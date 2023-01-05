Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Not Another True Crime Podcast

Podcast Not Another True Crime Podcast
Betches Media
Betches Media presents a podcast for people who love all types of sketchy things—from cults to conspiracy theories to, of course, crime—with a healthy dose of i... More
True CrimeComedySociety & Culture
  • Brittany Dawn: Fitfluencer Turned Scammer
    This week, Sara and Danny delve into the world of fitness and Christianity influencers, with scammer and self-proclaimed "eating disorder solider" Brittany Dawn. They break down how her shady business swindled vulnerable customers and landed her in legal trouble with the state of Texas. To wrap up the show, Sara and Danny play a round of Guess The Apology, where they figure out which quotes belong to which shamed YouTuber apology videos. And an update to the story: Brittany's trial was scheduled for mid-May, but since the time of recording, she has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount. There will be an additional hearing to finalize the settlement, at an as of yet undisclosed date. RESOURCES: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/kelseyweekman/brittany-dawn-davis-influencer-lawsuit-fitness https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/ag-ken-paxton-files-lawsuit-against-dfw-influencer-brittany-dawn/2882241/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diWTplfRYE4 https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Wellness/video/fitness-influencer-apologizes-flood-customers-call-programs-scam-61042772 https://www.dallasnews.com/news/courts/2023/05/03/texas-fitness-influencer-brittany-dawn-reaches-settlement-with-state/ Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    53:33
  • HEADLINE ROUND-UP: Elizabeth Holmes, Lori Vallow, Nicholas Alahverdian, & Julia Wendell
    Sara and Danny are back with a round-up of some current and ongoing stories from the past week's headlines. First up is the ever-present Elizabeth Holmes, who is once again doing whatever it takes to avoid serving her sentence. Next, there are some harrowing updates from the Lori Vallow trial. Then, a viral video reveals that a wanted serial sex offender who faked his own death in the US, has been found in Scotland using a fake name, accent, and potentially several medical ailments. And finally, a woman claiming the identity of missing child Madeline McCann, was exposed (with the help of a psychic PI) as a Polish woman named Julia Wendell. RESOURCES: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elizabeth-holmes-delays-going-prison-165222939.html https://www.thedailybeast.com/lori-vallow-trial-pathologist-reveals-how-son-jj-vallow-died https://www.cbsnews.com/news/american-fugitive-nicholas-alahverdian-claims-irish-orphan/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11986433/Polish-Madeleine-McCann-faker-Julia-Wendell-reported-police-explicit-images-children.html https://nypost.com/2023/04/18/cell-phone-seized-related-to-woman-claiming-to-be-madeleine-mccann-police/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    30:47
  • Murder of a Millionaire: The Death of Serge Rubinstein
    This week, Sara and Danny kick off the show with some updates on Billy McFarland and Elizabeth Holmes. Then, they dive into the unsolved murder of Serge Rubenstein - draft dodging, café society denizen who made his millions through currency manipulation and stock fraud, and was so unlikable that even the Rabbi read him for filth at his own funeral. RESOURCES: https://eastsidefeed.com/odds-and-ends/death-of-a-scoundrel-and-the-unsolved-murder-of-serge-rubenstein/ https://www.nydailynews.com/true-crime-justice-story/ny-true-crime-justice-story-serge-rubinstein-20200726-wxzwqblxzzactn62jhwtshe7xa-story.html New York Times divorce announcements, 1949 Rubinstein Case Yielding No Clue - NYT “Fingerprints Studied — Was Rubinstein Murder Mob Killing?” The Florence Times Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    40:16
  • Hello, It’s Her: Adele Spitzeder (The First Reported Ponzi scheme)
    This week, Sara and Danny catch up on the Trump indictment and Jen Shah's prison book list, before discussing the actual OG Ponzi schemer, Adele Spitzeder. An actress, womanizer, dog mom, philanthropist, nepo baby... literally what can't this b*tch do (other than successfully run a bank without ending up in prison)? To wrap up the show, they dream cast their own made-for-tv movie about Adele: We Could Have Had It All. RESOURCES: https://www.aier.org/article/adele-spitzeder-the-queen-of-confidence-tricksters/ Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    1:05:22
  • The Heiress Kidnapping Of Alice Parsons That Was (Or Maybe Wasn't)
    This week, Sara and Danny examine the unsolved case of Long Island's very own missing heiress, Alice Parsons. They discuss her unhappy marriage to an oil heir-turned squab farmer (turned squab paste manufacturer), and how his affair with a mysterious Russian housekeeper may very well have lead to Alice's disappearance and probable death. Fake ransom notes, messy evidence, and fights over fortunes abound! To wrap up the show, they play a round of "Edible Dish or Death Wish?", where they try to suss out unusual foods from fatal concoctions. RESOURCES: https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/ny-alice-parsons-kidnapping-book-20200905-gvj53zysbrdxdne4kiz72vwcai-story.html https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/175717087/alice-parsons Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    52:50

More True Crime podcasts

About Not Another True Crime Podcast

Betches Media presents a podcast for people who love all types of sketchy things—from cults to conspiracy theories to, of course, crime—with a healthy dose of irreverent humor. Your co-hosts, Sara Levine, and Danny Murphy give the lowdown on one morbidly fascinating topic per episode. They’ll present the facts of each case, punctuated with jokes and side tangents, along with their own personal theories.
