is missing, along with his pregnant girlfriend Brooke Slocum. After finding messages between Brooke and a user on Craigslist named 'Mike's Hard' talking about meeting up, police know that they need to figure out who this mysterious Craigslist user is and what they've done with Charlie and Brooke.
