EPISODE 26: NEVER HEARD BEFORE {15 YEARS}In Episode 26, we unveil never-before-heard audio from Canadian authorities, shedding light on the day Joann's discovery occurred. On the 15th anniversary of that moment, it had come to light that while Grosse Pointe Farms no longer had control over the case, they played a significant role in shaping the narrative, swiftly steering it toward the conclusion of suicide. The circumstances surrounding their involvement raise unsettling questions about the true motives behind their actions and why they inserted themselves into an investigation they no longer were investigating. Joann's life was tragically cut short after her murder was covered up by officials as a suicide, despite evidence pointing at foul play. Corruption from local police & the breadcrumbs left behind have led us to find more truth in the web of lies. Follow along as we continue to unravel the murder of Joann Matouk Romain. This episode was made possible by all our listeners like you! If you have any further questions, concerns, or would like to leave us an anonymous tip- please contact us at our tip line 313-444-0445! In honor of Joann, please call or write letters to the following offices demanding justice & a true investigation be done. {Kym L. WorthyWayne County Prosecutor}Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s OfficeFrank Murphy Hall of Justice1441 St. Antoine Ste 1200Detroit, MI 48226 {CITY OF GROSSE POINTE WOODS}DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY20025 Mack PlazaGrosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236-2397{Federal Bureau of Investigation}Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building,477 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226{Contact the Governor of Michigan}Governor Gretchen WhitmerP.O. Box 30013Lansing, Michigan 48909Phone Message:517-335-7858 (Constituent Services)We can be contacted directly at [email protected] or 313-444-0445Follow along on the investigative podcast & how we are shinning light towards new evidence that has never been reported on before:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://joannmatoukromain.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠{Available wherever you listen to podcasts}⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/nooneknowspod/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠