Comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett are reinventing late night with whimsical satire, only a hair away from the absurdities of modern life. Tune in for ... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Ep 3 | Submarines, MMA, and ... James Cameron?! | Guest: Brendan Schaub
The Titan submarine wreck has tragically been located. Plus, the rankings of the world's penis sizes are out, and the results will shock you. And ... James Cameron?Limited-time promo code: Normal20 to get 20% off a BlazeTV sub
6/23/2023
51:51
Ep 2 | Dr. Peter Hotez, Missing Submarine, and ANOTHER CNN Pedo? | Guest: Kurt Metzger
Dr. Peter Hotez refuses to debate RFK Jr. on Joe Rogan's podcast — even for $100K. Plus, the missing Titanic submarine only has about 35 hours of oxygen left. And how many pedos are at CNN? Featuring special guest Kurt Metzger.
6/22/2023
49:12
Ep 1 | Mandated Man Dating
Joe Biden allegedly tried to grab a woman, and this time, it wasn't even a relative. Plus, a Toronto restaurant is exclusively featuring HIV-positive chefs, because ... reasons. And why is a KFC hotdog a thing? Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett cover all that and more, plus a musical performance by Flawdzilla.
