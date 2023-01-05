The Heiress Kidnapping Of Alice Parsons That Was (Or Maybe Wasn't)

This week, Sara and Danny examine the unsolved case of Long Island's very own missing heiress, Alice Parsons. They discuss her unhappy marriage to an oil heir-turned squab farmer (turned squab paste manufacturer), and how his affair with a mysterious Russian housekeeper may very well have lead to Alice's disappearance and probable death. Fake ransom notes, messy evidence, and fights over fortunes abound! To wrap up the show, they play a round of "Edible Dish or Death Wish?", where they try to suss out unusual foods from fatal concoctions. RESOURCES: https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/ny-alice-parsons-kidnapping-book-20200905-gvj53zysbrdxdne4kiz72vwcai-story.html https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/175717087/alice-parsons