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Stu and Dave Do America

Blaze Podcast Network
ComedyNews
Stu and Dave Do America
Latest episode

398 episodes

  • Stu and Dave Do America

    Ep 68 | Maybe Admitting to Crimes Isn’t the Best Strategy?

    08/20/2026 | 47 mins.
    Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau take a look inside the courtroom as Duane “Keffe D” Davis faces murder charges for his alleged role in the murder of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur. Then, New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer’s future is in question as socialists are looking to push out old-school Democrats. Finally, Disney adults are taking things too far!

    TODAY’S SPONSORS

    Ghostbed

    GhostBed gives you 101 nights to try it at home. Get an extra 10% off by going to GhostBed.com/STUANDDAVE and use promo code “STUANDDAVE”BlazeTV+ Visit https://get.blazetv.com/stuanddavedoamerica/ to get $20 off a BlazeTV+ subscription!

    Chapters:

    00:00 - Reaction

    25:42 - Schumer’s Future

    36:28 - Disney Adults

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Stu and Dave Do America

    Ep 67 | Penn State Frat Bros Charged in MASSIVE Cocaine Ring Bust

    08/19/2026 | 47 mins.
    Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau react to the news of a massive cocaine ring bust at Penn State University run by fraternity members and one concerned father. Then, reports are circulating that Abdul El-Sayed’s mother once worked for an organization that was labeled as a “global terrorist” group. Wonderful. Eric Swalwell confirms his "physical relationship" with Chinese spy “Fang Fang.” Finally, the Democratic Socialists of America are not fans of the Constitution and want a revolution.

    TODAY’S SPONSORS

    REAL ESTATE AGENTS I TRUSTFor more information, please visithttp://www.realestateagentsitrust.com

    Lean

    Visit TakeLean.com and enter code “STUANDDAVE” for 20% off and FREE rush shipping

    BlazeTV+

    Visit https://get.blazetv.com/stuanddavedoamerica/ to get $20 off a BlazeTV+ subscription!

    Chapters:

    00:00 - Reaction Video

    3:00 - Drug Lords of Penn State

    23:20 - Abdul El-Sayed’s Mom

    33:26 - Swalwell Confirms Fang Fang Relationship

    43:14 - Dave’s Update!

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Stu and Dave Do America

    Ep 66 | Nancy Mace’s New Tattoos Kick Off an Absolute Media FRENZY

    08/18/2026 | 47 mins.
    Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau react to South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace’s brand spankin’ new tattoos and analyze the ink culture in current U.S. politics. Then, Lilly Wachowski, director of "The Matrix," wants Hollywood to fund a movie with an all-trans cast, and Hollywood's response is surprising. Finally, a news anchor in Detroit is suing her former news station for wrongful termination. Stu and Dave react to her "hot mic" incident and ask if she can still win.

    TODAY’S SPONSORS

    Fast Growing Trees

    Visit trees.com and get 20% off your order with our code 'StuAndDave'

    Home Title Lock

    Go to https://hometitlelock.com/stuanddave and use promo code STUANDDAVE to get a FREE title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty

    BlazeTV+ Visit https://get.blazetv.com/stuanddavedoamerica/ to get $20 off a BlazeTV+ subscription!

    Chapters:

    00:00 - Reaction Video

    5:40 - Predicting Dave’s Tour Dates

    6:50 - Nancy Mace Gets Tatted

    28:14 - All Trans Movie Cast

    35:05 - Hot Mic Strikes Again

    42:00 - Your Comments

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Stu and Dave Do America

    Ep 65 | We’re NEVER Eating at Popeyes Again!

    08/17/2026 | 47 mins.
    Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau highlight a few recent disturbing stories regarding Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the quality of food the chain is delivering to the public. Then, the WNBA continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons thanks to Sophie Cunningham. Finally, Stu and Dave react to the sad news of the deaths of actress Hayden Panettiere and former Cambridge professor Jason Arday.

    TODAY’S SPONSORS

    REAL ESTATE AGENTS I TRUSTFor more information, please visithttp://www.realestateagentsitrust.com

    BlazeTV+ Visit https://get.blazetv.com/stuanddavedoamerica/ to get $20 off a BlazeTV+ subscription!

    Chapters:

    00:00: - Reaction Video

    2:51 - Dave is on Tour!

    04:51 - Popeyes Chicken

    19:25 - WNBA/Sophie Cunningham

    37:47 - ​​Hayden Panettiere

    40:20 - Jason Aryda

    43:25 - Your Comments

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Stu and Dave Do America

    Ep 64 | Is This Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Her Fiancé Called It Quits?

    08/13/2026 | 47 mins.
    Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau react to the news that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her now-former fiancé, Riley Roberts, have called off their engagement and gone their separate ways. Then, a $20 burrito is causing a surprising divide within the GOP. Stu and Dave break down the controversy and why something as simple as a burrito has become the latest political battle. Finally, the guys react to golfer Zach Holland’s bizarre cheating scandal after he was caught faking a hole-in-one.

    TODAY’S SPONSORS

    REAL ESTATE AGENTS I TRUST

    For more information, please visit http://www.realestateagentsitrust.com

    Under Tac

    Go to Undertac.com and add any four pairs of Undertac underwear to your cart. Use code “STUANDDAVE” to get your fourth pair free!

    Chapters:

    00:00 - Reaction Video

    01:58 - Catch Dave on Tour!

    02:53 - AOC is Single!

    19:41 - GOP Divided Over $20 Burritos

    33:42 - Golfer Zach Holland CHEATS!

    42:11 - Must Watch!

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Stu and Dave Do America
Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau team up with a simple goal: figure out what’s actually funny about news and politics—then take it a layer deeper. Stu brings the big policy brain, Dave brings the stand-up edge, and together, they tear through headlines, culture, and political chaos with analysis, mockery, and plenty of absurdity. It’s what happens when serious topics meet two guys who probably shouldn’t have microphones.
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