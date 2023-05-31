Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Normal World in the App
Listen to Normal World in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Normal World

Normal World

Podcast Normal World
Podcast Normal World

Normal World

Blaze Podcast Network
add
Comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett are reinventing late night with whimsical satire, only a hair away from the absurdities of modern life. Tune in for ... More
Society & CultureComedyStand-Up
Comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett are reinventing late night with whimsical satire, only a hair away from the absurdities of modern life. Tune in for ... More

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Ep 3 | Submarines, MMA, and ... James Cameron?! | Guest: Brendan Schaub
    The Titan submarine wreck has tragically been located. Plus, the rankings of the world's penis sizes are out, and the results will shock you. And ... James Cameron?Limited-time promo code: Normal20 to get 20% off a BlazeTV sub Follow the boys @TheDtlandau ► https://davelandau.com/ @QTRBlackGarrett ► https://linktr.ee/14BlackGarrett
    6/23/2023
    51:51
  • Ep 2 | Dr. Peter Hotez, Missing Submarine, and ANOTHER CNN Pedo? | Guest: Kurt Metzger
    Dr. Peter Hotez refuses to debate RFK Jr. on Joe Rogan's podcast — even for $100K. Plus, the missing Titanic submarine only has about 35 hours of oxygen left. And how many pedos are at CNN? Featuring special guest Kurt Metzger.
    6/22/2023
    49:12
  • Ep 1 | Mandated Man Dating
    Joe Biden allegedly tried to grab a woman, and this time, it wasn't even a relative. Plus, a Toronto restaurant is exclusively featuring HIV-positive chefs, because ... reasons. And why is a KFC hotdog a thing? Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett cover all that and more, plus a musical performance by Flawdzilla.
    6/21/2023
    46:50
  • Welcome to Normal World
    Welcome to Normal World.
    5/31/2023
    0:20

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Normal World

Comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett are reinventing late night with whimsical satire, only a hair away from the absurdities of modern life. Tune in for topical sketches, comedic discussions on political and social news, independent musical guests, and... important conversations.
Podcast website

Listen to Normal World, European Liberal Forum and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Normal World

Normal World

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Normal World: Podcasts in Family