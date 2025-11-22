EPISODE 29: MURDAUGH OR MATOUK
11/22/2025 | 13 mins.
EPISODE 29: MURDAUGH OR MATOUKIn Episode 29, we unravel the rumors of a plea deal, follow the trail of a $73,000 payout, and expose the buried secrets that allow certain names in a small town to escape accountability.CHRISTMAS DONATIONS: If you know a family in need, please email us at [email protected] or if you'd like to donate directly, donations can be made via venmo at @livmakesart. 100% of the proceeds will be given to a family in our community to help with food & gifts.https://venmo.com/u/livmakesartThis episode was made possible by all our listeners like you! If you have any further questions, concerns, or would like to leave us an anonymous tip:please contact us at our tip line 313-444-0445! We can be contacted directly at [email protected] Joann's life was tragically cut short after her murder was covered up by officials as a suicide, despite evidence pointing at foul play. Corruption from local police & the breadcrumbs left behind have led us to find more truth in the web of lies. Follow along as we continue to unravel the murder of Joann Matouk Romain. In honor of Joann, please call or write letters to the following offices demanding justice & a true investigation be done. {President Donald Trump}1600 Pennsylvania Ave NWWashington, DC 20500{Federal Bureau of Investigation}Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building,477 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226Follow along on the investigative podcast & how we are shinning light towards new evidence that has never been reported on before:https://joannmatoukromain.comhttps://www.instagram.com/nooneknowspod/{Available wherever you listen to podcasts}
EPISODE 28: STATE VS. SAHNI
9/06/2025 | 14 mins.
EPISODE 28: STATE VS. SAHNIIn Episode 28, we talk whispers of fraud, layers of lies, and secrets long buried—why has Woods Wholesale Wine been shrouded in conflict for so many years? And how does every thread of this tangled web lead back to JoAnn?This episode was made possible by all our listeners like you! If you have any further questions, concerns, or would like to leave us an anonymous tip:please contact us at our tip line 313-444-0445! We can be contacted directly at [email protected] SOURCES FOR THIS EPISODE:https://www.grossepointenews.com/2020/09/10/?post_type=oht_articlehttps://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2024/10/24/wine-shop-coo-charged-with-allegedly-diverting-350k-to-personal-account/
EPISODE 27- "THEIR CROSS TO BEAR"
4/28/2025 | 16 mins.
EPISODE 27: MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL, DANA NESSEL "THEIR CROSS TO BEAR"In Episode 27, we examine the process through which JoAnn Matouk Romain's children and their attorney, Steve Haney, submitted a request to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. We explore the evidence presented to her office and how, within less than 72 hours, the request was denied — not directly to the family, but to the press.This episode was made possible by all our listeners like you! If you have any further questions, concerns, or would like to leave us an anonymous tip:please contact us at our tip line 313-444-0445! We can be contacted directly at [email protected] SOURCES FOR THIS EPISODE:https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2025/03/27/attorney-general-declines-familys-request-to-reopen-joann-matouk-romain-case/https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2025/03/24/family-requests-nessel-reopen-investigation-into-joann-matouk-romains-death/82641062007/https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2025/03/24/new-timeline-raises-questions-about-police-actions-in-joann-matouk-romain-case/
EPISODE 26: NEVER HEARD BEFORE{15 YEARS}
3/20/2025 | 29 mins.
EPISODE 26: NEVER HEARD BEFORE {15 YEARS}In Episode 26, we unveil never-before-heard audio from Canadian authorities, shedding light on the day Joann's discovery occurred. On the 15th anniversary of that moment, it had come to light that while Grosse Pointe Farms no longer had control over the case, they played a significant role in shaping the narrative, swiftly steering it toward the conclusion of suicide. The circumstances surrounding their involvement raise unsettling questions about the true motives behind their actions and why they inserted themselves into an investigation they no longer were investigating. Joann's life was tragically cut short after her murder was covered up by officials as a suicide, despite evidence pointing at foul play. Corruption from local police & the breadcrumbs left behind have led us to find more truth in the web of lies. Follow along as we continue to unravel the murder of Joann Matouk Romain. This episode was made possible by all our listeners like you! If you have any further questions, concerns, or would like to leave us an anonymous tip- please contact us at our tip line 313-444-0445!
EPISODE 25: PAUL ZYBURSKI
2/21/2025 | 53 mins.
EPISODE 25: PAUL ZYBURSKIIn Episode 25, we sit down with Paul Zyburski, the latest addition to the puzzle. A criminal defense attorney renowned for his courtroom victories, Paul's success came with a price. He found himself at the heart of a local FBI scandal—though not for the reasons you might expect. Did he cooperate with authorities, or did he protect his longtime friends, including sitting judges involved in bribery within Macomb County courtrooms.. You can find more information on Paul & his book at the link below! https://frompepperdinetoprison.com/about-the-author/
