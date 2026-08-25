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398 episodes
- Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau take a look inside the courtroom as Duane “Keffe D” Davis faces murder charges for his alleged role in the murder of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur. Then, New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer’s future is in question as socialists are looking to push out old-school Democrats. Finally, Disney adults are taking things too far!
TODAY’S SPONSORS
Ghostbed
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Chapters:
00:00 - Reaction
25:42 - Schumer’s Future
36:28 - Disney Adults
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- Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau react to the news of a massive cocaine ring bust at Penn State University run by fraternity members and one concerned father. Then, reports are circulating that Abdul El-Sayed’s mother once worked for an organization that was labeled as a “global terrorist” group. Wonderful. Eric Swalwell confirms his "physical relationship" with Chinese spy “Fang Fang.” Finally, the Democratic Socialists of America are not fans of the Constitution and want a revolution.
TODAY’S SPONSORS
REAL ESTATE AGENTS I TRUSTFor more information, please visithttp://www.realestateagentsitrust.com
Lean
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BlazeTV+
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Chapters:
00:00 - Reaction Video
3:00 - Drug Lords of Penn State
23:20 - Abdul El-Sayed’s Mom
33:26 - Swalwell Confirms Fang Fang Relationship
43:14 - Dave’s Update!
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- Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau react to South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace’s brand spankin’ new tattoos and analyze the ink culture in current U.S. politics. Then, Lilly Wachowski, director of "The Matrix," wants Hollywood to fund a movie with an all-trans cast, and Hollywood's response is surprising. Finally, a news anchor in Detroit is suing her former news station for wrongful termination. Stu and Dave react to her "hot mic" incident and ask if she can still win.
TODAY’S SPONSORS
Fast Growing Trees
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Home Title Lock
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BlazeTV+ Visit https://get.blazetv.com/stuanddavedoamerica/ to get $20 off a BlazeTV+ subscription!
Chapters:
00:00 - Reaction Video
5:40 - Predicting Dave’s Tour Dates
6:50 - Nancy Mace Gets Tatted
28:14 - All Trans Movie Cast
35:05 - Hot Mic Strikes Again
42:00 - Your Comments
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- Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau highlight a few recent disturbing stories regarding Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the quality of food the chain is delivering to the public. Then, the WNBA continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons thanks to Sophie Cunningham. Finally, Stu and Dave react to the sad news of the deaths of actress Hayden Panettiere and former Cambridge professor Jason Arday.
TODAY’S SPONSORS
REAL ESTATE AGENTS I TRUSTFor more information, please visithttp://www.realestateagentsitrust.com
BlazeTV+ Visit https://get.blazetv.com/stuanddavedoamerica/ to get $20 off a BlazeTV+ subscription!
Chapters:
00:00: - Reaction Video
2:51 - Dave is on Tour!
04:51 - Popeyes Chicken
19:25 - WNBA/Sophie Cunningham
37:47 - Hayden Panettiere
40:20 - Jason Aryda
43:25 - Your Comments
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- Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau react to the news that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her now-former fiancé, Riley Roberts, have called off their engagement and gone their separate ways. Then, a $20 burrito is causing a surprising divide within the GOP. Stu and Dave break down the controversy and why something as simple as a burrito has become the latest political battle. Finally, the guys react to golfer Zach Holland’s bizarre cheating scandal after he was caught faking a hole-in-one.
TODAY’S SPONSORS
REAL ESTATE AGENTS I TRUST
For more information, please visit http://www.realestateagentsitrust.com
Under Tac
Go to Undertac.com and add any four pairs of Undertac underwear to your cart. Use code “STUANDDAVE” to get your fourth pair free!
Chapters:
00:00 - Reaction Video
01:58 - Catch Dave on Tour!
02:53 - AOC is Single!
19:41 - GOP Divided Over $20 Burritos
33:42 - Golfer Zach Holland CHEATS!
42:11 - Must Watch!
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About Stu and Dave Do America
Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau team up with a simple goal: figure out what’s actually funny about news and politics—then take it a layer deeper. Stu brings the big policy brain, Dave brings the stand-up edge, and together, they tear through headlines, culture, and political chaos with analysis, mockery, and plenty of absurdity. It’s what happens when serious topics meet two guys who probably shouldn’t have microphones.Podcast website
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Stu and Dave Do America: Podcasts in Family