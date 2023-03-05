NYC NOW is a feed of the most up-to-date local news from across New York City and the region. With three updates a day, every weekday, you'll get breaking news,... More
Available Episodes
May 4, 2023: Midday News
The NYC medical examiner's office confirms a subway rider's chokehold caused Jordan Neely's death. New Jersey comptroller finds most police departments are not meeting misconduct reporting guidelines. Also, deed theft is increasingly targeting Black and Latino homeowners in New York City, particularly in Brooklyn; WNYC's David Brand shares one man's fight to reclaim his family home.
And finally, WNYC's Community Partnerships Desk collaborates with the nonprofit Street Lab to spotlight stories from diverse NYC neighborhoods, such as a recent visit to P.S. 32 in Belmont, Bronx, where a street closure provided a safe play space for kids.
5/4/2023
10:05
May 4, 2023: Morning Headlines
Get up and get informed! Here's all the local news you need to start your day: New York City issues vacate orders for more garages after collapse, outdoor dining plan nears completion with location-based fees and Celebrate Brooklyn festival begins June 7th for a summer filled with arts and entertainment.
5/4/2023
3:05
May 3, 2023: Evening Roundup
Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah is pushing back after he was denied entry to Eid celebrations at the White House, which he says is part of a larger, discriminatory pattern. Celebrate Brooklyn has announced its lineup for the summer. Plus, voting is currently underway in New York City for parents to serve on Community Education Councils or CECs. The group contributes to important decisions about city schools and represents the interests of any given school district to its local superintendent. This year’s election runs through May 9th.
5/3/2023
7:45
May 3, 2023: Midday News
New York's late $229 billion budget boosts minimum wage, MTA funding, bans fossil fuel hookups, and supports education. The Museum of Natural History's Gilder Center for Science, Innovation, and Education opens tomorrow.
Lastly, more migrant-filled buses arrive in NYC from Texas. Mayor Adams condemns Governor Abbott for resuming this practice, WNYC's Aria Sundrum reports from the Port Authority, where the buses are arriving throughout the day, on the situation.
5/3/2023
4:52
May 3, 2023: Morning Headlines
Get up and get informed! Here's all the local news you need to start your day: The 229 billion state budget is finalized. The Writers Guild strike forces New York late night shows into reruns for the first time in 15 years. Proposed 2-7% increases by the New York City Rent Guidelines Board leads to on-site demonstrations.
